And so to Jeddah. In the north of the city tucked against the Red Sea coast is the home of the inaugural Saudi Arabian Grand Prix, dubbed the “fastest street circuit in the world”. The Jeddah Corniche Circuit was completed only last week after an intense eight-month building project, and FIA race director Michael Masi visited to give the track official approval. “The progress that I have seen on each of my visits over recent months has been remarkable,” Masi said. “Jeddah will provide an interesting new challenge for the drivers and teams.”“Interesting” is one word for it. Mercedes’ Valtteri...

WORLD ・ 2 DAYS AGO