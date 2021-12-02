ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

10 iconic bands that have reunited in the past 5 years

By Nicole Johnson
Stacker
Stacker
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3TczHe_0dBwlwy400
Kevin Winter // Getty Images

10 iconic bands that have reunited in the past 5 years

They come together, rock the world, break up or take a break, and then, if fans are lucky, they reunite. In the era of coronavirus, more bands than ever are coming back together. Is it nostalgia and a longing for the good old days, or do these groups simply want to perform again? Though some bands have had to push tour dates out to 2022, their fans are just happy to be able to see them back on stage eventually.

To honor the reconvening of some of the greatest groups in music, Stacker examined entertainment and music sources to compile a list of 10 iconic bands that have reunited in the past five years.

From the group who couldn’t get past their sibling rivalry to the one that had its drummer step up as lead singer, these bands made amazing music both then and now. Separated for years or decades, they're back and better than ever, boasting original members, family members, new records, and upcoming tour dates.

Turn up that radio and see if your favorite band has reunited and where you can see them next.

You may also like: 25 musicians who broke barriers

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Nkf0w_0dBwlwy400
Kevin Winter // Getty Images

Guns N’ Roses

Guns N' Roses signed with Geffen Records in 1986, and in 1987 they released their first album, "Appetite for Destruction," to both critical and commercial acclaim. Lead guitarist Slash left the band in 1996 after reports of artistic differences between himself and frontman Axl Rose. In his 2007 autobiography, Slash wrote about Rose's dictatorial control and admitted it was at least part of the reason he left. In 2016, Axl, Slash, and bassist Duff McKagan reunited in a surprise performance at the Troubadour and headlined Coachella as part of their "Not in This Lifetime…" tour. While not all the band's original members have returned, Guns N' Roses continue to tour and will release a new EP, "Hard Skool," in February 2022.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0YCXZZ_0dBwlwy400
Mark Sullivan // Getty Images

My Chemical Romance

Emo rock took off in the mid-2000s, and no band embraced the genre more than My Chemical Romance. Album's like 2006's "The Black Parade" and 2010's "Danger Days: The True Lives of the Fabulous Killjoys" garnered the band a loyal fan base. While recording a new album in 2013, the band parted ways with enigmatic frontman Gerard Way, citing multiple disagreements. The group's members went on to work on varying solo ventures, with Way's graphic novel "Umbrella Academy" becoming a streaming series on Netflix. Though the group didn't announce a reunion show until 2019, they revealed they'd been working together since 2017 . The reunion tour has been delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but the band has several 2022 dates set.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2UsDP8_0dBwlwy400
Per Ole Hagen // Getty Images

Smashing Pumpkins

Smashing Pumpkins had four consecutive platinum albums, including 1993's “Siamese Dream,” before their farewell performance on Dec. 2, 2002. Frontman Billy Corgan blamed guitarist James Iha for the alt-rock band's dissolution, telling Spin magazine , “at some point, he developed this real unhappiness with me.” Iha denied playing any part, and he and Corgan eventually made peace in 2015. In 2018, the group's original members—Corgan, Iha, and drummer Jimmy Chamberlin, minus bassist D'Arcy Wretzky—reunited, and their double album "CYR" dropped on Nov. 27, 2020.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4DnWEl_0dBwlwy400
Ethan Miller // Getty Images

Hootie & The Blowfish

Hootie & the Blowfish blew up with the 1994 release of "Cracked Rear View," their first studio album, which featured "Only Wanna Be With You" and "Hold My Hand" and remains one of the best-selling albums of all time. The rock band formed in 1986 at the University of South Carolina, but it broke up in 2008 so lead singer Darius Rucker could pursue a solo career as a country music singer. Rucker was successful but still returned to his fellow Blowfish in 2019. They released "Imperfect Circle," their first album in over a decade, and went on tour. In the summer of 2021, the group announced HootieFest: The Big Splash , which will take place over four days in January 2022 and feature fellow bands like Toad the Wet Sprocket, Barenaked Ladies, and Better Than Ezra.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=29coGf_0dBwlwy400
Kevin Mazur // Getty Images

The Jonas Brothers

This one-time boy band had a built-in tween fan base from their time on the Disney Channel. The group managed to cross over into the mainstream with hits like "Burnin' Up." 2009's "Lines, Vines, and Trying Times" was followed by a brief hiatus, then a half-finished album that was abandoned in 2013 due to creative differences. In 2019, the brothers reunited with their first chart-topping hit, "Sucker," from their fifth studio album, "Happiness Begins." The album was accompanied by a documentary, "Chasing Happiness," and a world tour.

You may also like: Most famous musician born the same year as you

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4KwWNZ_0dBwlwy400
Trixie Textor // Getty Images

Rage Against The Machine

Rage Against The Machine created three albums together before their lead singer, Zack de la Rocha, departed the rap-rock group in 2000. The band could never quite agree on a shared vision, and they felt divided by both their political views and personal lives. Many fans believe that de la Rocha’s decision to leave was spurred by an incident at the 2000 MTV Video Music Awards that saw bassist Tim Commerford climbing a palm tree. The band reunited for a bit in 2007 but went their separate ways again. In November 2019, Rage announced a reunion tour scheduled for 2020, but it has been pushed out to 2022 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4LoN6W_0dBwlwy400
Paul Natkin // Getty Images

The Black Crowes

Brothers Chris and Rich Robinson formed The Black Crowes in 1984 in Marietta, Georgia. "Shake Your Money Maker" debuted in 1990 and reached #4 on the Billboard 200 Album Chart. They went on to release eight studio albums and several live albums before going their separate ways in 2015. The brothers were notorious for their constant fights and unending sibling rivalry, but they made amends in 2020, reuniting for the 30th anniversary of "Shake Your Money Maker." The pandemic put a dent in their tour plans, but the band was back on the road from June to November 2021. "Shake Your Money Maker" even made its way back onto the Billboard chart.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=015fnS_0dBwlwy400
Matt Kent // Getty Images

Genesis

Genesis was formed in England in 1967, and the original lineup featured Peter Gabriel, Tony Banks, Chris Stewart, Anthony Phillips, and Mike Rutherford. In 1975, Phil Collins, the drummer, stepped up to replace Gabriel after he bowed out to explore other opportunities. Genesis became one of the biggest bands of the 1980s with five Grammy nominations and one win for Best Concept Music Video for their 1986 song "Land of Confusion." Collins left the band in 1996, and they reunited once in 2007 for their "Turn It On Again" tour. In 2020, Tony Banks, Phil Collins, and Mike Rutherford announced a new tour with Collins's son, Nicholas, taking over drums for his father. The elder Collins has suffered nerve damage that leaves him unable to play for extended periods. The tour was postponed due to the pandemic but kicked off in late 2021, with both new and postponed shows extending into 2022.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0KqkbW_0dBwlwy400
FREDRIK PERSSON // Getty Images

ABBA

After a 40-year hiatus, ABBA released a new album, "Voyage," on Nov. 5, 2021. Agnetha Fältskog, Björn Ulvaeus, Benny Andersson, and Anni-Frid Lyngstad got together to form ABBA in Stockholm in 1972. After winning Eurovision in 1974, the Swedish pop group put out a string of hits, including "Dancing Queen" and "Mamma Mia." While they never officially broke up, the band took an extended break due in part to the divorces of Björn and Agnetha in 1979 and Benny and Frida in 1981. The album is not the only new creative endeavor for the group, which also has a motion capture project in the works. The "digital concert experience" debuts in May 2022 and will feature ABBA avatars performing with a live 10-piece band.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1bAI4i_0dBwlwy400
Theo Wargo // Getty Images

The Fugees

Even though the Fugees have postponed their reunion tour until 2022, hip-hop fans are just grateful they are getting back together. A reunion seemed unlikely after the band broke up for the final time in the mid-2000s following Wyclef Jean and Lauryn Hill's fallout over money and paternity. In 2007, Fugees member Pras Michel told All Hip Hop , “Before I work with Lauryn Hill again, you will have a better chance of seeing Osama Bin Laden and [George W.] Bush in Starbucks having a latte, discussing foreign policies.” Almost 15 years after their last performance, the group got back together in September 2020 for a charity festival and decided to stay together for a 25th Anniversary tour.

You may also like: Can you answer these real 'Jeopardy!' questions about music?

Comments / 0

Related
SignalsAZ

Band Reunion Tours Have Never Been Hotter — Here’s What’s Coming

​If there’s been one comfort as a result of the pandemic, it’s that many of our most beloved bands from the ’60s through the ’90s have reunited and are hitting the road again (some who never broke up, like the Rolling Stones, are also returning to stages). Whether it’s the punk-era glam of Blondie, the prog-rock kings from Genesis, the blue-eyed soul of the Doobie Brothers, or the soulful pairing of TLC, we’re talking full-on nostalgia and grownup fun. ​
MUSIC
The Independent

The 15 worst albums by classic bands, from Led Zeppelin to Queen

Rock’n’roll musicians have a habit of thinking of themselves like secular gods, but the truth is they’re not infallible. No matter how successful a band may or may not have been in the past, there’s never any guarantee their next record will live up to the heights they’ve previously scaled. Sometimes, everything that once went right just all goes wrong.There are often extenuating circumstances, of course. Band members may leave due to death, drugs or just good old-fashioned “musical differences”, or an ambitious new direction may turn out to be more like a swerve into oncoming traffic.Whatever the cause, the...
MUSIC
247tempo.com

Most Popular Bands of the Last 10 Years

The last 10 years saw the evolution of several genres of music along with big changes in how we get our songs. Rap, indie rock, electronic, country, and all sorts of combinations of them have dominated the charts over the last 10 years. Big trends included the return of traditional instruments like mandolin and banjo in indie rock by the likes of Mumford and Sons and Vance Joy and the meteoric rise of K-pop and reggaeton on the world stage. Meanwhile, Rap music became the most listened to genre in the United States.
MUSIC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Georgia State
Popculture

Beloved Country Band Finally Reunites After Lengthy Hiatus

The country band Turnpike Troubadours will reunite and return to touring starting next year. The band went on indefinite hiatus in May 2019, less than two years after they released their successful fifth album A Long Way From Your Heart. Tickets for their first show at the Red Rocks Amphitheater outside Denver on May 14 went on sale Friday. The Oklahoma-based band also plans to record new music.
MUSIC
Billboard

Bruce Springsteen & The E Street Band’s ‘No Nukes Concerts’ Makes Top 10 Debut Across Billboard Charts

Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band’s previously unreleased The Legendary 1979 No Nukes Concerts makes a top 10 debut across Billboard’s Top Album Sales, Top Rock Albums, Tastemaker Albums and Top Current Album Sales charts (dated Dec. 4). The album was recorded in September of 1979 at the Musicians United for Safe Energy (MUSE) concerts at Madison Square Garden in New York City. The set, released on Nov. 19, includes songs recorded over two nights — including “Thunder Road,” “Born to Run” and “The River.”
MUSIC
Kerrang

Alone Together: How solo artists shook up rock music

How many people does it take to create a song? Four? Five? Nine, in the case of Slipknot? Throughout history, ever since our ancestors in caves started banging rocks together and discovered it sounded good, making music has frequently been a communal experience – whether you’re looking at orchestras creating grandiose symphonies, or the traditional four-piece crafting catchy chart-toppers. Back in the day, if rock or metal was your bag, it’s likely that most of your record collection would have been the work of bands rather than soloists. The set-up of the vocalist, guitarist, bassist and drummer – beyond variations featuring rhythm guitarists, keyboardists and unclean vocalists – has long been our bread and butter.
MUSIC
Register Citizen

See Dave Grohl and Greg Kurstin Cover the Clash’s ‘Train in Vain’ for Hanukkah Sessions

Dave Grohl and Greg Kurstin performed a rendition of the Clash’s “Train in Vain” for the seventh night of the pair’s Hanukkah Sessions 2021. The duo went down the family tree for their latest cover celebrating Jewish artists for the Festival of Lights, with the Foo Fighters frontman noting that “Michael Geoffrey Jones, born to Russian Jewish mother Renee Zagansky, would come to be known as punk rock legend Mick Jones, co-founder of The Clash. It’s London Calling Jerusalem as we take a ‘Train In Vain.’”
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Duff Mckagan
Person
Benny Andersson
Person
Björn Ulvaeus
Person
Darius Rucker
Person
Wyclef Jean
Person
Axl Rose
Person
Phil Collins
Person
Billy Corgan
Person
James Iha
Person
Agnetha Fältskog
Variety

Normani on Becoming R&B’s Go-To Collaborator, and Why Her Album Will Be Worth the Wait

“In order for me to make sense of what I want to say to the world, it has to make sense to myself — it starts with me,” says 25-year-old Normani, whose collaborations with Cardi B, Khalid and Sam Smith have made her a household name through- out the pop and R&B worlds. She is speaking of her highly anticipated untitled debut solo album, one that for three straight years, her label, RCA, and fans, have awaited — not exactly patiently (there were Reddit forums dedicated to the subject “Why is Normani taking so long?”). Back in 2019, the expectation was...
MUSIC
thecranberryeagle.com

1980s band reunites for Butler show

Members of Pittsburgh's Haywire Band will reunite for an acoustic concert at the Butler Sons & Daughters of Italy Hall, 338 S. Main St., from 7 to 9:30 p.m. Dec. 11. The rock band, which rose to fame in the 1980s, will perform original songs in the form of a Nashville Songwriters Night. Three founding members, Arte Tedesco, Howard “Hutch” Hockenberger and Jim “Slim” Varhola, will discuss the background of their work before playing.
BUTLER, PA
Benzinga

10 Weirdest Beatles Covers Of All Time

Ever since the three-part documentary "The Beatles: Get Back" premiered on The Walt Disney Co.'s (NYSE: DIS) Disney+ streaming service, there has been an intense new focus on the Fab Four, with fans absorbing never-before-seen footage of the band in recording sessions and in their legendary final live performance in a London rooftop concert.
MUSIC
MusicRadar.com

Tony Iommi reveals he wrote a song for Ozzy Osbourne’s forthcoming solo album

Ozzy Osbourne’s upcoming solo album promises to be a veritable feast of electric guitar, with longtime collaborator Zakk Wylde joined by Eric Clapton, Jeff Beck and Tony Iommi. And Iommi has revealed that his contribution extends beyond a guest solo, with the godfather of heavy metal telling Rolling Stone that...
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Music Festival#The Band#Music Video#Rock Band#Geffen Records#Axl#Troubadour#Guns N Roses
AFP

The music of 'West Side Story', from Bernstein to Metallica

Leonard Bernstein's score for "West Side Story" has become so ubiquitous in Western culture that it has popped up in such unlikely places as Metallica and Wu-Tang Clan albums.  The inclusions were less obvious when it came to the Wu-Tang Clan sampling elements for "Maria" in 1997, from the song of the same name in "West Side Story". 
MUSIC
Popculture

The Beatles Biopic 'Midas Man' Reveals Actors Taking on Iconic Band

The Beatles are back under the microscope thanks to Disney+'s popular Get Back documentary on their last days as a band, but a new movie is hoping to dramatize their early days. Midas Man, which focuses on the group's manager Brian Epstein, has found the four young actors to play the Fab Four and producers released the first photos of the quartet together to Deadline last week. The movie will also feature comedian Jay Leno in a small role.
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Country Music
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Starbucks
NewsBreak
Netflix
thewestsidegazette.com

Silk Sonic and Bootsy Collins bring soul and funk to the mainstream again

Today’s music scene is all over the place. We are living in a world where trap beats, poorly used samples, and mumble rap rule the charts and airwaves. In 2021, Silk Sonic saved our eardrums by surprising us with their debut single “Leave the Door Open”. Recently, Silk Sonic released their album, “An Evening with Silk Sonic.” Fans were elated to find out that funk legend Bootsy Collins appeared on the album. Well, thanks to Bootsy being featured on the album, he is making history for himself. Bootsy made his very first appearance on the Billboard Hot 100 chart.
MUSIC
bestclassicbands.com

2021 in Review: The Best New Albums by Classic Rockers

In part one of our three-installment 2021 holiday gift guide, we looked at the best of the boxed sets, reissues and historical collections aimed at classic rock fans. Part two focused on the year’s best music books. For this third and final segment, we’re focusing on newly recorded albums by...
MUSIC
thewoodyshow.com

Tom Morello Shares How A Disappearance From Chris Cornell Inspired A Song

In a recent interview with Kerrang, is opening up about his friendship with Chris Cornell, and reflected on their days in Audioslave. The Rage Against The Machine guitarist then revealed that shortly after Audioslave had recorded their final album, Cornell had gone missing for several weeks. A text from Cornell eventually led to be the inspiration for his 2007 song, "The Garden of Gethsemane."
MUSIC
Stacker

Stacker

17K+
Followers
12K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Stacker is on a mission to produce and distribute engaging data journalism. Founded in 2017, Stacker combines data analysis with rich editorial context, drawing on authoritative sources and subject matter experts to drive storytelling.

 http://www.stacker.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy