Buccaneers won't have Antonio Brown vs. Bills

The Buffalo Bills have back-to-back games on their schedule which will be pretty exciting.

Most attention is currently on Buffalo’s upcoming matchup, which makes sense. The Bills (7-4) host the New England Patriots (8-4) on Monday.

After that huge AFC East contest, all attention will then be on Tom Brady. Funny how that works out, right?

The ex-Pats quarterback will host Buffalo with his new team: The Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

But when the defending champs do so, they’ll be slightly shorthanded on offense.

According to reports including ESPN’s Adam Schefter on Tuesday, the Bucs will not have wide receiver Antonio Brown vs. the Bills.

Brown suffered an ankle sprain all the way back in Week 6. Potentially slated to return soon, Brown won’t. The new update is that Brown is out until after the Bucs-Bills matchup in two weeks.

One game at a time, but with Buffalo’s recent loss of Tre’Davious White at cornerback… any less weapons opponents have at their disposal moving forward, the better.

Some might be disappointed the Bills won’t have a chance to stick it to Brown after he dissed the club in the past… but more attention can be placed on Bucs receivers that will play such as Mike Evans.

Doing so could lead to a win so ultimately, that’s more important than showing up Brown.