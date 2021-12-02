ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

China blue chips close higher as property, auto stocks gain

By Reuters Staff
Reuters
Reuters
 3 days ago

SHANGHAI, Dec 2 (Reuters) - China’s blue chips closed higher on Thursday, led by real estate developers after three firms unveiled plans to issue domestic bonds, while analysts said Beijing would continue its deleveraging campaign in the sector despite policy tweaks.

The blue-chip CSI300 index rose 0.3% to 4,856.16, while the Shanghai Composite Index lost 0.1% to 3,573.84.

** Real estate developers gained 2%. Three Chinese developers plan to sell bonds in China to raise a combined 18 billion yuan ($2.83 billion).

** Analysts said this shows Beijing is marginally easing liquidity strains on the cash-strapped sector.

** But China’s property sector downturn is expected to continue into the first half of 2022, with home prices and sales falling as tight credit policies and a looming property tax dampen demand, a Reuters poll showed.

** “We expect the government to take further steps to stabilise the sector,” Fitch Ratings said in a note.

** “However, any further policy loosening will be measured, given the government’s clear intent to see deleveraging in the sector and curb speculative demand.”

** Automobiles finished up 1.7%, while construction engineering shares jumped 2.1%.

** The media sub-index and the photovoltaic industry sub-index lost 2.1% and 1.5%, respectively. (Reporting by Shanghai Newsroom; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

Comments / 0

Related
investing.com

Saudi Arabia stocks higher at close of trade; Tadawul All Share up 2.39%

Investing.com – Saudi Arabia stocks were higher after the close on Sunday, as gains in the Building & Construction, Cement and Industrial Investment sectors led shares higher. At the close in Saudi Arabia, the Tadawul All Share gained 2.39%. The best performers of the session on the Tadawul All Share...
STOCKS
Motley Fool

Is It Time To Buy the 5 Worst-Performing Blue-Chip Stocks of 2021?

Rising costs that are crimping corporate profits may not be as "transitory" as many investors believe. Several stalwart companies have also allowed competitors to creep onto their turf. Rekindled competitiveness and cost-containment measures could take years to establish. If you're already hunting for bargains to carry into the new year...
STOCKS
CNN

Small stocks are getting crushed. That's a bad sign for the economy

A version of this story first appeared in CNN Business' Before the Bell newsletter. Not a subscriber? You can sign up right here. You can listen to an audio version of the newsletter by clicking the same link. New York (CNN Business) — Smaller American companies are getting crushed in...
MARKETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stocks#China Blue#Automobile#Yuan#Csi300#Shanghai Composite Index#Chinese#Shanghai Newsroom
DailyFx

S&P 500 Weekly Forecast: Omicron Fears May Weigh on US Stocks; Reopening Trade at Risk

Volatility has spiked in recent days on growing concerns about the pandemic. The S&P 500 has trended lower as traders have trimmed their exposure to risk assets. Though the fundamental backdrop remains supportive for most U.S. stocks on strong corporate earnings and constructive profit outlook, omicron variant uncertainty will drive price action in the near-term.
STOCKS
Reuters

Asia in cautious mood as Omicron spreads, U.S. CPI looms

SYDNEY, Dec 6 (Reuters) - Asian share markets got off to a cautious start on Monday as Omicron emerged in more countries and investors faced a week-long wait for key U.S. inflation figures that could settle the course of interest rates. A mixed U.S. jobs report did little to shake...
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Beijing, CN
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Cars
Country
China
Reuters

Gold holds steady as investors weigh faster Fed taper prospects

Dec 6 (Reuters) - Gold prices held steady on Monday as market participants weighed the prospect of a faster ending to pandemic-era asset purchases by the U.S. Federal Reserve after data suggested the labour market was rapidly tightening. FUNDAMENTALS. * Spot gold was little changed at $1,783.91 per ounce by...
MARKETS
Reuters

CBI cuts UK economic growth forecasts on supply chain hit

LONDON, Dec 6 (Reuters) - Britain's economy looks set to grow more slowly than previously thought this year and in 2023 due to global supply chain problems and the government must encourage longer-term business investment, an employers group said on Monday. The Confederation of British Industry cut its forecasts for...
BUSINESS
Reuters

Australia shares flat as treasurer comments offset Omicron worries

Dec 6 (Reuters) - Australian shares were nearly flat on Monday, as treasurer Josh Frydenberg saying that the country would raise its 2022 economic growth forecast offset worries about the Omicron coronavirus variant. The S&P/ASX 200 index (.AXJO) was down 0.02% by 1148 GMT. The benchmark had gained 0.2% on...
ECONOMY
Reuters

Asia lags as U.S., Euro stock futures rally

SYDNEY, Dec 6 (Reuters) - Asian share markets lagged a bounce in U.S. and European futures on Monday, while bonds surrendered some of their recent gains and oil rallied as Saudi Arabia lifted its crude prices. November's mixed U.S. jobs report did little to shake market expectations of a more...
STOCKS
Reuters

SoftBank shares slide 9% as portfolio upside evaporates

TOKYO, Dec 6 (Reuters) - SoftBank Group shares fell as much as 9% in Monday trading in Tokyo, the seventh consecutive day of decline, as the market digested falling valuations at key portfolio companies and regulatory opposition to the sale of Arm. SoftBank shares were trading at 5,122 yen at...
STOCKS
MarketWatch

U.S. stock market aims for back-to-back gains, even as employment report shows 210,000 jobs created in November

U.S. stocks opened modestly higher Friday morning, as investors parsed a jobs report that came in much weaker than expected on a headline basis but appeared to offer some fodder for bullish investors worried about a rapid pace of interest-rate increases by the Federal Reserve. The Labor Department reported that a mere 210,000 new jobs were created in November, well below estimates from economists polled by The Wall Street Journal for a gain of 573,000 new jobs. However, the report did have some strong points. The jobless rate fell to 4.2% from 4.6%, and touched a new pandemic low. Economists...
STOCKS
Reuters

Reuters

239K+
Followers
249K+
Post
117M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy