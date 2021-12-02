Hong Kong Litigation Partner Returns to Herbert Smith Freehills for the Second Time

Some of the world’s biggest law firms have started offering lawyers jobs without interviewing them, in the latest example of the war for talent reaching new heights. Several major U.S., European and U.K. law firms are responding to the spike in deal work by offering roles to junior lawyers, generally those with between one and five years’ post-qualification experience, on the strength of their CVs alone, according to two legal recruiters and four partners across international law firms and elite European firms.

ECONOMY ・ 2 DAYS AGO