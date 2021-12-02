ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rights group says Myanmar forces purposely killed protesters

Cover picture for the articleBANGKOK (AP) — The killing of at least 65 protesters in Myanmar’s biggest city on March...

atlanticcitynews.net

Sources claim six killed in military attacks in Myanmar

SAGAING, Myanmar - According to local sources, air attacks and shelling drove thousands of people from at least nine villages in Sagaing Region's Depayin Township to escape over the weekend. The fresh attacks on Saturday came as Myanmar's government intensified its use of military aircraft in Sagaing to defeat anti-regime...
MILITARY
The Guardian

Myanmar junta accused of forcing people to brink of starvation

Myanmar’s military junta has been accused of forcing people to the brink of starvation with repeated offensives since it seized power in a coup earlier this year. The Special Advisory Council for Myanmar said the junta had destroyed food supplies and killed livestock while cutting off roads used to bring in food and medicine.
ASIA
Shropshire Star

More Insulate Britain protesters face jail, group says

Nine members of the group have been summoned to the High Court on December 14, Insulate Britain said. More members of climate activists Insulate Britain are facing jail for blocking roads, the group has said. Insulate Britain said that nine people will attend the High Court on December 14. They...
PROTESTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Myanmar#Protest Riot#Ap
Newsday

Far-right group marched in Rockville Centre without permit, mayor says

Members of a neo-facist group who marched through Rockville Centre on Saturday, some flashing white power hand signals, did so without a permit, the village mayor said Sunday. The protest by the Proud Boys — designated a hate group by the Southern Poverty Law Center — was "mostly orderly" and lasted less than an hour, Mayor Francis X. Murray said in a statement posted to the village’s social media channels Sunday.
ROCKVILLE CENTRE, NY
abc17news.com

Rights group: Taliban kill, abduct dozens of ex-officers

KABUL (AP) — Human Rights Watch says that Afghanistan’s Taliban fighters have killed or forcibly “disappeared” more than 100 former police and intelligence officers since taking power in mid-August. A new report from the group points to continuing retaliation against members of the former armed forces, despite an announced amnesty. The killings and disappearances it documented took place in just four provinces, but the report says it shows a pattern that has also been seen in other areas around the country. The report says local commanders in some cases have lists of former officers to target and that Taliban forces have conducted night raids on homes, intimidating relatives.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Times Daily

Indian villagers clash with army over mistaken killings

GAUHATI, India (AP) — Angry villagers burned army vehicles in protest after more than a dozen people were killed by soldiers who mistakenly believed some of them were militants in India’s remote northeast region along the border with Myanmar, officials said Sunday. Support local journalism reporting on your community. *...
CARS
The Independent

Protesters block roads in Serbia to criticize mining plans

Thousands of protesters in Belgrade and other Serbian towns blocked main roads and bridges Saturday to decry a planned lithium mine despite police warnings and an intimidation campaign launched by authorities against the demonstrators.Blowing whistles and chanting “Uprising! Uprising!” protesters stopped traffic on the main highway that goes through the Serbian capital. In the Balkan nation's second-largest city of Nis, the main downtown street was blocked, as was a Danube River bridge in the northern city of Novi Sad. In Novi Sad, soccer hooligans hurled rocks and bottles at the protesters, who responded by chasing them down. One hooligan...
PROTESTS
Times Daily

3 feared dead as Myanmar army truck runs down protesters

BANGKOK (AP) — An army vehicle barreled into a peaceful march of anti-government protesters in military-ruled Myanmar’s biggest city on Sunday, reportedly killing at least three people, witnesses and a protest organizer said. Support local journalism reporting on your community. * New Subscribers Only. * Digital Subscription Only. After the...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Times Daily

Violence as French far-right TV pundit holds campaign rally

VILLEPINTE, France (AP) — Anti-racism activists were beaten up Sunday as far-right former French TV pundit Eric Zemmour held his first presidential campaign rally near Paris, a few days after he formally declared his candidacy in a video that highlighted his anti-migrant and anti-Islam views. Support local journalism reporting on...
PROTESTS
AFP

Three wounded as Myanmar soldiers ram car into protest

Myanmar soldiers wounded at least three people after ramming a car into a peaceful anti-coup rally in Yangon, eyewitnesses said Sunday. The rally in Yangon was violently dispersed Sunday morning when a large car ploughed into it, according to a journalist there.
PROTESTS
dallassun.com

Beijing using forced deportation to extradite Taiwan nationals: Rights group

Beijing [China], December 1 (ANI): Beijing has been pressuring foreign governments to extradite Taiwan nationals to China as part of an effort to undermine the self-ruled island, according to a human rights group. Safeguard Defenders, China-focused human rights group's said that the pressure has increased since Tsai Ing-wen was elected...
POLITICS
Footwear News

Human Rights Group Accuses Nike, Patagonia of Possible Involvement in Forced Uyghur Labor

The European Center for Constitutional and Human Rights (ECCHR) has filed a complaint in the Netherlands, alleging that Patagonia, Nike and two other brands may have benefited from forced labor among the Uyghur population in China’s Xinjiang province. In the complaint, ECCHR called on the Dutch Public Prosecutor to further investigate these alleged human rights violations from these companies that have headquarters in the Netherlands. “It is unacceptable that European governments criticize China for human rights violations while these companies possibly profit from the exploitation of the Uyghur population,” said Corina Ajder, a legal advisor for ECCHR, in a statement. “It is...
BUSINESS
Times Daily

Israeli police questioned on Palestinian attacker's shooting

TEL AVIV, Israel (AP) — Israel's Justice Ministry said Sunday that two police officers were brought in for questioning following the shooting death of a Palestinian who had stabbed an Israeli man in east Jerusalem. Support local journalism reporting on your community. * New Subscribers Only. * Digital Subscription Only.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Times Daily

Belgian police use water, tear gas on COVID-19 protesters

BRUSSELS (AP) — Belgian police used water cannon and tear gas Sunday to disperse some rowdy protesters in Brussels after most demonstrators marched peacefully to protest tightened COVID-19 restrictions that aim to counter a surge of coronavirus infections. Support local journalism reporting on your community. * New Subscribers Only. *...
PROTESTS
albuquerqueexpress.com

Six Tibetan rights groups organize protest in Paris against Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics

Paris [France], November 21 (ANI): Six Tibetan community associations including Students for Free Tibet (SFT); Tibetan Youth Congress, France; U-Tsang Association, France; Chushi Gangdruk; Domey Association, France; and Tibetan Community Association, jointly organized a protest demonstration in Paris on November 20 to campaign against the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics. The...
SPORTS

