Premier League

Mason Mount Hails Unselfish Kai Havertz for Chelsea Role as Blues Edge Past Watford

By Matt Debono
Absolute Chelsea
 3 days ago

Mason Mount has lauded Chelsea teammate Kai Havertz for being unselfish for the 22-year-old's goal to help Thomas Tuchel's side to all three points against Watford.

Havertz assisted Mount in the 29th minute for Chelsea's opener at Vicarage Road on Wednesday night. Marcos Alonso found the German, who could have easily taken a shot at goal, but he found the simpler pass across to Mount who slotted it past Daniel Bachmann in front of the travelling support.

Hakim Ziyech netted the winner in the 73rd minute to ensure Chelsea stayed at the top of the Premier League table.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1KUDiT_0dBwknWE00
IMAGO / Pro Sports Images

Havertz was brilliant against the Hornets, he worked his socks off, and was unfortunate not to grab another assist when he delivered an exquisite cross in for Ziyech who could only glance his header straight at Bachmann.

Both Mount and Tuchel both recognised the attacker's role and performance in an overall sub-par display from the league leaders.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2tewu1_0dBwknWE00
IMAGO / Colorsport

Speaking to Amazon Prime post-match, Mount said: “Brilliant from Kai. He could have shot, he was very unselfish to lay it off to me. For me I had to get it on target, get it low and find the bottom corner. I’d been looking to get into the box and score more goals so tonight, to get another one and an assist at the end as well - I’m buzzing.”

Tuchel added: “Kai was very strong today. I felt him like the one player reaching his level in a difficult match for him."

More Chelsea Coverage

Mason Mount Reveals England's Euro 2020 Disappointment After Champions League Jubilation With Chelsea

Chelsea midfielder Mason Mount has revealed his disappointment at England's Euro 2020 final defeat just a month after lifting the Champions League with Thomas Tuchel's side. The England international played a crucial role for both club and country over the last year and was nearly rewarded as a double European Champion, only for Italy to beat England on penalties.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Tribal Football

​Chelsea baffled by transfer speculation surrounding Mason Mount

Chelsea are unsure why attacking midfielder Mason Mount is the subject of transfer speculation. Mount is an academy graduate and a key member of the team under coach Thomas Tuchel. He was the supporters' player of the year last term, excelling under both Tuchel and Frank Lampard. However, Mount has...
PREMIER LEAGUE
