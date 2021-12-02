ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CBeebies brings Hey Duggee back for fourth run

By Clive Whittingham
c21media.net
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNEWS BRIEF: UK kids channel CBeebies and BBC Studios have commissioned...

www.c21media.net

c21media.net

Channel 5, Studio Leo revive Cash in the Attic

NEWS BRIEF: ViacomCBS-owned Channel 5 in the UK has ordered a 40-episode reboot of auction format Cash in The Attic to air in 2022. The format, which previously ran between 2002 and 2012 on BBC One, will be reworked by Argonon’s new factual indie Studio Leo, run by Claire Collinson-Jones (Rich House Poor House), and will be hosted by Jules Hudson and Chris Kamara.
TV SERIES
c21media.net

C4 orders Christmas comedy special hosted by Jon Richardson and Lucy Beaumont

UK broadcaster Channel 4 has commissioned a one-off Christmas special fronted by married comedians Jon Richardson and Lucy Beaumont and produced by fellow comic Romesh Ranganathan’s Ranga Bee Productions. Jon & Lucy’s Christmas Sleepover is executive produced by Ranganathan and Benjamin Green, with Aoife Bower serving as series producer and...
TV & VIDEOS
c21media.net

Channel 4 names Charlie Hyland for comedy-focused commissioning role

Channel 4 in the UK has appointed former E4 producer Charlie Hyland to a comedy-focused commissioning role. Hyland, who takes up his position this month, will have a remit to commission a slate of digital-first comedy and entertainment content, with the goal of targeting new and broader audiences from niche to mainstream. He will also work with suppliers to create distinctive comedy suitable for all social platforms.
TV & VIDEOS
c21media.net

Netflix comedy duo, ITV insurrection doc among big winners at Rose d’Or Awards

Global streaming giant Netflix completed a comedy double at the 60th annual Rose d’Or Awards tonight, while UK commercial broadcaster ITV won three prizes for unscripted. Netflix’s musical special Bo Burnham: Inside was named Best Comedy, while France Télévisions and Netflix’s series Call My Agent, made by Mon Voisin Productions and Mother Productions, won in the Best Comedy Drama and Sitcom category.
TV SERIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Alexander Armstrong
c21media.net

BBC One returns to Expectation entertainment format This is My House

BBC One has recommissioned primetime guessing game entertainment format This is My House, created by former TV presenter Richard Bacon and US-based TV producer Nick Weidenfeld. Produced by Tim Hincks and Peter Fincham’s London-based Expectation, This Is My House sees four people walk into a home and try to convince...
TV SERIES
ComicBook

Adult Swim Is Bringing Back a Fan-Favorite Series

Adult Swim is one of the most-watched blocks of animation on television these days. From Rick and Morty to The Venture Bros., the program has brought a ton of shows to life since its creation. And now, a schedule update confirms Adult Swim is ready to bring a fan-favorite series back.
TV SERIES
c21media.net

Tune in to C21FM to hear from Mark Fennessy, Anni Fernandez and Claire Mundell

Today we hear from former Endemol Shine Australia co-CEO Mark Fennessy, ex-Yellow Bird CEO Anni Fernandez and Synchronicity Films MD and creative director Claire Mundell live and in-person at Content London 2021. Tune in to C21FM by CLICKING HERE. C21’s Content London is back as a real-life, physical event, with...
TV & VIDEOS
c21media.net

UKTV’s Gold visits Newark for original Foad semi-autobiographical comedy

Multichannel operator UKTV has added to its originals slate with a comedy starring Morgana Robinson (The Windsors), Mathew Horne (Gavin & Stacey) and Nina Wadia (The Sandman). Newark, Newark (3×40′) is set in the small working class market town in the East Midlands and follows a pugnacious chip shop manager and exhausted matriarch as she tries to ride out her divorce and find someone who actually lights her fire.
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cbeebies#Bbc Studios#Studio Aka
c21media.net

Tune in to C21FM to hear from Lars Blomgren, James Durie and Marina Williams

Today we hear from Banijay Group’s Lars Blomgren, Cineflix Rights’ James Durie and Asacha Media Group’s Marina Williams live and in-person from Content London 2021. Tune in to C21FM by CLICKING HERE. C21’s Content London is back as a real-life physical event, with more than 130 speakers and 1,300 delegates...
TV & VIDEOS
c21media.net

Pulse Films preps novel Underbelly

NEWS BRIEF: Vice-backed UK prodco Pulse Films has secured the rights to novel Underbelly by husband-and-wife team Anna Whitehouse and Matt Farquharson. Whitehouse and Farquharson will also adapt their debut book for the screen, after a deal was brokered by Pulse commercial director Tim O’Shea and Luke Speed on behalf of Cathryn Summerhayes of agents the Curtis Brown Group.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
c21media.net

StarzPlay discovers more Men in Kilts

NEWS BRIEF: Lionsgate-owned US streamer Starzplay has ordered a second season of travel documentary series Men In Kilts: A Roadtrip With Sam & Graham, to be filmed in New Zealand. The show will be produced by California’s Boardwalk Pictures in association with Sony Pictures Television. Featuring Outlander star Sam Heughan...
TV SERIES
Variety

Peacock Orders ‘Supernatural Academy’ Animated Series (EXCLUSIVE)

The animated series adaptation of “The Supernatural Academy” books by Jaymin Eve has been ordered at Peacock, Variety has learned exclusively. Variety originally reported the series was in the works from 41 Entertainment back in October 2019. The half-hour series will debut on Peacock on Jan. 20, 2022. The first season will consist of 16 episodes. Like the books, the show chronicles an otherworldly adventure of sisters marked at birth. One twin sister was raised in the Supernatural world, confident and popular. The other was raised in the human world, an offbeat outsider. Now they’re about to be reunited at the Supernatural...
TV SERIES
