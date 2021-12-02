ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tune in to C21FM to hear from Lars Blomgren, James Durie and Marina Williams

Cover picture for the articleToday we hear from Banijay Group’s Lars Blomgren, Cineflix Rights’ James Durie and Asacha Media Group’s Marina Williams live and in-person from Content London 2021. Tune in to C21FM by CLICKING HERE. C21’s Content...

