CBeebies brings Hey Duggee back for fourth run

The animated series adaptation of “The Supernatural Academy” books by Jaymin Eve has been ordered at Peacock, Variety has learned exclusively.
Variety originally reported the series was in the works from 41 Entertainment back in October 2019. The half-hour series will debut on Peacock on Jan. 20, 2022. The first season will consist of 16 episodes.
Like the books, the show chronicles an otherworldly adventure of sisters marked at birth. One twin sister was raised in the Supernatural world, confident and popular. The other was raised in the human world, an offbeat outsider. Now they’re about to be reunited at the Supernatural...
Comments / 0