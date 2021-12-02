North Marion starts new season strong, beat Knights 89-48

RACHEL — It might be the start of a new basketball season, but the North Marino Huskies look to be in midseason form.

The Huskies (1-0) showcased their prodigious press against Wheeling Central Catholic (0-1) on Wednesday, suffocating the Knights on defense and snagging 24 steals in a dominant 89-48 win.

“It seemed like a long time since we played but it really hadn’t been that long, since the season got pushed back last year,” North Marion head coach Mike Parrish said after the win. “Coming in, facing a sectional opponent, Wheeling Central. Got a lot of history there, so it’s an important game for us to get off to a good start this year.”

Right from the tip, the Huskies were all over the Knights, as North put on full court traps and half-court traps. The pressure not only resulted in a heap of steals— Wheeling Central barely got any shots off at all in the first frame. The score stood 29-7 after one quarter of play.

North’s Olivia Toland had 10 first quarter points on her way to an impressive season debut of 25 points, three assists, five rebounds and six steals.

Steals were in abundance for North Marion. Four players finished with five or more steals— Toland (six), Katlyn Carson (five), Adryan Stemple (six), and freshman Savannah Walls (five).

Walls did not look like a player in her first high school game Wednesday, finishing with nine points and three rebounds to go along with her opportunistic defensive play. Walls was aggressive in putting the ball on the floor and putting pressure on the Knights defense, resulting in scoring opportunities beyond the stat sheet.

Walls was one piece of a complete team win Wednesday, as the Huskies got to see a lot of girls shine throughout the night.

Center Katlyn Carson was second on the team in scoring with 18 points while adding five rebounds, five steals and two blocks. Adryan Stemple recorded nine points, three assists, four rebounds, and six steals. Junior Addie Elliot put in three long balls for nine points to go with three rebounds and three steals.

By the start of the fourth quarter, with North leading 85-31, Parrish was emptying his bench.

“Everyone contributed tonight,” the long-tenured coach said. “We subbed a lot, played a lot of kids, and playing the style we do, we have to have kids that can get in and contribute. Tonight, everybody did, and that’s what we need throughout the season.”

For Wheeling Central Catholic, Kiera Wilkinson was first amongst the Knights in scoring with 19 points. Ava Hanson scored nine points by way of three 3’s. The Knights were able to make some good things happen when they got set in the half court, especially working on the offensive glass and executing inbounds plays, but those opportunities were few and far behind in the face of a imposing Husky defense.

Coming off a deep run in the playoffs that culminated in a state semifinals appearance, the Huskies have brought back several key players, and might be looking at some prospective new contributors.

North Marion will remain at home when they try to make it 2-0 against Oak Glen on Saturday. The Knights, meanwhile, will have their first home game Friday against Washington.