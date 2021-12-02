ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Joey Garcia announces 2022 House of Delegates reelection bid

By David Kirk
 3 days ago
BELLVIEW — Changes in the state delegation’s districting won’t keep W.Va. Del. Joey Garcia, D-Marion, from working for Marion County.

Wednesday night, in the currently closed Bellview Colasessano’s, Garcia was joined by 30-some friends, family, co-workers and constituents as he announced his bid for reelection following this year’s new delegations district maps.

“[This redistricting] is really the worst sausage-making process you are ever going to see,” Garcia said. “It should’ve been done by an independent committee, but it wasn’t and so we’re making the best of it.”

Under the previous district map, Marion County was one large district were the voters elected three representatives. Now the county has been broken up into three smaller districts, cutting the up county — and Fairmont itself.

“It’s time right now to start educating people about where they’re going to vote and who they’re going to vote for,” Garcia said. “That’s part of why ... I wanted to show what the district looks like.”

Originally representing District 50, Garcia will be running for reelection in the new District 76, which covers West Fairmont, Rivesville, Grant Town, Baxter, parts of Farmington, Fairview and Barrackville.

This new district will have a delegate representing about 18,500 people. With the previous map, three delegates shared representation of all 55,000 residents of Marion County.

“This is a big district, but we’re up the the challenge,” Garcia said. “But I wanted to make clear ... I still intend to represent all of Marion County. Because what’s good for one part of the county ... is what’s good for the rest.”

W.Va. Sen. Mike Caputo D-13, a long-time friend and supporter of Garcia, was in attendance Wednesday and spoke about what he sees as the candidate’s qualifications for the position, as well as giving a brief opinion on the redistricting.

“When [Garcia] ran for state delegate last time, I was extremely excited, and I’m just as excited now,” Caputo said. “But redistricting has changed a lot of things. Joey will have his own district he’ll have to seek reelection in, but this is the first time in probably a century that Marion County has had three, single delegate districts.

“I know Joey will not only represent this district here, but he’ll represent the entirety of Marion County and the entire state of West Virginia,” Caputo said. “This guy has a heart bigger than the capital dome, and I’ll work my butt off to make sure he makes it back to the state delegation.”

While Wednesday night was certainly focused on Garcia’s run, leaders in Marion County took the opportunity to thank Garcia for his work – as well as the efforts of Marion County’s other two representatives, Republicans Guy Ward and Phil Mallow.

Jonathan Board, chairman of the Marion County Chamber of Commerce, spoke on behalf of the chamber and expressed his appreciation for the county’s representatives.

“We’re very blessed here in Marion County with our delegation,” Board said in a phone interview. “We have very diverse views among our delegation, but what we’ve found – they work together for the benefit of the whole county.

“Even with their separate interests, we know that when we call any of our delegation, they answer the call and go to work for Marion County businesses.”

Mary Jo Thomas, president of the Marion County School Board, said Garcia displays aptitude and attention to the needs of the district.

“[Garcia] has always been responsive to us, if we had a question he’d always answer,” Thomas said. “If he didn’t know the answer, he’d go and research it. We’ve had legislative meetings with the delegation and he’s always been a part of that. He does his homework and he’s always prepared.”

With the new districts, east and west Fairmont will be divided, with the west section remaining in the new District 76, where Garcia is running for reelection.

Fairmont Mayor Tom Mainella is confident that, if reelected, Garcia will continue to represent the city well, even if he’s only now presiding over a portion of it.

“He’s done a very good job. He keeps us informed of what’s going on in Charleston and he knows the territory very well,” Mainella said. “He’ll be a very strong option for his district and for all of Marion County.”

West Virginia 2022 primary elections will be May 10, with midterms on Nov. 8.

