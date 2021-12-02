ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

Swedish health agency says may impose new COVID-19 measures next week

By Syndicated Content
wsau.com
 5 days ago

STOCKHOLM (Reuters) – The Swedish Public Health Agency said on Thursday it could impose new restrictions to fight the coronavirus...

wsau.com

Comments / 0

Related
104.1 WIKY

Netherlands to impose new COVID measures to avoid healthcare breakdown

AMSTERDAM (Reuters) – The Dutch government was set to announce new measures on Friday including early closure of bars, restaurants and most stores to stem a record-breaking wave of COVID-19 infections that is threatening to overwhelm the healthcare system. Caretaker prime minister Mark Rutte was meeting with his Cabinet to...
PUBLIC HEALTH
95.5 FM WIFC

Concerned by new variant, Asian countries move to tighten COVID-19 measures

SINGAPORE (Reuters) – Asian countries rushed to tighten restrictions after a new and possibly vaccine-resistant coronavirus variant was detected in South Africa, with Singapore and India announcing stricter border controls and more rigorous COVID-19 testing on Friday. Scientists are still finding out more about the new variant, first identified at...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Reuters

Bundesliga attendances reduced amid new COVID-19 measures

BERLIN, Dec 2 (Reuters) - Bundesliga matches can only have an attendance of up to 50% and up to a maximum of 15,000 spectators after the German government on Thursday reintroduced restrictions for sports events amid rising cases of COVID-19 infections. Outgoing Chancellor Angela Merkel and her successor Olaf Scholz...
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid 19#Swedish#Reuters
The Jewish Press

Israel Launches Cautionary Measures for New COVID-19 Variant B.1.1529

Prime Minister Naftali Bennett held an additional consultation Thursday night (Nov. 25) to address the risks presenting from the recently-discovered coronavirus variant B.1.1529 identified in South Africa. The following decisions were made:. • The following countries have been declared at this stage as “red countries”: South Africa, Lesotho, Botswana, Zimbabwe,...
WORLD
lonelyplanet.com

What new COVID-19 restrictions are being imposed in Europe as Omicron spreads?

Europe is still the epicenter of the pandemic as it battles a surge in Delta-driven infections. The detection of the new Omicron COVID-19 variant in countries such as Italy, the Netherlands, Denmark, the UK and Germany is set to add to the pressure, leading to even more border and domestic restrictions as governments rush to keep infection rates down.
PUBLIC HEALTH
abc17news.com

Belgians, Dutch face new COVID-19 measures to curb new spike

BRUSSELS (AP) — Belgium and the Netherlands are taking new measures in an attempt to keep a COVID-19 spike from spiraling out of control, hoping that action now will safeguard the joys of Christmas next month. Belgian Prime Minister Alexander De Croo had to reinforce measures for a the second time in a week and closed dancing and night spots while bars and restaurants will have to close at 11 p.m. for the next three weeks. Spikes in cases and hospital admissions exceeded even the worst medical predictions, forcing Belgium into quick action. There are more than 25,000 cases a day being reported in the country of 11 million.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Nursing Times

Health service groups welcome measures for new Covid-19 variant

Organisations representing healthcare staff, including nurses, have welcomed the tightening of rules on the wearing of face masks in response to the Omicron Covid-19 variant, but suggested further measures may be needed. Responding to the government’s announcements over the weekend, they highlighted concerns about what it would mean for an...
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Virus
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
World
Country
Sweden
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
BBC

New Covid-19 measures introduced in Guernsey over variant

The States of Guernsey has announced new requirements in response to the Omicron Covid variant. From Tuesday, face coverings will be mandatory in shops, public transport, secondary school communal areas and for staff in primary school communal areas. The States said vaccinated arrivals who had been to a non-Common Travel...
WORLD
wsau.com

Thousands march in Vienna against coronavirus lockdown

VIENNA (Reuters) – Thousands of people marched through Vienna on Saturday to protest against restrictions on public life designed to curb the coronavirus pandemic. Faced with surging daily infections, the government last month made Austria the first country in Western Europe to reimpose a lockdown and said it would make vaccinations mandatory from February.
PROTESTS
Winchester News Gazette

U.K. imposes new measures amid omicron variant

Vaccination hubs across London saw a constant flow of people coming for their jabs on Friday as concerns grew about the emergence of the new omicron variant of COVID-19. (Dec. 3) Subscribe for more Breaking News: http://smarturl.it/AssociatedPress. Website: https://apnews.com. Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/APNews/. ​. You can license this story through AP Archive:...
PUBLIC HEALTH
wsau.com

Russia reports first cases of Omicron COVID-19 variant – agencies

MOSCOW (Reuters) – Russia on Monday reported its first confirmed cases of the new Omicron variant of the coronavirus, Russian news agencies reported, in two people who returned from South Africa. Interfax cited consumer health regulator Rospotrebnadzor as saying that 10 people who returned from South Africa had tested positive...
PUBLIC HEALTH
wsau.com

Argentina detects first Omicron case, health ministry says

BUENOS AIRES (Reuters) – Argentina has detected its first case of the Omicron coronavirus variant in a person who had travelled from South Africa, the South American country’s Health Ministry said late on Sunday. The passenger is a 38-year-old resident of the western Argentine province of San Luis, who arrived...
PUBLIC HEALTH
wsau.com

Omicron spreads in India, full vaccination in focus

NEW DELHI (Reuters) – Cases of the Omicron coronavirus variant have risen to 21 in India over the weekend and people must step up for vaccination, officials said on Monday. The western state of Rajasthan reported the most number of Omicron cases with nine, followed by eight in Maharashtra, two in Karnataka and one each in Gujarat and the capital New Delhi.
PUBLIC HEALTH
AFP

WHO Europe says Covid vaccine mandates should be 'last resort'

The World Health Organization (WHO) in Europe on Tuesday cautioned against making Covid vaccines mandatory, while urging better protection of children among whom cases are high. Europe is battling a fierce surge in the pandemic, with the WHO registering 120,000 Covid-related deaths on the continent since November 23 when it warned of up to 500,000 more deaths by March 2022. Regional director Hans Kluge said compulsory vaccines should be "an absolute last resort and only applicable when all other feasible options to improve vaccination uptake have been exhausted". Noting that mandates have increased vaccine uptake in some cases, Kluge said these were "context specific", and added that the effect mandates may have on "public confidence and public trust" must also be considered.
WORLD
atlantanews.net

1st-ever nationwide lockdown for the unvaccinated is on the cards

On Sunday, Austria may become the first country in the world to impose a lockdown on just the unvaccinated among its population. Chancellor Alexander Schallenberg said a final decision will be made over the weekend. The Austrian government will make a determination on the two-tier lockdown system on Sunday, Chancellor...
PUBLIC HEALTH
ajmc.com

COVID-19 Mitigation Measures May Have Curbed Conjunctivitis Infections

Study results indicated that measures taken to stem the spread of COVID-19 may have also reduced rates of conjunctivitis, or pink eye. Public health interventions implemented to stem the transmission of COVID-19 were associated with decreased search interest in nonallergic conjunctivitis (pink eye) and conjunctivitis-associated emergency department (ED) encounters, according to study results published in JAMA Ophthalmology. Taken together, the findings indicate a sustained population-wide decrease in infectious conjunctivitis throughout the study period, researchers said.
PUBLIC HEALTH
dallassun.com

Australia announces border security measures to combat new COVID-19 variant

Canberra [Australia], November 27 (ANI/Xinhua): Australia's Health Minister Greg Hunt Saturday announced that the government would implement additional precautionary border security measures in response to the new Omicron COVID-19 variant. Hunt said in a press conference here that Australia will suspend all flights from nine southern African countries for a...
PUBLIC HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy