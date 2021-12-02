ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gaithersburg, MD

Trump court takes on abortion case

Sentinel
 3 days ago

Religious conservatives are about to have their day in court, the day they have been waiting for since the U.S. Supreme Court wrote the 1973 Roe v. Wade decision establishing women’s right to have an abortion up until the final trimester of pregnancy. Since 1973 they have rallied, voted...

www.fairmontsentinel.com

Washington Post

Sotomayor saw she couldn’t sway her colleagues. So she talked to us instead.

Justice Sonia Sotomayor, now the anchor of the Supreme Court’s dwindling left flank, cut to the heart of the matter with her first question in Wednesday’s oral argument over Mississippi’s abortion law, which forbids the procedure after 15 weeks of pregnancy. As she noted, the legislators who drafted and passed the law did so with the explicit hope that the court’s new conservative supermajority — solidified during the Trump administration — would use it as a vehicle for overruling Roe v. Wade. If her new colleagues seize that opportunity, she asked, “will this institution survive the stench that this creates in the public perception that the Constitution and its reading are just political acts?”
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Independent

Court mulls: Was Trump's reply to rape claim part of job?

Federal appeals judges asked Friday whether a U.S. president's every remark is part of the job as they weighed whether former President Donald Trump can be held liable in a defamation case that concerns his response to a rape allegation.Trump and the Justice Department say he was acting in his official capacity when he spoke to the media about writer E. Jean Carroll's accusation, so they want to swap the U.S. government in for Trump himself as the defendant in her defamtion lawsuit. The change might sound technical, but it could make a big difference. Federal law makes it...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Rolling Stone

Today’s Supreme Court Case Makes It Clear: Amy Coney Barrett Will Decide the Future of Abortion Rights in the United States

The Supreme Court on Wednesday heard a Mississippi case that could overturn Roe v. Wade. After almost two hours of oral argument, it’s clear that the fate of nationwide legal abortion is now in the hands of Justice Amy Coney Barrett. That’s not good news for the future of abortion rights. The case argued today involved a ban on abortion at 15 weeks of pregnancy. Roe and subsequent Supreme Court cases had been entirely clear that states could not ban abortion before “viability,” a medical term indicating when a fetus has developed enough that it could survive outside a woman on...
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Independent

Few want Roe overturned, but abortion opinions vary widely

Arguments before the Supreme Court this week signaled that the conservative-leaning bench may dramatically limit abortion rights in the United States The decision whether to uphold Mississippi s 15-week abortion ban will determine the fate of the court’s 1973 Roe v. Wade decision legalizing abortion and its 1992 ruling in Planned Parenthood v. Casey, which reaffirmed Roe.In 2020, AP VoteCast showed 69% of voters in the presidential election said the Supreme Court should leave the Roe v. Wade decision as is; just 29% said the court should overturn the decision.Even so, polling suggests Americans have nuanced attitudes on the...
WOMEN'S HEALTH
WPFO

Sen. Collins questioned on abortion case at Supreme Court

The Supreme Court will rule on a law that could gut Roe v. Wade. The justices heard two hours of oral arguments Wednesday on a law in Mississippi that bans abortions after 15 weeks of pregnancy. The standard set in Roe is that states can't prohibit abortions before 24 weeks.
CONGRESS & COURTS
The New Yorker

The Mississippi Abortion Case and the Fragile Legitimacy of the Supreme Court

The legal landscape of the past weeks and months has prompted questions of which people and entities are legitimate interpreters and enforcers of the law and what happens when you take the law into your own hands. Mississippi and other states took the recent changes in personnel on the Supreme Court as an invitation to defy the Court’s constitutional rulings on abortion, and those states now seem likely to prevail.
CONGRESS & COURTS
KTLA

Supreme Court hears arguments in historic abortion case

In the biggest challenge to abortion rights in decades, the Supreme Court’s conservative majority on Wednesday signaled they would allow states to ban abortion much earlier in pregnancy and may even overturn the nationwide right that has existed for nearly 50 years. With hundreds of demonstrators outside chanting for and against, the justices led arguments that could […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
KX News

ND abortion clinic leader: Court case ‘grave threat’ to abortion rights

FARGO, N.D. (AP) — The head of North Dakota’s sole abortion clinic says the stakes have never been higher in the debate over a woman’s right to an abortion. Red River Valley Women’s Clinic Director Tammi Kromenaker is heading from Fargo to Washington, D.C., to join a group of abortion supporters outside the Supreme Court […]
FARGO, ND
bloomberglaw.com

State Solicitors General Take On Abortion, Guns at High Court

Mississippi Solicitor General Scott Stewart will make his U.S. Supreme Court debut Dec. 1 to defend that state’s 15-week abortion ban, the latest in a string of attorneys for state SG offices to take the lectern this term. Solicitors general from five states appeared at seven of the 19 arguments...
CONGRESS & COURTS

