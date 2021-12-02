Power of words

Movies that are designed to be immature and out of control are often just as complicated as any other movie when it comes time to give them a bit of attention or simply ignore them. Back in 2013 a movie was made that was actually rather funny, but could also be called one giant temper tantrum that was perpetrated by a man that had something to say in a very convoluted and messed-up kind of way. Guy Trilby, played by Jason Bateman, is anything but the hero of the story since he goes into the movie fully aware of his actions and what he’s doing, and the fact that he’ll be disrupting a national spelling bee by entering as an adult who is well within the rules but is still exploiting loopholes that most people wouldn’t think an adult would be sleazy enough to attempt. In all fairness, however, it does leave a person hoping like hell that spelling bees aren’t really like this and that the movie is exaggerating the reactions of the parents in a big way since things get rather nasty at a few points.

