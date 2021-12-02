ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Calabasas, CA

Wildlife Watch a better option

By Editorials
Thousand Oaks Acorn
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTrapping and killing coyotes by North Pointe HOA is an ill-conceived approach that is ecologically, ethically and economically indefensible. This HOA community was built into open space, which has always been home to many wildlife habitats. Scientific studies show that trapping will ultimately prove ineffective and can exacerbate the...

www.toacorn.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
tsln.com

Sierra Club Calls for End to Livestock Grazing on All Wild Horse Range

Last week the American Wild Horse Campaign sent out a press release lamenting that wild mustangs in northern Colorado’s Sand Wash Basin had been replaced by 3,000 domestic sheep trailing to their winter range just two months after some 630 wild horses had been rounded up and removed from the area. The horse advocates noted that the Sierra Club has joined in their calls to rid wild horse herd management areas of domestic sheep and cattle.
ANIMALS
WCAX

Wildlife Watch: Biologists see improved health in Lake Champlain trout

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The state will start stocking fewer trout in Lake Champlain. Biologists say it’s a sign of a healthy population and a healthy lake. The lake trout is native to Lake Champlain, but the fish was almost completely eradicated by overfishing and habitat destruction in the 1800s.
WILDLIFE
wildlife.org

Watch: North Carolina wildlife managers grapple with armadillos

Wildlife managers are struggling to manage the spread of armadillos into North Carolina. Nine-banded armadillos (Dasypus novemcinctus) are historically found in Texas and some surroundings states, with a range reaching all the way down to Argentina. Possibly due to climate change, they have begun spreading northward to states like North Carolina and even up to Virginia, where they weren’t traditionally found. They can cause problems by digging up people’s lawns and causing other horticultural issues in towns like Sapphire, N.C. Some people have even taken to hiring wildlife managers to control the animals. “We know nothing about them,” Jason Bullard, a member of Mountain Wildlife Managers, told The Guardian. “We can’t seem to kill them easily. They show up unexpectedly. And their numbers have just exploded.”
ANIMALS
rtfitchauthor.com

Wild Horses and Burros: Funding Failure – The ‘Donate’ Button

“It’s clear that more people than ever are on the same page as to the futility of the ‘donate button’ that funds wild horse non-profit activist groups...”. These ‘gold-plated’ non-profit activists have had decades of time and nearly $100-M in total donations… all of which has led-to and culminated with the largest roundups of wild horses in America in recent history. There is no logical or honest way to consider this sad result as any form of ‘success’… winning a few battles but losing the war, is a fail.
ANIMALS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Calabasas, CA
Local
California Lifestyle
Local
California Pets & Animals
Calabasas, CA
Pets & Animals
Calabasas, CA
Lifestyle
dicksonpost.com

CWD-infected deer found in two more counties

The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency has found deer infected with the deadly Chronic Wasting Disease in two more West-state counties – Gibson and McNairy – bringing the total to 13 in the Agency’s designated CWD Unit. Another West Tennessee county, Carroll, has been added to the TWRA’s high-risk category. CWD...
WILDLIFE
CBS Denver

‘Skittish’ Elk And Other Animals Are Using Wildlife Underpasses Installed In Conjunction With I-25 South Gap Project

(CBS4) – Bears, elk and other animals are already using the wildlife underpasses along Interstate 25 between Colorado Springs and Denver. The installation of these underpasses were in collaboration with CDOT through the I-25 South Gap project. The wildlife mitigation system includes four new wildlife underpasses and one refurbished one. Twenty-eight miles of fencing along the highway helps to guide the animals to the areas where they can safely make it under the interstate. (credit: Jason Clay/CPW) “The goal was to be able to provide safe and reliable travel for motorists going between Denver and Colorado Springs and also provide the same for...
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
digitalcameraworld.com

Watch out for the coyote! Trail camera theft by wildlife recorded in Canada

A family home in West Edmonton, Canada, captured unique surveillance footage of a coyote stealing their trail camera. The neighborhood charmingly named Wolf Willow along the river valley sees numerous regular visits from wildlife such as deer and porcupines, but never have any of them committed a theft of this nature.
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wildlife Management#Wildlife Watch
University of Florida

The Urban Forest as Wildlife Habitat

Since the late 19th century, the engineering professions have done a masterful job of ameliorating filth and spread of disease in our cities, including the provision of safe water supply, sanitary disposal of human waste and refuge, and public health regulations (Grove et al., 2016). This concept of the Sanitary City gave way in the 1990’s to the concept of the Sustainable City, embracing the need to recognize the role those metropolitan regions play in the conservation and maintenance of ecosystems and the services they provide that support human health and well-being (Melosi, 2008).
AGRICULTURE
Thousand Oaks Acorn

College zoo expands big cats’ enclosure

Seven golden shovels were plunged into a mound of soil in front of a makeshift stage complete with balloons, a small lectern and photos of the two tigers who will soon call the area home. Last month’s groundbreaking for the new tiger enclosure at Moorpark College’s America’s Teaching Zoo marked...
MOORPARK, CA
Teton Valley News

Please watch for wildlife on highways and avoid costly collisions

Winter is already tough for deer, elk and other big game animals, and being near busy roads and highways can be deadly, so drivers are asked to keep a sharp eye out and avoid costly and potentially dangerous collisions. With more snow in the higher elevations, big game herds throughout...
CARS
capitalpress.com

Ochoco National Forest pumps brakes on removing wild horses

The planned removal of several wild horses from the Ochoco National Forest has been delayed and is not expected to start until early next year. Forest Service officials say supply chain disruptions are causing the slowdown. The Forest Service uses metal panels to corral the gathered horses, but the panels,...
ANIMALS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Wildlife
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Pets
CharlotteObserver.com

Woman taking morning walk spots manatee stranded on Outer Banks shore, she says

A woman said she was taking a morning stroll on the Outer Banks when she made an 800-pound discovery in the sand. Charlena Ambrose stumbled upon a stranded manatee along the North Carolina shoreline, she wrote on Facebook. Photos and video she posted online show the nearly 10-foot-long animal in the surf around sunrise on Thursday, Dec. 2.
ANIMALS
AccuWeather

'Stuff of nightmares' washes ashore on San Diego beach

The monstrous-looking creature startled the beachgoer who discovered it and captivated the throng of onlookers who gathered around to catch of glimpse of the rare animal. A fish that rarely sees the light of day emerged from the ocean last month and gave beachgoers a scary sight for the ages.
SAN DIEGO, CA
SFGate

'We're f—ked': A popular Northern California tourism spot's 'land grab' ignites fight with town

Mendocino County's Skunk Train, a popular tourism attraction that takes visitors on a scenic 3.5-mile ride around the Fort Bragg area, believes it is a public utility. That classification matters because under California law, railroads that are considered to be public utilities have eminent domain rights, meaning they can seize private property for public use. After nearly 20 years of attempting to acquire the vacant Georgia-Pacific mill site near the city of Fort Bragg, an ongoing war of words with city officials and an ill-timed "oversight" on behalf of the city's attorneys, the company that owns the Skunk Train used eminent domain to acquire 270 acres of land that includes the mill site as well as 20% of the city of Fort Bragg.
CALIFORNIA STATE
EatThis

Virus Expert Warns These 19 States Will Have Next Surge

The much-feared "winter surge" of coronavirus is already here in much of America. "The two months of declining activity we saw after Delta's peak in mid-September, which took us from around 170,000 cases a day to 70,000 cases a day, are now in our rear view mirror," said virus expert Michael Osterholm on his podcast. " Now we're seeing this really abrupt U-turn with daily cases up to nearly 86,000 cases a day, which is 18% higher than it was two weeks ago. Hospitalizations, which sit at around 47,000, have also started creeping back up over the past few days. As a result, we'll likely see daily deaths start to follow suit, not the greatest news for a country that is still reported [to have] an average of 1,100 deaths a day from this virus." Even worse: "A total of 33 states reported growing cases over the past two weeks, 14 of those states saw cases increase by 40% or more," said Osterholm. Read on to discover 19 states that are in the biggest trouble right now, some worse than last year—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
PUBLIC HEALTH
theeastcountygazette.com

January Will Bring SNAP Benefits as High as its Pre-Pandemic Worth

On January 1, food benefits will return to pre-pandemic levels for hundreds of thousands of families in Mississippi. In less than two months after the state’s emergency declaration for dealing with the COVID-19 pandemic expires, the Mississippi Department of Health and Human Services announced on Wednesday that an additional benefit for COVID-19 recipients will continue next year.
PUBLIC HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy