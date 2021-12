We are often told that most people can't beat the market. And the corollary to that is that we should all buy index funds. An index fund is safer, because with an index fund you are diversified and you've minimized your risks. But there's a downside to index funds as well. The more stocks you own (and an index fund represents an investment in many, many stocks), the worse your overall returns will be. That's because an index fund is, by definition, a mediocrity. With an index fund you own the good, the pretty good, the average, the below average, and the awful.

