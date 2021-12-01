ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Taylor Swift releases ‘Red (Taylor’s Version)’ and revitalizes an entire album

By Sarah Holzman, Sydney Burleyson
meteamedia.org
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTaylor Swift released her fourth studio album “Red” on Oct. 22, 2012, and after nine years, she re-released it. With this new album comes the original 20 songs and ten additional songs released from “the vault.” Some of these songs feature other artists such as Phoebe Bridgers, Chris Stapleton, and an...

meteamedia.org

Comments / 1

Related
Mashed

Here's What Taylor Swift Really Eats In A Day

If there's one person who's blowing up the internet these days, it's Taylor Swift, and for good reason. With the recent release of her re-recorded album "Red," Swift has once again proved to the world that she is one of the greatest singer-songwriters of our time (via US Weekly). Not only is Swift an outstanding singer, but as Insider puts it, she's usually one of the smartest people in the room. Unlike many musical artists, Swift writes all of her music (via the Latin Times). From upbeat party songs like "Shake It Off" to heartbreaking ballads like "All too Well" and fan-favorite jams such as "You Belong With Me," Swift is a prolific poet who writes about love, life, and everything in-between. And at only 31 years old, there's no sign of this powerhouse performer slowing down anytime soon.
CELEBRITIES
Rolling Stone

Get Ready for Christmas Creep With a New Version of Taylor Swift’s ‘Christmas Tree Farm’

Taylor Swift has shared a new version of her 2019 festive track “Christmas Tree Farm” — listen to the “Old Timey Version” of the track below. The new version of the song, released as an Amazon Original, was recorded alongside an orchestra at London’s famous Abbey Road Studios, and sees strings and horns pepper the track, making it a grander affair than the original. Speaking of the new version, Swift said: “This new version is amazing because it feels like it’s that more… sort of laidback Christmas feel of doing all your shopping and relaxing by a fire. Y’know, it’s definitely a little bit...
MUSIC
energy941.com

Taylor Swift Has The Longest #1 Song Of All Time With “All Too Well (Taylor’s Version)

Taylor Swift’s new Red album is her second Taylor’s Version project to debut on top of the Billboard Hot 100 chart as of yesterday (after Fearless (Taylor’s Version)). Before today, none of the “Taylor’s Version” songs had gone No. 1, but now that has changed: On the Hot 100 chart dated November 27, “All Too Well (Taylor’s Version)” debuts in the top spot.
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Taylor Swift
Person
Sadie Sink
Person
Ed Sheeran
Person
Dylan O'brien
Person
Phoebe Bridgers
Person
Chris Stapleton
Vulture

Maya Thompson ‘Got Her Baby Back’ When Taylor Swift Put ‘Ronan’ on Red (Taylor’s Version)

“I’m a hysterical mess, so you called me at probably the worst time,” Maya Thompson warns me when we get on the phone hours before Red (Taylor’s Version)’s release. “I just got to hear the song.” She’s talking about “Ronan,” the ballad Taylor Swift wrote for and named after Thompson’s 3-year-old son, who died ten years ago of stage-four neuroblastoma, a cancer that develops from “immature nerve cells” throughout the body. Thompson tells me she also just finished watching the lyric video Swift released to accompany it, featuring home-video footage and photos of Ronan that Thompson personally sent Swift. She’s understandably worried she might come off frazzled — in truth, she’s a composed, determined, grateful woman who’s grown protective of the pop star who’s ensured her son’s legacy will have further permanence.
MUSIC
The Denver Gazette

Celebrate Taylor Swift's lessons on love and life at Taylor Fest in Colorado

A decade ago, a woman wise beyond her 21 years scribbled down these words: “That idea you had of me, who was she?”. They were directed at someone who broke her heart in what felt like the worst way: casually and cruel. Perhaps she was also writing to anyone ever who had lazily landed on a half-hearted (or, worse, deeply sexist) impression of the real her and her undeniable success.
COLORADO STATE
Billboard

Taylor Swift Sets New Mark for Women on Streaming Songs Chart With ‘All Too Well (Taylor’s Version)’

Taylor Swift notches her fifth No. 1 on Billboard’s Streaming Songs chart with “All Too Well (Taylor’s Version),” which starts atop the survey dated Nov. 27. “Well” bows with 54.4 million U.S. streams in the Nov. 12-18 tracking week, according to MRC Data. Its 5-minute, 29-second and 10-minute, 13-second versions are combined into one listing on Billboard‘s charts; the song’s original 5-minute, 29-second 2012 version is tracked separately.
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Studio Album
State News

COLUMN: 'Red (Taylor's Version)' is a simple triumph

When Taylor Swift released her fourth studio album, “Red,” in 2012, I was 10 years old with no concept of adult heartbreak or the cost of stardom. What I did know was that I hated Jake Gyllenhaal for what he did to my favorite artist. I’m 19 now, with a...
MUSIC
studybreaks.com

‘Red’: Taylor’s Version and Taylor’s Time

In light of a battle over her master recordings, Swift has re-recorded her fourth album, and she did not disappoint. The trouble started in June 2019, when Scott Borchetta — head of Big Machine Records — sold his label to Scooter Braun, a music manager with clients among the likes of Justin Bieber and Ariana Grande. In the deal, Borchetta included the master recordings of Taylor Swift’s first six albums. It was an unexpected and devastating blow to Swift, who took the conflict public, claiming that she was not offered the opportunity to buy back her masters and that Braun bullied her.
MUSIC
waylandstudentpress.com

Album Review: “Red (Taylor’s Version)”

Album Review: Taylor Swift’s “Red (Taylor’s Version)”. After her re-recording of hit album “Fearless,” Taylor Swift shocked us again with the announcement of a new project, “Red (Taylor’s Version)”—a remake of her 2012 masterpiece, “Red.” It’s safe to say that the original, selling over 1.21 million copies in just a week, took the country by storm. The album captivated radio listeners, taking them on a journey from start to finish, full of heartbreak, anguish and vengeance.
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Celebrities
E! News

Taylor Swift's Longtime Friend Abigail Anderson Is Engaged

Watch: All the Easter Eggs In Taylor Swift's New Video. Cue "Lover" because Taylor Swift's BFF is getting married!. Abigail Anderson, Swift's longtime friend, had a lot to be grateful for this Thanksgiving, including her engagement. On Thursday, Nov. 25, the future bride revealed her soon-to-be husband popped the question by sharing photos of the special moment on Instagram. In the pictures, the couple was standing near a beach when her now-fiancé, who she has not named publicly, got down on one knee.
CELEBRITIES
thatgrapejuice.net

Watch: Taylor Swift Dazzles With Acoustic Version Of ‘Champagne Problems’

Taylor Swift is celebrating. After receiving a GRAMMY nomination for Album of the Year, the ‘All Too Well’ singer has delivered an acoustic rendition of her song ‘Champagne Problems’ from her nominated ‘Evermore’ album. Speaking about the performance and her nomination, she said:. “SO stoked evermore has been honored like...
MUSIC
TheDailyBeast

Taylor Swift’s New Album Sparks Surge in Red Lipstick Sales

According to recent Google searches, Taylor Swift’s influence extends beyond the music charts. As WWD reported, the recent re-release of the singer’s 2012 album “Red (Taylor’s Version),” inspired fans to seek out ways to dress and look like her, too. Google searches for “Taylor Swift red cardigan,” increased by 4,350 percent after the album’s release, the trade publication reported. People were also searching “what red lipstick does Taylor Swift wear” 800 percent more after the album’s release, citing the crimson color favored by Swift and featured prominently in the cover art.
CELEBRITIES
The Jackson Sun

Understanding the 10-minute version of Taylor Swift’s 'All Too Well' | Opinion

Our modern media environment – driven as it is by streaming platforms, binge-watching, binge-listening, and everything-at-everybody’s-fingertips-at-all-times – offers little in the way of communal water-cooler-the-next-day experiences. Enter Taylor Swift’s freshly-released ten-minute version of “All Too Well” which is a breakup song about her relationship with Jake Gyllenhaal circa a decade...
MUSIC
UV Cavalier Daily

A nostalgia-tinged ranking of 'Red (Taylor’s Version)'

Taylor Swift’s “Red (Taylor’s Version)” has already established itself as a smashing success. In less than two weeks, the album has received critical acclaim, launched a 10-minute song to the top of the Billboard charts and provided fans with fodder for speculation regarding Swift's relationship with Jake Gyllenhaal. The heavily...
MUSIC

Comments / 0

Community Policy