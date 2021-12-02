ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
HYBE's New Music Label ADOR is Searching for the Next K-Pop Star

Cover picture for the articleADOR, HYBE Corporation‘s new independent music label, is on the hunt for up-and-coming talents to join its new K-pop groups. Announced last month, ADOR — short for “All Doors One Room” — is helmed by Min Hee-jin, the former creative director of SM Entertainment, the agency behind names like aespa, Girls’...

The boys of BTS are the most-awarded artists of the night after taking home not one, not two but three American Music Awards on Sunday in Los Angeles. "I seriously forgot what I gotta say. Thank you AMAs. We're truly honored to be on this stage with such amazing, tremendous artists right over here. We're so honored," RM started, before admitting to being nervous.
LOS ANGELES — K-Pop band BTS was the big winner at the American Music Awards on Sunday just four years after making their first appearance on the fan-voted show. The seven member band from South Korea beat veteran Taylor Swift, rapper Drake, pop singer Ariana Grande, teen phenomenon Olivia Rodrigo and Canadian The Weeknd for the night’s biggest prize — artist of the year.
Blinks are sharing their well wishes of a speedy recover to Lisa of Blackpink after it was made public that the rapper, singer and dancer tested positive for COVID-19. On Wednesday (Nov. 24) it was reported that Lisa (real name Lalisa Manoban) tested positive for the coronavirus. While her fellow Blackpink members Rosé, Jennie and Jisoo have not been identified as "close contacts," they took PCR tests and are currently awaiting their respective results.
HYBE’s new label ADOR (All Doors One Room) is looking for new trainees!. ADOR is HYBE’s new independent label led by Chief Brand Officer (CBO) Min Hee Jin, who was formerly a creative director and board member at SM Entertainment before joining HYBE in 2019. ADOR’s online global audition is...
HYBE’s Chief Brand Officer (CBO) Min Hee Jin made a guest appearance on tvN’s “You Quiz on the Block”!. The December 1 episode of the variety show featured “people who will achieve big things next year,” and one of the guests was Min Hee Jin, who just launched a new HYBE sub-label called ADOR. Last month, HYBE announced that ADOR would be debuting a new girl group in 2022 primarily consisting of members recruited during their 2019 “Plus Global Audition.”
On December 28, global K-pop group BTS kicked off their “Permission to Dance on Stage” concert series at the SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles. The day after their concert, the septet — RM, V, Jimin, Suga, Jungkook, Jin and J-Hope — held a global press conference where they opened up about performing on stage in front of a huge crowd for the first time in two years. “For the past two years, we felt powerless, we were depressed,” Jimin confessed. “We worked hard at this [concert] because we wanted to bring healing and consolation to everyone else who was also going through hard times and who are also living through these challenges. So yesterday, being on stage in front of our audience, made us — and me — feel like we’re back where we belong and we hope that everyone can find themselves back where they belong.”
One of K-pop's biggest stars is set to storm the Great White Way in an upcoming musical about Korea's popular music genre. Sources tell PEOPLE that Luna, a South Korean singer who recently released the popular single "Madonna," will be making her Broadway debut in KPOP, The Musical, which will premiere sometime next year.
Set in an idyllic winter wonderland, Gucci‘s new special holiday campaign features global brand ambassador KAI wearing pieces from the Aria collection. Member of the K-pop boy band EXO, the South Korean musical multi-hyphenate is captured in a dreamy twilight atmosphere featuring snow-capped evergreen mountains and white majestic horses, plucked straight from a Christmas storybook.
“In order for me to make sense of what I want to say to the world, it has to make sense to myself — it starts with me,” says 25-year-old Normani, whose collaborations with Cardi B, Khalid and Sam Smith have made her a household name through- out the pop and R&B worlds. She is speaking of her highly anticipated untitled debut solo album, one that for three straight years, her label, RCA, and fans, have awaited — not exactly patiently (there were Reddit forums dedicated to the subject “Why is Normani taking so long?”). Back in 2019, the expectation was...
YouTube is considered an accurate measure of how popular a K-pop idol is. Here are the ten most searched male K-pop idols on YouTube in 2021 so far. Tenth place goes to male rapper and WINNER member Mino. Though the amount of music released by the male idol was relatively small this year, many still searched for him on YouTube to support his work.
On November 30 KST, K-Pop Radar's monthly charts for the most viewed K-Pop music videos on the popular video-streaming platform Youtube have been updated to reflect the data that were gathered for the month of November. From TWICE's "SCIENTIST" to BLACKPINK Lisa's "LALISA," these K-Pop music videos garnered the most YouTube views in November 2021!
Saweetie has had a great year, and it's only going to get better. For starters, the rapper is hosting the 2021 MTV Europe Music Awards this Sunday. E! News' Daily Pop caught up with Saweetie before she takes the stage at the Papp László Budapest Sportaréna in Hungary, and lucky for her fans, the gig sounds like it's going to be well worth the watch. "I think MTV is fun. It's innovative, it's out the box," Saweetie said during the exclusive chat on Thursday, Nov. 11. "And that's the type of artist I am." She continued, "So when I got the call to do it, it was a no brainer." The "Tap In" singer didn't give away...
In what could perhaps be viewed as destiny in a name, Brass Against's Frontman (Frontwoman?) Sophia Urista peed on a male fans face during a performance in Daytona Florida on Thursday night, 11/11/21. And the footage has, well, leaked. The singer invited a male fan up on stage after saying...
As noted in her Instagram bio, 42-year-old Coco Austin is a “super mom” to her daughter, Chanel, which means the two spend plenty of time together. The Los Angeles native frequently shares content with her daughter on social media, and over the weekend, the young girl’s grandma even got in on the fun.
