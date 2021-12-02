ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Joe Biden

Power of words

By BOARD of CONTRIBUTORS
Frederick News-Post
 3 days ago

Someone wrote that "a lie goes halfway around the world before the truth gets its pants on." That was even before the computer. Since Al Gore invented the internet (no, he didn't, and never claimed to — a fine example of such a falsehood perpetrated by some), a lie can travel...

Ottumwa Courier

Words will always fill a void

In 1986, The New York Times announced it would begin using the honorific "Ms." "Until now," the Times explained in an editor's note, "'Ms.' had not been used because of the belief that it had not passed sufficiently into the language to be accepted as common usage. The Times now believes that 'Ms.' has become a part of the language and is changing its policy."
FRANCE
TVOvermind

Underrated Comedies: Bad Words

Movies that are designed to be immature and out of control are often just as complicated as any other movie when it comes time to give them a bit of attention or simply ignore them. Back in 2013 a movie was made that was actually rather funny, but could also be called one giant temper tantrum that was perpetrated by a man that had something to say in a very convoluted and messed-up kind of way. Guy Trilby, played by Jason Bateman, is anything but the hero of the story since he goes into the movie fully aware of his actions and what he’s doing, and the fact that he’ll be disrupting a national spelling bee by entering as an adult who is well within the rules but is still exploiting loopholes that most people wouldn’t think an adult would be sleazy enough to attempt. In all fairness, however, it does leave a person hoping like hell that spelling bees aren’t really like this and that the movie is exaggerating the reactions of the parents in a big way since things get rather nasty at a few points.
MOVIES
showmeprogress.com

Incoherent word salad

Covid tyrants are selling fear to be your savior. WE THE PEOPLE have had enough. We want our country back.[….]. “Covid tyrants are selling fear to be your savior…”. Eric Schmitt (r) became self-aware shortly before 7:30 p.m. Central on November 29, 2021. Then, it quickly faded. Some of the...
LIFESTYLE
International Business Times

Biden Lets Out 'Long And Loud' Fart During Chat With Duchess Camila, Source Says

President Joe Biden reportedly ripped out a fart that was audible enough to make Camilla, the Duchess of Cornwall, blush during their conversation. The U.S. president and the British royalty met at the Kelvingrove Art Gallery on Monday after attending the COP26 summit in Glasgow last week. During their chat, Biden allegedly broke wind.
POLITICS
The Hollywood Reporter

U.S. Surgeon General Responds to Matthew McConaughey’s Stance on Vaccinating Children Against COVID-19

Amid Matthew McConaughey weighing a run for governor of Texas, the actor has clarified part of his stance on mandatory vaccination, saying he “couldn’t mandate” it yet for young Americans. While appearing at The New York Times‘ DealBook summit on Tuesday, the Interstellar and Dallas Buyers Club actor reiterated his support on masking up during the pandemic, telling Andrew Ross Sorkin, “It’s not the vaccine. It’s a mask. No harm proven and we only prove that it can be healthy. It’s a small inconvenience for a possible long-term freedom.” He also confirmed that he and other adult members of his family, including...
PUBLIC HEALTH
newschain

Cardi B lands her ‘dream’ job with Playboy

Cardi B has described being appointed Playboy’s first ever Creative Director in Residence a “dream come true”. The rapper, 29, shared the news on Instagram alonside a collage image of her sporting a large and very blinging Playboy bunny chain. Writing about her new job to her 116m followers, she...
BEAUTY & FASHION
openculture.com

Stephen Fry on the Power of Words in Nazi Germany: How Dehumanizing Language Laid the Foundation for Genocide

In a recent series of Tweets and a follow-up interview with MEL magazine, legendary alt-rock producer and musician Steve Albini took responsibility for what he saw as his part in creating “edgelord” culture — the jokey, meme-worthy use of racist, misogynist and homophobic slurs that became so normalized it invaded the halls of Congress. “It was genuinely shocking when I realized that there were people in the music underground who weren’t playing when they were using language like that,” he says. “I wish that I knew how serious a threat fascism was in this country…. There was a joke made about the Illinois Nazis in The Blues Brothers. That’s how we all perceived them — as this insignificant, unimportant little joke. I wish that I knew then that authoritarianism in general and fascism specifically were going to become commonplace as an ideology.”
CELEBRITIES
AFP

Twitter admits policy 'errors' after far-right abuse

Twitter's new picture permission policy was aimed at combating online abuse, but US activists and researchers said Friday that far-right backers have employed it to protect themselves from scrutiny and to harass opponents. Even the social network admitted the roll out of the rules, which say anyone can ask Twitter to take down images of themselves posted without their consent, was marred by malicious reports and its teams' own errors. It was just the kind of trouble anti-racism advocates worried was coming after the policy was announced this week. Their concerns were quickly validated, with anti-extremism researcher Kristofer Goldsmith tweeting a screenshot of a far-right call-to-action circulating on Telegram: "Due to the new privacy policy at Twitter, things now unexpectedly work more in our favor."
INTERNET
hypebeast.com

"NFT" Is the Word of the Year

Last year, you’d be forgiven for not knowing what an NFT was, but as the world of crypto continued to grow so did the non-fungible token realm, and now Collins Dictionary has crowned “NFT” as its word of the year. Coming in second place was “cheugy,” before “climate anxiety” took...
MARKETS
TVShowsAce

‘Sister Wives’ Fans Question Mykelti Padron’s Eyebrows

The Sister Wives ladies are not having much success in the eyebrow department. Viewers cannot stop criticizing the way they overdraw them, making their brows look extremely harsh. It is so overpowering, some fans have likened it to a distraction. Both Robyn and Meri have come under fire for their poorly done makeup yet the next generation is not immune. Mykelti Padron has come under fire with social media wondering what exactly is going on with her bow situation.
TV & VIDEOS
rccatalyst.com

In the Beginning Was the Word

Legend has it that the shortest sermon ever preached was on a sweltering Sunday to a congregation itching to get to the beach. “If you think it’s hot in here,” said the pastor, pointing to that realm of eternal punishment far below his feet, “just imagine what it’s like down there.” Soon they were out the door.
RELIGION
Kansas Reflector

In book form, ‘The 1619 Project’ unrolls bracing historical corrective

The Kansas Reflector welcomes opinion pieces from writers who share our goal of widening the conversation about how public policies affect the day-to-day lives of people throughout our state. Holly McCall is the editor of the Tennessee Lookout, which first published this commentary. You’d have to be completely out of the political loop — and I […] The post In book form, ‘The 1619 Project’ unrolls bracing historical corrective appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
birminghamtimes.com

Word on The Street

We asked Birmingham-asked residents, When do you begin Christmas shopping?. JAKE WILLIAMS: I’m a last-minute Christmas shopper so I’ll probably start in the middle of December. I’m the type that gives everyone gift cards to their favorite places anyway. So typically, those are gift cards of $100 or maybe a gift card to some of their favorite places that I know of.
BIRMINGHAM, AL

