ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saginaw, MI

COVID-19: How Cases in the Saginaw, MI Metro Area Compare to Other Major Metros

By Evan Comen
24/7 Wall St.
24/7 Wall St.
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2BRmbi_0dBwo33L00 The U.S. reported over 511,000 new cases of coronavirus over the seven days ending November 30, bringing the total count to more than 47.9 million confirmed cases of COVID-19. There have been more than 773,000 COVID-19-related deaths -- the highest death toll of any country.

New cases continue to rise at a steady rate. In the past week, there were an average of 0.7 daily new coronavirus cases per 100,000 Americans -- essentially unchanged from the week prior, when there were an average of 1.5 daily new coronavirus cases per 100,000 people.

While new data shows that the risk of contracting COVID-19 is high in almost every part of the country, cities continue to be the sites of major outbreaks and superspreader events. Experts agree that the virus is more likely to spread in group settings where large numbers of people routinely have close contact with one another, such as colleges, nursing homes, bars, and restaurants. Metropolitan areas with a high degree of connectivity between different neighborhoods and a large population may be particularly at-risk.

The Saginaw, MI metro area consists of just Saginaw County. As of November 30, there were 16,261.5 confirmed cases of COVID-19 per 100,000 Saginaw residents, 9.5% higher than the national rate. For comparison, the U.S. has so far reported 14,848.4 cases per 100,000 Americans nationwide.

In order to slow the spread of COVID-19, city and county governments have ordered the closure of thousands of consumer-facing businesses. These measures have led to widespread job loss and record unemployment. In the Saginaw metro area, unemployment peaked at 25.9% in April 2020. As of May 2021, the metro area’s unemployment rate was 6.6%.

To determine how the incidence of COVID-19 in the Saginaw, MI metro area compares to the rest of the country, 24/7 Wall St. compiled and reviewed data from state and local health departments. We ranked metro areas based on the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases per 100,000 residents.To estimate the incidence of COVID-19 at the metropolitan level, we aggregated data from the county level using boundary definitions from the U.S. Census Bureau. Population data used to adjust case and death totals came from the U.S. Census Bureau’s 2019 American Community Survey and are five-year estimates. Unemployment data is from the Bureau of Labor Statistics and is seasonally adjusted.

These are all the counties in Michigan where COVID-19 is slowing (and where it's still getting worse).

FIPS MSA Population Confirmed COVID-19 cases as of November 30 Confirmed COVID-19 cases as of November 30 per 100,000 residents Cumulative COVID-19 deaths as of November 30 Cumulative COVID-19 deaths as of November 30 per 100,000 residents
11460 Ann Arbor, MI 367,000 37,824 10,306.3 337 91.8
28020 Kalamazoo-Portage, MI 262,745 34,020 12,947.9 485 184.6
29620 Lansing-East Lansing, MI 546,772 74,302 13,589.2 1,047 191.5
19820 Detroit-Warren-Dearborn, MI 4,317,848 592,556 13,723.4 12,538 290.4
35660 Niles, MI 154,133 21,354 13,854.3 345 223.8
33220 Midland, MI 83,355 11,815 14,174.3 156 187.2
34740 Muskegon, MI 173,297 25,347 14,626.3 443 255.6
22420 Flint, MI 407,875 59,910 14,688.3 1,162 284.9
33780 Monroe, MI 149,727 23,369 15,607.7 326 217.7
27100 Jackson, MI 158,636 25,148 15,852.6 366 230.7
12980 Battle Creek, MI 134,212 21,430 15,967.3 384 286.1
13020 Bay City, MI 104,104 16,906 16,239.5 423 406.3
40980 Saginaw, MI 191,821 31,193 16,261.5 704 367.0
24340 Grand Rapids-Kentwood, MI 1,062,392 176,512 16,614.6 1,886 177.5

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
24/7 Wall St.

This Town Is Located At The Middle Of America

The 2020 U.S. Census is in the books. Among the data already releases are state population, city population, and statistics on poverty and income. “Census Bureau Announces Hartville, Missouri, as “Center of Population” for the United States” is a document just issued. Based on the “2020 Census Redistricting Data” used to set Congressional and state […]
POLITICS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
Local
Michigan Health
Saginaw County, MI
Health
Saginaw County, MI
Government
City
Muskegon, MI
County
Saginaw County, MI
City
Ann Arbor, MI
Local
Michigan Government
Saginaw, MI
Health
Saginaw, MI
Government
City
Saginaw, MI
Local
Michigan Coronavirus
24/7 Wall St.

This Is America’s Most Dangerous City

What does crime look like in America, based on FBI statistics for 2020? The rate of violent crimes per 100,000 people in the United States rose for the first time since 2016. The homicide rate rose at a faster pace in 2020 than at any time since 1905. There were 398.5 violent crime offenses per […]
PUBLIC SAFETY
24/7 Wall St.

The American City With The Most People Out Of Work

The jobs situation in America has improved significantly since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. THE EMPLOYMENT SITUATION for November showed that the country added 210,000 jobs last month. The unemployment rate dropped to 4.2%. Last April, the jobless number soared to 14.2% as the virus spread. Just two months earlier, in February, the unemployment […]
ECONOMY
24/7 Wall St.

This Is How Many People Have Died From COVID-19 in Pennsylvania

Since the first death attributable to COVID-19 was reported in the United States on Feb. 29, 2020, an estimated 776,505 Americans have died — and that number continues to grow every day. Adjusting for population, there have been a total of 237 COVID-19-related deaths for every 100,000 Americans nationwide. In Pennsylvania, deaths attributable to the […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Metropolitan Areas#U S Census Bureau#Covid 19#Americans
24/7 Wall St.

This Is The American City With The Fewest Smokers

The effect of smoking have killed millions of Americans over the years. The CDC says smoking damages almost every organ in the body. It can cause cancer, respiratory diseases, heart diseases, and strokes. It is America’s single largest cause of preventable deaths.  Annual deaths from smoking related diseases are just shy of 500,000 Smoking also […]
POLITICS
24/7 Wall St.

This Is How Many People Have Died From COVID-19 in Michigan

Since the first death attributable to COVID-19 was reported in the United States on Feb. 29, 2020, an estimated 776,505 Americans have died — and that number continues to grow every day. Adjusting for population, there have been a total of 237 COVID-19-related deaths for every 100,000 Americans nationwide. In Michigan, deaths attributable to the […]
MICHIGAN STATE
24/7 Wall St.

This Is The American City That Gets The Least Sleep

Loss of sleep causes a litany of healthcare problems. According to Healthline, these include immunity weakening, inability to focus, risk of diabetes, weight gain, and high blood pressure. According to the Sleep Foundation: In sleep medicine, sleep deprivation is defined based on sleep duration, which is the total amount of time a person spends asleep. […]
HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Unemployment
NewsBreak
Nursing Homes
NewsBreak
Public Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
24/7 Wall St.

This Is How Many People Have Died From COVID-19 in Rhode Island

Since the first death attributable to COVID-19 was reported in the United States on Feb. 29, 2020, an estimated 776,505 Americans have died — and that number continues to grow every day. Adjusting for population, there have been a total of 237 COVID-19-related deaths for every 100,000 Americans nationwide. In Rhode Island, deaths attributable to […]
PUBLIC HEALTH
24/7 Wall St.

This Is How Many People Have Died From COVID-19 in South Dakota

Since the first death attributable to COVID-19 was reported in the United States on Feb. 29, 2020, an estimated 776,505 Americans have died — and that number continues to grow every day. Adjusting for population, there have been a total of 237 COVID-19-related deaths for every 100,000 Americans nationwide. In South Dakota, deaths attributable to […]
PUBLIC HEALTH
24/7 Wall St.

This Is How Many People Have Died From COVID-19 in Wisconsin

Since the first death attributable to COVID-19 was reported in the United States on Feb. 29, 2020, an estimated 776,505 Americans have died — and that number continues to grow every day. Adjusting for population, there have been a total of 237 COVID-19-related deaths for every 100,000 Americans nationwide. In Wisconsin, deaths attributable to the […]
WISCONSIN STATE
24/7 Wall St.

This Is How Many People Have Died From COVID-19 in Connecticut

Since the first death attributable to COVID-19 was reported in the United States on Feb. 29, 2020, an estimated 776,505 Americans have died — and that number continues to grow every day. Adjusting for population, there have been a total of 237 COVID-19-related deaths for every 100,000 Americans nationwide. In Connecticut, deaths attributable to the […]
CONNECTICUT STATE
24/7 Wall St.

The City With the Lowest Assault Rate in Every State

Cases of aggravated assault spiked by 12% in the United States in 2020. The increase, which was the driving force behind the 5% year-over-year uptick in the overall U.S. violent crime rate, pushed the aggravated assault rate to its highest level in over a decade. According to the FBI, aggravated assault is an unlawful physical […]
PUBLIC SAFETY
24/7 Wall St.

This Is How Many People Have Died From COVID-19 in North Carolina

Since the first death attributable to COVID-19 was reported in the United States on Feb. 29, 2020, an estimated 776,505 Americans have died — and that number continues to grow every day. Adjusting for population, there have been a total of 237 COVID-19-related deaths for every 100,000 Americans nationwide. In North Carolina, deaths attributable to […]
PUBLIC HEALTH
24/7 Wall St.

24/7 Wall St.

74K+
Followers
46K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT

Real-time business commentary and data-driven reporting

 https://www.247wallst.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy