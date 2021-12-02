Vaccinations key to stopping omicron and other virus variants, Marion County health chief says

Megan Payne and Lloyd White go over the scheduled vaccination appointments for the day in October. TWV FILE PHOTO

FAIRMONT — There was no mistaking Lloyd White’s frustration at the Marion County Commission meeting Wednesday.

As the administrator of the Marion County Health Department, White attended the county commission meeting to give his regular COVID-19 update.

In a departure from his recent optimistic demeanor, White appeared almost defeated. COVID-19 – with its variants – once again emerged as the most relevant topic for White’s address.

“We’re going to continue to deal with new variants until everyone gets vaccinated, but that’s a pipe dream,” White said. “That’s how you stop it. But we’re not going to get everyone vaccinated, so we’re going to continue to see new variants.

“My concern is at some point in time, I don’t know when that’s going to be – and I hope and pray that I’m wrong – but at some point we’ll have a variant that is absolutely vaccine-resistant,” White said. “Because, what happens is, each time that thing changes or mutates, it then has the potential to be a lot worse than the previous ones.”

White used an analogy to illustrate the differing severity of variants, and to show why some variants are more transmissible than others.

“It depends on the number of spike proteins,” White said. “The best way I can explain it in terms of transmissibility, is imagine a balloon is a cell, and then you have something hard with multiple spikes on it, and those spikes keeps pricking that balloon. The more spikes you have, the greater possibility it’s going to penetrate that balloon. Now, if you have only one spike, it’s going to make it a lot more difficult to penetrate. So it really depends on the spike proteins.”

‘Variant of concern’

In terms of the emerging omicron variant, White shared both good and bad news.

“It’s one of the things I’m sure you’ve heard [about] in the news since last Friday,” White said. Early that morning, White’s office received its first official notification about the omicron variant, and White knew immediately that this variant could be worse than the delta variant.

“It’s labeled as a ‘variant of concern,’ ” White said. “That’s more serious than a ‘variant of interest.’ It’s projected by the end of this week that there will be 10,000 cases in South Africa, but what we don’t know – we don’t know – is it more transmissible, are the cases more severe, are we going to have more hospitalizations, are we going to have more deaths?

“Is the vaccine effective against this variant? I can tell you we probably won’t have any answers definitively until the end of next week as we continue to do more testing.”

The good news with regard to the omicron variant is that test results can come faster, he said.

“The one thing that’s probably positive with this variant versus the delta,” White said, “is it’s easier detected with normal PCR. It doesn’t have to be stereotyped. So that should get us the results a little bit sooner rather than later.”

‘Unvaccinated population’

The two most frequently used COVID-19 tests are PCR (polymerase chain reaction) and antigen. Usually, PCR tests take longer for results, but with the omicron variant, White said, labs can usually determine the existence of the variant without the added step of stereotyping. Typically, antigen tests are used on people who are already showing signs of the virus.

“From July 1 until the end of [November], we’ve had 64 deaths in Marion County, and by far, the majority are in the unvaccinated population,” White said.

“I know there’s a lot of discussion out there [such as], you can still die after getting the vaccine, and you still get cases, and that’s true,” White said. “But there are so many variables from an epidemiology standpoint that come into play.”

White said in nearly every Marion County case where patients died of COVID, those patients were suffering from other diseases or conditions which caused them to have drastically weakened immune systems when they contracted coronavirus.

“We’re still seeing more cases and more deaths than we would like,” White said. “We average 27.26 cases a day, still yet. Some days we have higher and some days we have lower. In our vaccination efforts, we average 22.37 per day, so you see we’re kind of on the inverse. I’d love to see that reversed.”

The question was raised about the effectiveness of the current vaccines with the omicron variant. “The vaccine that everybody’s been getting, the chances of that being effective against this variant are pretty high, aren’t they?” County Commission President Randy Elliott asked. “Are we concerned that we’ll have to come up with another vaccine?”

White said: “There are some thoughts that the vaccine will be somewhat effective against this variant. The way to stop this thing – and it will never happen – but the way to stop this thing and the way you stop mutations is for everybody to get vaccinated,” White said.

“It’s the reasons why we always preach to get the vaccine,” White said. “And to be frank, I don’t care where they get it, as long as they get it.”

“I hate to see this, because every time I think we’re getting ahead – and having served with Lloyd and Megan [Payne, director of nursing at Marion County Health Department], and Lloyd especially over the last 15 years on the health board – I see this and I witness what’s going on first hand,” Elliott said. “I can’t thank them enough for the good job that they do.”