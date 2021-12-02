Erdogan replaces finance minister as Turkey's lira crashes

Belarus has threatened to retaliate after the US, UK and other western countries introduced a new round of sanctions over its government’s human rights abuses and the orchestration of a migration crisis on the border with Europe. “The goal of this entire policy is to economically strangle Belarus,” the Belarusian...
Inflation in Turkey is now near 20%, meaning basic goods for Turks — a population of roughly 85 million — have soared in price and their local currency salaries are severely devalued. "Insane where the lira is, but it's a reflection of the insane monetary policy settings Turkey is currently...
ANKARA, Nov 24 (Reuters) - Little stands in the way of Turkey's currency collapse expanding into a deeper economic crisis after President Tayyip Erdogan ignored appeals, even from within his government, to reverse policy, according to top officials and analysts. Two people familiar with internal discussions said some government officials...
ISTANBUL, Nov 23 (Reuters) - Turkey's lira nose-dived 8% on Tuesday after President Tayyip Erdogan defended recent sharp rate cuts, and vowed to win his "economic war of independence" despite widespread criticism and pleas to reverse course. The lira crashed to as low as 12.49 against the dollar after hitting...
ISTANBUL, Nov 24 (Reuters) - A historic plunge in Turkey's lira leaves consumers with higher prices, a rising cost of living and even product shortages, while foreign debt is spiking for companies, and protective buffers are strained at banks. The lira has clawed back some losses after Tuesday's 15% crash...
Apple halted online sales in Turkey today as the Lira crashed to a record low. The currency dropped 15% in its second-worst day ever, reports Reuters. The sell-off was triggered by President Tayyip Erdogan's defense of recent sharp rate cuts. Erdogan vowed to win his "economic war of independence", despite pleas to change course.
ISTANBUL (Reuters) – Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan has ordered an investigation into possible currency manipulation after the lira fell sharply to record lows against the dollar this week, the Anadolu news agency reported on Saturday. It said Erdogan had tasked the State Supervisory Council, an auditing agency which reports to...
(Bloomberg) -- Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has met central bank Governor Sahap Kavcioglu as the lira suffered a massive selloff and plunged to a new record low on Tuesday, according to an official with direct knowledge of the matter. Erdogan’s Rate Cut Mantra Spurs Lira’s Worst Streak in 20...
The Council of Europe said Friday it will launch disciplinary action against Turkey for refusing to free prominent activist and philanthropist Osman Kavala, triggering a procedure used only once before in the organisation's history. The Turkish foreign ministry had urged the COE on Thursday not to begin the action "out of respect for the ongoing judicial process", warning that the procedure would be "interference" in its domestic affairs.
ANKARA, Nov 29 (Reuters) - Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan said he will never defend interest rate hikes nor compromise on the issue, NTV and other broadcasters reported on Monday, in his latest defence of recent monetary easing that has triggered a crash in the lira currency. The lira weakened as...
ISTANBUL, Nov 26 (Reuters) - A Turkish court ruled on Friday that philanthropist Osman Kavala must stay in prison, extending his four-year detention without conviction in a trial which has further strained difficult relations between Ankara and its Western allies. The trial has been criticised as politically motivated and symbolic...
(Bloomberg) -- Turkey’s top investigative body will focus on foreign currency purchases when it probes the reasons behind the lira’s plunge in November, a person familiar with the preparations said. Investigators from the State Supervisory Council will be authorized to seek prosecution if criminal activity is suspected, the person told...
This time, Turkish President Erdogan appointed Nureddin Nebati as Turkey's minister of Treasury and Finance. In doing so, Turkey’s Boss accepted the resignation of Lutfi Elvan, the last top official seen to adhere to the orthodox policy in a government gripped by a currency meltdown, per Reuters. Information on these...
The latest change is in line with the efforts of the Erdogan-led government to boost Turkish exports and thus increase the inflow of US dollars into the country’s crumbling economy. All exported Turkish-made goods will be labeled “Made in Türkiye” from now on, instead of the traditionally used “Made in...
Turkey’s beleaguered currency has been plunging to all-time lows against the U.S. dollar and the euro in recent months as President Recep Tayyip Erdogan presses ahead with a widely criticized effort to cut interest rates despite surging consumer prices.As a result, families are struggling to buy food and other goods and the Turkish lira has lost around 40% of its value since the start of the year, becoming one of the world's worst-performing currencies.Here is a closer look at the Turkish currency crisis and its impact on a country with eye-popping inflation:WHAT IS GOING ON?Turkey’s Central Bank has cut...
Lebanon’s Information Minister George Kordahi resigned on Friday, saying he was putting the national interest above personal ones in a bid to ease a major diplomatic crisis with Saudi Arabia and other Gulf states.Mr Kordahi said he understood that French President Emmanuel Macron has demanded his resignation before his Saturday visit to Saudi Arabia, where he is expected to encourage the Saudi Crown Prince and de facto ruled Mohamed bin Salman (MBS) to end the crisis.Mr Macron is currently in the UAE, where he was expected to raise Lebanon’s crisis with the powerful Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Zayed....
TEL AVIV, Israel (AP) — Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett on Sunday urged world powers to take a hard line against Iran in negotiations aimed at reviving an international nuclear deal, as his top defense and intelligence officials headed to Washington to discuss the flailing talks. Support local journalism reporting...
