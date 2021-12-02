ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

'Different Level' - Fans React To Mohamed Salah After Goals Against Everton

By Chris Stonadge
LFCTransferRoom
LFCTransferRoom
 3 days ago
Liverpool's Mohamed Salah was once again on magnificent form as the Reds thrashed Everton 4-1 at Goodison Park.

The Egyptian scored twice, sandwiched by sumptuous Jordan Henderson and Diogo Jota goals, to see the Reds run rampant on their rivals' home turf.

The first was an utterly delicious top-corner finish out of Jordan Pickford's reach, after he was played through with an inch perfect ball from the captain.

To make it three, he picked up the ball on the halfway line after an error from Seamus Coleman and delightfully slotted into the bottom corner.

Fans clearly enjoyed his goals, with one saying he walks into any team and 'is the best player by a country mile'.

YouTube star ChrisMD, otherwise known as Chris Dixon, also weighed his opinion in on Salah's unfortunate seventh placed finish in the Ballon D'or standings.

Should Salah have placed below Jorginho, and was he Liverpool's man of the match?

Related
Tribal Football

Man City star Rodri delighted with stunning goal against Everton

Manchester City star Rodri was delighted with his stunning strike in the win over 3-0 over Everton on Sunday. The Spanish midfielder unleashed a rocket to make it 2-0 at Etihad Stadium. "Of course I am very happy with my goal, I don't score many," he said. "Many times I...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Only one Chelsea star has a better minutes per goal ratio than Reece James this season while Joao Cancelo's assist for Man City against Everton left fans salivating... so who do the stats suggest is the Premier League's best full-back right now?

Last weekend's Premier League action demonstrated once again just why full-backs have become an integral part of sides who compete for - and ultimately win - league titles. Current Premier League champions Manchester City had failed to break Everton down before Joao Cancelo produced what may prove to be the assist of the season with the outside of his right boot for Raheem Sterling to finish on the bounce.
PREMIER LEAGUE
LFCTransferRoom

'Complete Robbery' Liverpool Fans React To Their 'Egyptian King' Mohamed Salah Coming 7th Behind Manchester United's Cristiano Ronaldo And Chelsea's Jorginho

Liverpool and Egypt winger Mohamed Salah came 7th in this years Ballon D'or, with Cristiano Ronaldo finishing 6th and Jorginho finishing in 3rd place. Liverpool fans have no reacted well to the shocking, yet not surprising news. Despite a continuous of record breaking, dragging a depleted Liverpool side to third...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Everton vs Liverpool player ratings as Mohamed Salah stars in Reds’ Merseyside derby victory

Liverpool emerged victorious from the Merseyside derby at Goodison Park on Wednesday night, with Mohamed Salah starring yet again as the Reds downed rivals Everton with relative ease.Jordan Henderson opened the scoring inside 10 minutes with a fine first-time finish from the edge of the box, before Salah doubled the lead for Jurgen Klopp’s side shortly thereafter – capping off a devastating counter-attack to do so.Demarai Gray slotted a composed finish under Alisson to get Everton back into the game as Rafael Benitez faced his old club, but Salah would strike again after the break to effectively extinguish the home...
PREMIER LEAGUE
BBC

Salah 'absolutely outstanding' in Everton win

Mohamed Salah deserved to finish higher in the Ballon d'Or, says former Premier League defender Alan Hutton. Salah once again impressed as he scored twice in Wednesday's Merseyside derby win over Everton. "Honestly, the man is just absolutely outstanding," Hutton told BBC Radio 5 Live's Football Daily. "You see he...
PREMIER LEAGUE
firstsportz.com

WATCH: Mohamed Salah The MAGICIAN scores a majestic goal to put Liverpool 3-1 in the Merseyside Derby

Liverpool started the game very dominant as the first half ended in a 2-1 scoreline as they lead over their Merseyside rival in Goodison Park. The Red Giants scored early on in the game with Jordan Henderson and Mohamed Salah making a name for themselves on the scoresheet. Although Demarai Gray found a goal for Everton right at the edge of the first half.
PREMIER LEAGUE
ESPN

Mohamed Salah's brace leads Liverpool past Everton in Merseyside rout

Mohamed Salah scored twice as Liverpool thumped Everton 4-1 in the Merseyside derby at Goodison Park on Wednesday to stay two points behind Premier League leaders Chelsea. - ESPN+ guide: LaLiga, Bundesliga, MLS, FA Cup, more (U.S.) - Stream ESPN FC Daily on ESPN+ (U.S. only) - Don't have ESPN?...
MLS
ClutchPoints

Liverpool striker Mohamed Salah’s epic reaction after finishing 7th in Ballon d’Or rankings

Liverpool star Mohamed Salah had nothing to say about how he finished in this year’s Ballon d’Or rankings. Since arriving at Anfield from AS Roma in 2017, Mohamed Salah has constantly been one of Liverpool‘s most reliable goal scorers. This year is no different as the Egyptian striker finished the 2020-21 season with a remarkable tally of 31 goals.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Everton 1-4 Liverpool: Mohamed Salah nets brace, with Jordan Henderson and Diogo Jota also on target as Reds crush Merseyside rivals who suffer their biggest home derby loss in 39 years

The seventh best player in the world apparently, Mo Salah. So it wasn’t just Robert Lewandowski who got short-changed in Paris on Monday night. Those other six must have rare talent indeed, to push Salah so far down the rankings. What he did here decided a Merseyside derby that was closer than it deserved to be, despite a scoreline that embarrassed Everton. Twice, he took advantage of errors by the home team to speed away and score, one on one, against Jordan Pickford. And that was pretty much the difference between the teams.
PREMIER LEAGUE
