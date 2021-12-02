ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rocky Mount, NC

COVID-19: How Cases in the Rocky Mount, NC Metro Area Compare to Other Major Metros

By Evan Comen
24/7 Wall St.
24/7 Wall St.
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2BRmbi_0dBwo5on00 The U.S. reported over 511,000 new cases of coronavirus over the seven days ending November 30, bringing the total count to more than 47.9 million confirmed cases of COVID-19. There have been more than 773,000 COVID-19-related deaths -- the highest death toll of any country.

New cases continue to rise at a steady rate. In the past week, there were an average of 0.7 daily new coronavirus cases per 100,000 Americans -- essentially unchanged from the week prior, when there were an average of 1.5 daily new coronavirus cases per 100,000 people.

While new data shows that the risk of contracting COVID-19 is high in almost every part of the country, cities continue to be the sites of major outbreaks and superspreader events. Experts agree that the virus is more likely to spread in group settings where large numbers of people routinely have close contact with one another, such as colleges, nursing homes, bars, and restaurants. Metropolitan areas with a high degree of connectivity between different neighborhoods and a large population may be particularly at-risk.

The Rocky Mount, NC metro area consists of Nash County and Edgecombe County. As of November 30, there were 16,136.7 confirmed cases of COVID-19 per 100,000 Rocky Mount residents, 8.7% higher than the national rate. For comparison, the U.S. has so far reported 14,848.4 cases per 100,000 Americans nationwide.

The incidence of coronavirus cases depends on a variety of factors and can vary even between neighboring counties. Within the Rocky Mount metro area, Nash County has the highest incidence of COVID-19 cases. As of November 30, there were 16,544.7 cases per 100,000 residents in Nash County, the most of any county in Rocky Mount, yet not too far from the county with the lowest incidence. In Edgecombe County, there were 15,408.0 cases per 100,000 residents -- the least of any county in Rocky Mount.

In order to slow the spread of COVID-19, city and county governments have ordered the closure of thousands of consumer-facing businesses. These measures have led to widespread job loss and record unemployment. In the Rocky Mount metro area, unemployment peaked at 14.2% in May 2020. As of May 2021, the metro area’s unemployment rate was 6.9%.

To determine how the incidence of COVID-19 in the Rocky Mount, NC metro area compares to the rest of the country, 24/7 Wall St. compiled and reviewed data from state and local health departments. We ranked metro areas based on the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases per 100,000 residents.To estimate the incidence of COVID-19 at the metropolitan level, we aggregated data from the county level using boundary definitions from the U.S. Census Bureau. Population data used to adjust case and death totals came from the U.S. Census Bureau’s 2019 American Community Survey and are five-year estimates. Unemployment data is from the Bureau of Labor Statistics and is seasonally adjusted.

These are all the counties in North Carolina where COVID-19 is slowing (and where it's still getting worse).

FIPS MSA Population Confirmed COVID-19 cases as of November 30 Confirmed COVID-19 cases as of November 30 per 100,000 residents Cumulative COVID-19 deaths as of November 30 Cumulative COVID-19 deaths as of November 30 per 100,000 residents
20500 Durham-Chapel Hill, NC 626,695 68,331 10,903.4 667 106.4
11700 Asheville, NC 454,351 56,097 12,346.6 871 191.7
48900 Wilmington, NC 288,337 38,340 13,296.9 397 137.7
39580 Raleigh-Cary, NC 1,332,311 177,234 13,302.8 1,305 98.0
24660 Greensboro-High Point, NC 762,063 105,423 13,833.9 1,460 191.6
24140 Goldsboro, NC 123,603 17,444 14,112.9 308 249.2
35100 New Bern, NC 124,786 17,676 14,165.1 220 176.3
22180 Fayetteville, NC 519,101 73,736 14,204.6 846 163.0
49180 Winston-Salem, NC 666,216 99,812 14,981.9 1,166 175.0
27340 Jacksonville, NC 195,069 30,468 15,619.1 272 139.4
40580 Rocky Mount, NC 146,678 23,669 16,136.7 364 248.2
16740 Charlotte-Concord-Gastonia, NC-SC 2,545,560 422,337 16,591.1 4,498 176.7
15500 Burlington, NC 163,324 27,229 16,671.8 349 213.7
24780 Greenville, NC 178,433 30,292 16,976.7 146 81.8
25860 Hickory-Lenoir-Morganton, NC 366,678 65,855 17,959.9 1,025 279.5

Comments / 0

Related
24/7 Wall St.

This Is America’s Most Dangerous City

What does crime look like in America, based on FBI statistics for 2020? The rate of violent crimes per 100,000 people in the United States rose for the first time since 2016. The homicide rate rose at a faster pace in 2020 than at any time since 1905. There were 398.5 violent crime offenses per […]
PUBLIC SAFETY
24/7 Wall St.

This Is How Many People Have Died From COVID-19 in North Carolina

Since the first death attributable to COVID-19 was reported in the United States on Feb. 29, 2020, an estimated 776,505 Americans have died — and that number continues to grow every day. Adjusting for population, there have been a total of 237 COVID-19-related deaths for every 100,000 Americans nationwide. In North Carolina, deaths attributable to […]
PUBLIC HEALTH
24/7 Wall St.

This Is How Many People Have Died From COVID-19 in Pennsylvania

Since the first death attributable to COVID-19 was reported in the United States on Feb. 29, 2020, an estimated 776,505 Americans have died — and that number continues to grow every day. Adjusting for population, there have been a total of 237 COVID-19-related deaths for every 100,000 Americans nationwide. In Pennsylvania, deaths attributable to the […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Fayetteville, NC
Rocky Mount, NC
Government
City
Rocky Mount, NC
State
North Carolina State
City
Asheville, NC
City
Jacksonville, NC
City
Goldsboro, NC
24/7 Wall St.

The City With the Lowest Assault Rate in Every State

Cases of aggravated assault spiked by 12% in the United States in 2020. The increase, which was the driving force behind the 5% year-over-year uptick in the overall U.S. violent crime rate, pushed the aggravated assault rate to its highest level in over a decade. According to the FBI, aggravated assault is an unlawful physical […]
PUBLIC SAFETY
24/7 Wall St.

This Is How Many People Have Died From COVID-19 in Virginia

Since the first death attributable to COVID-19 was reported in the United States on Feb. 29, 2020, an estimated 776,505 Americans have died — and that number continues to grow every day. Adjusting for population, there have been a total of 237 COVID-19-related deaths for every 100,000 Americans nationwide. In Virginia, deaths attributable to the […]
VIRGINIA STATE
24/7 Wall St.

This Is How Many People Have Died From COVID-19 in Rhode Island

Since the first death attributable to COVID-19 was reported in the United States on Feb. 29, 2020, an estimated 776,505 Americans have died — and that number continues to grow every day. Adjusting for population, there have been a total of 237 COVID-19-related deaths for every 100,000 Americans nationwide. In Rhode Island, deaths attributable to […]
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Metropolitan Areas#Covid 19#U S Census Bureau#Americans
24/7 Wall St.

This Town Is Located At The Middle Of America

The 2020 U.S. Census is in the books. Among the data already releases are state population, city population, and statistics on poverty and income. “Census Bureau Announces Hartville, Missouri, as “Center of Population” for the United States” is a document just issued. Based on the “2020 Census Redistricting Data” used to set Congressional and state […]
POLITICS
24/7 Wall St.

This Is How Many People Have Died From COVID-19 in Massachusetts

Since the first death attributable to COVID-19 was reported in the United States on Feb. 29, 2020, an estimated 776,505 Americans have died — and that number continues to grow every day. Adjusting for population, there have been a total of 237 COVID-19-related deaths for every 100,000 Americans nationwide. In Massachusetts, deaths attributable to the […]
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
24/7 Wall St.

This Is How Many People Have Died From COVID-19 in South Dakota

Since the first death attributable to COVID-19 was reported in the United States on Feb. 29, 2020, an estimated 776,505 Americans have died — and that number continues to grow every day. Adjusting for population, there have been a total of 237 COVID-19-related deaths for every 100,000 Americans nationwide. In South Dakota, deaths attributable to […]
PUBLIC HEALTH
24/7 Wall St.

This Is How Many People Have Died From COVID-19 in New Hampshire

Since the first death attributable to COVID-19 was reported in the United States on Feb. 29, 2020, an estimated 776,505 Americans have died — and that number continues to grow every day. Adjusting for population, there have been a total of 237 COVID-19-related deaths for every 100,000 Americans nationwide. In New Hampshire, deaths attributable to […]
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Unemployment
NewsBreak
Nursing Homes
NewsBreak
Public Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
24/7 Wall St.

This Is How Many People Have Died From COVID-19 in Louisiana

Since the first death attributable to COVID-19 was reported in the United States on Feb. 29, 2020, an estimated 776,505 Americans have died — and that number continues to grow every day. Adjusting for population, there have been a total of 237 COVID-19-related deaths for every 100,000 Americans nationwide. In Louisiana, deaths attributable to the […]
LOUISIANA STATE
24/7 Wall St.

This Is How Many People Have Died From COVID-19 in Mississippi

Since the first death attributable to COVID-19 was reported in the United States on Feb. 29, 2020, an estimated 776,505 Americans have died — and that number continues to grow every day. Adjusting for population, there have been a total of 237 COVID-19-related deaths for every 100,000 Americans nationwide. In Mississippi, deaths attributable to the […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
24/7 Wall St.

This Is How Many People Have Died From COVID-19 in Washington D.C.

Since the first death attributable to COVID-19 was reported in the United States on Feb. 29, 2020, an estimated 776,505 Americans have died — and that number continues to grow every day. Adjusting for population, there have been a total of 237 COVID-19-related deaths for every 100,000 Americans nationwide. In Washington D.C., deaths attributable to […]
WASHINGTON, DC
24/7 Wall St.

This Is the Worst State for Veteran Benefits

The list of the benefits the U.S. government offers veterans is long. According to Military.com, a news and resource website for military members, veterans, and their families, these benefits include disability compensation, pension programs, free or low-cost medical care through VA hospitals and medical facilities, education plans, home loan guarantees, vocational training, Small Business Administration […]
MILITARY
24/7 Wall St.

This Is How Many People Have Died From COVID-19 in Connecticut

Since the first death attributable to COVID-19 was reported in the United States on Feb. 29, 2020, an estimated 776,505 Americans have died — and that number continues to grow every day. Adjusting for population, there have been a total of 237 COVID-19-related deaths for every 100,000 Americans nationwide. In Connecticut, deaths attributable to the […]
CONNECTICUT STATE
24/7 Wall St.

The Town With the Highest Assault Rate in Every State

Cases of aggravated assault spiked by 12% in the United States in 2020. The increase, which was the driving force behind the 5% year-over-year uptick in the overall U.S. violent crime rate, pushed the aggravated assault rate to its highest level in over a decade. According to the FBI, aggravated assault is an unlawful physical […]
PUBLIC SAFETY
24/7 Wall St.

24/7 Wall St.

74K+
Followers
46K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT

Real-time business commentary and data-driven reporting

 https://www.247wallst.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy