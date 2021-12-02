ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Duanesburg, NY

Update: Homeowner charged in Duanesburg murders; 5yo boy, 37yo mother killed; 2yo boy hurt

By Steven Cook
The Daily Gazette
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1iecrJ_0dBweWxp00
PHOTOGRAPHER: Peter R. Barber State police at the scene 

DUANESBURG – State police have arrested and charged a Duanesburg man in the Wednesday night murder of a woman and her 5-year-old son.

The man is also accused of attacking a 2-year-old boy. The 2-year-old remained hospitalized Thursday.

Nelson D. Patino, 47, was arrested and charged with two counts of second-degree murder. He is due to be arraigned in Duanesburg today, state police said.

State police responded to the residence at about 9:15 p.m. after a man contacted police saying that he had stabbed his family, state police said in a release late Thursday morning.

Troopers and sheriff’s deputies then arrived and took the caller, identified as Patino, into custody. Police then found three victims inside the home with apparent stab wounds.

The 5-year-old boy died at the scene. His mother was taken to Albany Medical Center, where she died of her wounds, state police said.

The 2-year-old boy was taken to Albany Medical Center, where he remained late Thursday morning in stable condition, state police said.

The names of the victims were being withheld, pending notification of family.

Nelson Patino was taken to an area hospital, where he was treated for self-inflicted injuries. Police then took him to the Schenectady County Jail pending arraignment in Duanesburg later.

Nelson Patino is listed in county records as the owner of the property

A press conference is expected later Thursday afternoon, state police said.

This story is breaking and being updated

GAZETTE COVERAGE

