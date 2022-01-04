ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pets

This is the fastest dog breed in the world, according to data

By Stephen Niedzwiecki
Stacker
Stacker
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2VTrV6_0dBwmGN700
Zero Degrees Photography // Shutterstock

Fastest dogs in the world

Imagine walking your lovable dog down your favorite stretch of road, when a car alarm suddenly catches your attention. In the second it takes to glance at the commotion, your furry best friend jolts, yanking the leash from your hand. By the time you turn around and begin to run, the dog is already halfway down the block, and you realize you may need a bike or even a car to catch up, depending on the breed.

This scenario can be nightmare fuel for some, but it’s a common occurrence experienced by almost all pet owners at some point. This makes it all the more important to understand a dog's breed before taking on the responsibility of caring for and training a canine friend.

Often, dogs that can run at high speeds were originally bred for hunting and herding purposes, including the Border Collie and Anatolian Shepherd, which both excel at agility and speed, and require vigorous exercise to expend their extra energy.

Consider this: The top speed a human has reached is 27.5 miles per hour, achieved by Olympian Usain Bolt during his record-breaking 100-meter sprint in 2009. That's about the minimum speed for a dog to even make this list—we begin with the Boston terrier, with a top speed of 25 miles per hour, and end with the famous running breed the greyhound, with a top speed of 45 miles per hour. These dogs can run flat out for longer than humans, to boot.

Stacker ranked 23 dog breeds by top speed, using data from the American Kennel Club , Vetstreet , and World’s Fastest Dogs , to help better understand your energetic companion.

You may also like: Dog breeds gaining popularity

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=43litO_0dBwmGN700
rebeccaashworth // Shutterstock

#23. Boston terrier

- Top Speed: 25 miles per hour

This small, friendly breed with a playful and energetic personality is known as the “American gentleman.” Boston terriers are thought to be directly related to the English bulldog terrier breeds and are well-built for canine sports—especially those involving speed.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=36Zgwe_0dBwmGN700
Emily Ranquist // Shutterstock

#22. Rat terrier

- Top Speed: 27 miles per hour

Originally bred as hunting companions and for pest control, rat terriers are considered a rare breed. They are sociable, intelligent, easy to train, and especially compatible with young children, making them a great choice for first-time pet owners with families.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1m0dwd_0dBwmGN700
Vivienstock // Shutterstock

#21. Siberian husky

- Top Speed: 28 miles per hour

The Siberian husky historically endured harsh conditions that conditioned the breed to become an iconic choice for sled dogs. Despite their tough build, Siberian huskies are considered exceptionally friendly with children, due to their pack nature and high energy. However, the breed needs to be specially cared for and exercised sufficiently, and they are considered to be escape artists and have been known to jump fences as high as 8 feet.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3cYfWY_0dBwmGN700
Rita_Kochmarjova // Shutterstock

#20. Giant schnauzer

- Top Speed: 28 miles per hour

Giant schnauzers are gentle creatures with a timid nature, though they are known to become defensive when presented with new people or situations. Their history as farm and herding dogs trained them to be fast and playful, supplying them with an energetic and loyal nature. Giant schnauzers are known to be easily trained and loyal to their owner.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0jfn56_0dBwmGN700
rebeccaashworth // Shutterstock

#19. Anatolian shepherd

- Top Speed: 28 miles per hour

The Anatolian shepherd is an old breed, dating as far back as 6,000 years ago , where they endured intense temperatures and displayed feats of speed while defending livestock from bears and mountain lions. Consequently, its forceful and defensive nature can make it a handful for owners to train—this breed must be socialized to properly train them as companion dogs.

You may also like: Animal species that may become extinct in our lifetime

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4LQvtJ_0dBwmGN700
Ventura // Shutterstock

#18. Border collie

- Top Speed: 30 miles per hour

Considered remarkably intelligent, border collies are bred for herding livestock and are known to be energetic and athletic, often displaying impressively quick maneuvers in dog sports. The breed is only recommended for owners who can keep up with its active lifestyle, which is known to be demanding.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4LaGgW_0dBwmGN700
Lenkadan // Shutterstock

#17. Boxer

- Top Speed: 30 miles per hour

Boxers are a kind and loving breed that display the utmost loyalty to their owner, and are patient and protective of children, making them an ideal family dog. The breed’s name is thought to derive from their inclination to stand on their rear legs and thrust their front paws forward—resembling a boxer’s movements.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3nq1Jt_0dBwmGN700
anetapics // Shutterstock

#16. Belgian Malinois

- Top Speed: 30 miles per hour

Belgian Malinois are considered to be one of the most energetic dog breeds, which also means they demand plenty of attention and exercise. The breed is used for working tasks in military and police operations that require them to detect scents of possible threats. They are most notably used in White House defense.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3elw7T_0dBwmGN700
RugliG // Shutterstock

#15. Great Dane

- Top Speed: 30 miles per hour

Ancestry of the Great Dane is widely thought to have originated from a dog breed present in ancient Greece ; as depicted in Greek art, Great Dane look-alikes appear hunting wild boar. Despite its intimidating stature, this gentle giant is friendly and patient, rarely displaying aggression or hostility. Dogs of this breed are recommended for families as long as they raise them from a young age and socialize them properly.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2xDRDf_0dBwmGN700
Jane Rowden // Shutterstock

#14. Poodle

- Top Speed: 33 miles per hour

Poodles are known for their beauty and brains. Most commonly used as show dogs, poodles are ranked the third most intelligent dog breed by Vetstreet , and exhibit great agility and obedience. The breed is normally shy around new people but quickly expresses affection and playfulness when socialized well enough.

You may also like: American plants that have gone extinct

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2228lr_0dBwmGN700
Ivanova N // Shutterstock

#13. Pharaoh hound

- Top Speed: 35 miles per hour

Pharaoh hounds are confident and self-reliant, but require special training that doesn’t involve disciplinary action. Though the breed’s DNA doesn’t have direct relation to Egypt, some believe it resembles breeds depicted in ancient Egyptian hieroglyphics, which may support the myth of Phoenicians bringing the breed to Malta more than 2,000 years ago.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0GXB4B_0dBwmGN700
DragoNika // Shutterstock

#12. Weimaraner

- Top Speed: 35 miles per hour

The Weimaraner is considered to be an all-purpose dog, with traits that fulfill a number of specific needs for hunting small game and sports, including speed and a keen nose. The breed is considered energetic and sociable, but when left alone, they tend to be anxious and unruly.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3DnqTF_0dBwmGN700
DragoNika // Shutterstock

#11. Doberman pinscher

- Top Speed: 35 miles per hour

Doberman pinschers are a strong-willed and well-tempered breed, known for their graceful tendency to walk and stand on their toes rather than their paws. The breed is often perceived as intimidating due to its appearance, including the practice of clipping their tails and ears. Thankfully, some countries are beginning to outlaw the practice.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=32Fo7t_0dBwmGN700
Antonia Gros / Shutterstock

#10. Scottish deerhound

- Top Speed: 35 miles per hour

This ancient breed is believed to pre-date recorded history and varies little from its ancestors. Scottish deerhounds get their name from their reputation of being exceptional hunters of deer—they chase them down at speeds of up to 35 miles per hour. While they may not be the fastest for racing purposes, some believe them to be faster than counterparts while in their natural habitat.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3WnWgW_0dBwmGN700
alekta // Shutterstock

#9. Whippet

- Top Speed: 36 miles per hour

Whippets are often used as athletes in various dog sports, including racing and hare coursing, as the breed exhibits impressive speed and agility, especially when properly trained. The breed is described as quiet and timid, and may be happy resting for most of the day. However, whippets can be oversensitive, and may react when startled or touched.

You may also like: How communities are dealing with invasive species across the U.S.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0eIUrw_0dBwmGN700
volofin // Shutterstock

#8. Borzoi

- Top Speed: 36 miles per hour

With a Russian name that translates to “fast,” the borzoi lives up to its name with the ability to run at a full speed of 36 miles per hour. Due to its slim build, silky smooth coat of fur, and its quiet and independent nature, the breed often appears in dog shows and athletics. Borzois are selective learners, requiring the owner’s patience and persistence to train.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1dwxCh_0dBwmGN700
Iren Key // Shutterstock

#7. Dalmatian

- Top Speed: 37 miles per hour

The Dalmatian is iconically known for its appearance in Disney’s “One Hundred and One Dalmatians,” and for its reputation as a firehouse dog in the U.S. Dalmatians have a natural liking for horses, which made them ideal for running alongside firefighter carriages in the early years of firefighting, as they were one of the few breeds that could keep up with horses. The breed continues to be a mascot for firefighters—and the Budweiser Clydesdales—to this day.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1rOofB_0dBwmGN700
Rita_Kochmarjova // Shutterstock

#6. German shepherd

- Top Speed: 39 miles per hour

German shepherds are historically used as guard and service dogs due to their natural eagerness to work. German shepherds used for police service are so inclined to perform that they have been known to become upset when they fail to sniff out dangerous objects, requiring their handlers to routinely set up hazardous items for the dog to find.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2F5cuA_0dBwmGN700
Ivanova N // Shutterstock

#5. Vizsla

- Top Speed: 40 miles per hour

Vizslas are bred to be hunters and retrievers—historically, the breed brought fowl to its owner after the bird was shot. The breed requires tons of attention and affection, and will sometimes whine when it feels ignored. Like most dogs used for hunting, vizslas require a level of exercise, so prepare to be active.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2V3G1H_0dBwmGN700
David Raihelgauz // Shutterstock

#4. Afghan hound

- Top Speed: 40 miles per hour

The Afghan hound is considered a staple in dog shows, as the breed has a long and luscious coat of fur that owners groom to highlight its silky appearance. While the breed is a popular competitor in show, it also possesses remarkable speed, which makes it a worthy contestant in agility sports.

You may also like: 50 endangered species that only live in the Amazon Rainforest

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3TZJXL_0dBwmGN700
Sally Wallis // Shutterstock

#3. Ibizan hound

- Top Speed: 40 miles per hour

The Ibizan hound aims to entertain its owner with hyperactive antics and endless energy, as they will often escape crates and jump high fences. The breed has a natural inclination to run when unbounded, so it is recommended owners keep a watchful eye when their dog is off its leash. Ibizan hounds are also protective and bark only when necessary—characteristics of a great guard dog.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2EFZWv_0dBwmGN700
xkunclova // Shutterstock

#2. Saluki

- Top Speed: 43 miles per hour

Salukis are sight hunters, using their sharp vision to spot prey from great distances, and relying on their extraordinary speed to hunt down small prey. While not acknowledged as the quickest dog over short distances, it is believed that the saluki is capable of faster speeds over long distances.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3VA8h1_0dBwmGN700
IkerLoboPhoto // Shutterstock

#1. Greyhound

- Top Speed: 45 miles per hour

The greyhound’s tall, slender build was specially bred for dog racing, making it the fastest dog, with a top speed of 45 miles per hour. Unlike other dogs, the breed is meant for speed rather than endurance, and doesn’t require much exercise. Greyhounds are often content with lounging around the house, and are recognized for their independent and gentle nature. However, without a proper outlet of exercise,they can become hyperactive and even destructive.

You may also like: Endangered penguins of the world: Why they're threatened and how to help

Comments / 0

Related
purewow.com

20 Most Expensive Dog Breeds That Are Worth Every Penny

People love showering their dogs with toys, clothes and fancy meal plans. Frankly, the doggy gift options just keep getting better. Spending money on our pets is part of the deal when adopting, fostering or buying a dog. The thing is, the tab grows very quickly. Some dog breeds cost a lot more to care for than others. Everything from bedtime to bathtime and beyond can be more expensive depending on the breed. The most expensive dog breeds tend to be rare, purebred dogs who come from show-winning bloodlines. Expensive dog breeds also require more grooming, training and medical visits over the course of their lifetimes. If you’ve got your heart set on one of these breeds, start saving now.
PETS
24/7 Wall St.

20 Dogs That Stay Puppies the Longest

Americans love dogs, there’s no doubt about that. It’s estimated that the dog population in the United States is almost 80 million, and that 44% of households have a dog. We typically get dogs when they’re puppies and form bonds that last a lifetime. It is when they are puppies that our canine friends are […]
PETS
akc.org

Meet the Mudi: AKC’s Newly-Recognized Dog Breed in 2022

The Mudi (pronounced moody), one of two newly-recognized American Kennel Club breeds gaining full recognition January 1, brings a little bit of everything to the table. But make no mistake about it, this herding breed with Hungarian origin comes with a few caveats. “If not mentally and physically challenged, the...
TRACY, CA
247tempo.com

This Is the Biggest Dog Breed in America

Dogs are part of American life. According to the American Veterinary Medical Association, over 48 million people in the United States live in a house that has at least one dog. Dog ownership contributes a significant amount to the economy. The annual cost of owning a dog runs between $1,400 and $4,300 a year. This includes food, toys and visits to the vet. The initial cost of owning a dog also can be high. Among 151 puppies considered in recent research, the average price of 80% of them was between $500 and $2,500.
PETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dog Breed#Herding Dog#Show Dog#Companion Dog#The Border Collie#Olympian Usain Bolt#The American Kennel Club#World#American#English
247tempo.com

The Longest Living Dog Breeds in the US

While a high-quality diet and regular exercise can lengthen the life of any dog, the truth is that, sadly, dogs don’t live as long as people. The average lifespan of a dog is between 10 and 13 years. Some canine breeds are estimated to live much longer than that.
PETS
KXLY

These were the most popular dog breeds in the US in 2021

Choosing a loyal companion is one of the most important decisions a pet owner can make. Each year the American Kennel Club tracks dog registrations to see which breeds are gaining in popularity in the United States, and which ones are falling out of favor. Stacker analyzed the American Kennel Club’s 2020 rankings, released on March 16, 2021, featuring 195 breeds. The AKC only analyzes data dealing with purebred, registered breeds, so sadly, your sweet mixed-breed pal isn't counted in the final tally. The American Kennel Club’s 2013 rankings were also used for comparison purposes.
PETS
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

'Mudi'? Try a toy: American Kennel Club adds 2 dog breeds

NEW YORK — (AP) — An athletic Hungarian farm dog and a tiny pet of bygone Russian aristocrats are the latest breeds in the American Kennel Club's purebred lineup. The club announced Tuesday that it's recognizing the Russian toy and the mudi. That means they're eligible to compete for best in show at many U.S. dog shows, including the AKC's big annual championship and the prestigious Westminster Kennel Club show.
ANIMALS
petsplusmag.com

AKC Adds 2 Dog Breeds

NEW YORK — The American Kennel Club announced that the Mudi and Russian Toy have received full recognition and are eligible to compete in the Herding Group and Toy Group, respectively. The additions bring the number of AKC-recognized breeds to 199. “We’re thrilled to have two unique breeds join...
ANIMALS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Dogs
Country
Greece
NewsBreak
Disney
NewsBreak
Pets
Country
Egypt
countryliving.com

10 most famous dog breeds revealed

The 10 most famous dog breeds that appear in films have been revealed, with German Shepherds taking the top spot. In order to identify the breeds that appear in the most films and TV shows, Protect My Paws used IMDb data to find out which dogs never turn down a Hollywood role. Whether they starred in a Disney dog movie or in a tearjerker classic (anyone else cry every time at Marley & Me?), our furry friends have always played a crucial role in film history.
TV SHOWS
thekatynews.com

6 Most Friendly Dog Breeds

Are you considering adding a new pup to your family but want one that is friendly around other dogs and people? Do you want to know which dog breeds are the friendliest and which you should pick if you are trying to socialize them with other dogs or people?. First-time...
PETS
247tempo.com

The Dogs With the Shortest Lifespan

Dogs are often described in one phrase — man’s best friend. Canines have been humans’ loyal companions for centuries. Today, about 85 million American households own a pet, and more than 63 million of them have a dog. The average lifespan of a dog is between 10...
PETS
Washington Times-Herald

Selecting an easier-to-train dog breed

Training is one of the most effective ways to keep companion animals safe and secure. When prospective pet owners begin looking for a new dog, one of the first thoughts that may come to mind is trainability and whether certain breeds are more readily trainable than others. The pet food...
PETS
Midland Reporter-Telegram

USDA accuses dog-breeding facility in Virginia of mistreating animals

Federal officials making unannounced inspections this summer of a large beagle-breeding facility in Virginia found dozens of animal welfare violations: records indicating that hundreds of puppies had died of "unknown causes" over a span of months; dogs' food dispensers teeming with insects; and reeking kennels with piles of feces, urine and food underneath them.
VIRGINIA STATE
akc.org

How Does a Dog Breed Become AKC-Recognized?

After kicking off the new year by welcoming the Mudi and Russian Toy, the American Kennel Club now recognizes 199 dog breeds. That’s a quantum leap from the nine charter Sporting dogs—the Pointer; Chesapeake Bay Retriever; Clumber, Cocker, Sussex, and Irish Water Spaniels; and English, Gordon, and Irish Setters—first admitted into the registry in 1878. But it represents only a bit more than half of the 350 or so breeds recognized by other registries around the world. To complicate things even further, there are dozens, if not hundreds, of other identifiable breeds that have not been formally recognized by any of the world’s international canine organizations, ranging from the almost extinct Rampur Hound of India to the bamboo-tailed Chongqing Dog of China.
ANIMALS
akc.org

American Kennel Club Expands its Pack in 2022

Mudi and Russian Toy Bring Recognized Breeds to 199. The American Kennel Club (AKC®), the world’s largest purebred dog registry and leading advocate for dogs, announced today that the Mudi and Russian Toy have received full recognition, and are eligible to compete in the Herding Group and Toy Group, respectively. These additions bring the number of AKC-recognized breeds to 199.
ANIMALS
Fortune

Omicron infections are showing a ‘very strange symptom’

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. As COVID-19 infections continue to escalate in the new year, some patients have been reporting a strange new symptom: night sweats. Commonly associated with other conditions like...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Stacker

Stacker

17K+
Followers
13K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Stacker is on a mission to produce and distribute engaging data journalism. Founded in 2017, Stacker combines data analysis with rich editorial context, drawing on authoritative sources and subject matter experts to drive storytelling.

 http://www.stacker.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy