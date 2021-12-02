ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hong Kong Litigation Partner Returns to Herbert Smith Freehills for the Second Time

By Jessica Seah
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHerbert Smith Freehills has brought back litigation lawyer, Rachael Shek, this time as...

Law.com

Zip Int'l Grp. LLC v. Zenith Foods LLC

OPINION & ORDER In July 2020, plaintiff, Zip International Group LLC (“Zip”), commenced the present action against defendants, Zenith Foods LLC (“Zenith”), Vadim Shvarts, and Boris Feldman. Plaintiff alleges that defendants have imported and distributed products in the United States in violation of the Lanham Act and New York state law. Defendants have moved to dismiss the complaint pursuant to Rule 12(b)(6) of the Federal Rules of Civil Procedure. For the reasons set forth below, I deny defendants’ motion. BACKGROUND1 Plaintiff is the importer and exclusive authorized distributor of various European specialty foods in the United States. First Am. Compl.
ECONOMY
Reuters

Latham adds commercial litigator in Hong Kong from HSF

(Reuters) - Latham & Watkins has hired former Herbert Smith Freehills partner Dominic Geiser for its litigation and trial department in Hong Kong, the firm said Thursday. Geiser’s practice includes banking and IPO-related litigation, as well as intellectual property, fraud and money laundering claims and insolvency- and arbitration-related litigation, the firm said in a statement.
BUSINESS
Law.com

HWF Poaches Australian Construction Lawyer from Herbert Smith Freehills

U.K.-headquartered Holman Fenwick Willan (HFW) has bolstered its Australian construction team with the hire of a senior associate from Herbert Smith Freehills, who is joining the global firm as a partner. Michael Debney, who will join HFW’s Melbourne office, advises contractors, financiers and owners on all aspects of project development...
BUSINESS
securityboulevard.com

Cybereason Partners with SiS International to Protect Joint Customers in Hong Kong

Cybereason Partners with SiS International to Protect Joint Customers in Hong Kong. Cybereason and SiS International Limited, a leading IT distributor in Hong Kong, are partnering to protect enterprises in Hong Kong from today’s sophisticated cyberattacks. SiS International Limited is one of the largest IT distributors in Hong Kong which...
BUSINESS
Law.com

DLA Piper Adds Partner to Hong Kong Corporate Practice

DLA Piper has hired George Wu as corporate partner for its Hong Kong practice. Wu joins the firm from Herbert Smith Freehills, where he was an of counsel. Wu advises on initial public offerings, debt offerings, private equity and M&A deals, and compliance matters. He represents issuers as well as investors, underwriters and placement agents for both private and public offerings.
BUSINESS
Coinspeaker

SenseTime Receives Regulatory Approval for Hong Kong IPO

Artificial intelligence company SenseTime is now ready to go public as it plans toward its Initial Public Offering. SenseTime is one of the AI solution giants in China, and it is also considered the most valuable AI company in the world. SenseTime took a step further to its IPO as the company obtained regulatory approval. Now, the company will reportedly list on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange.
TECHNOLOGY
Law.com

Big Law Firms Offering Jobs Without Interviews In Response to Deal Surge

Some of the world’s biggest law firms have started offering lawyers jobs without interviewing them, in the latest example of the war for talent reaching new heights. Several major U.S., European and U.K. law firms are responding to the spike in deal work by offering roles to junior lawyers, generally those with between one and five years’ post-qualification experience, on the strength of their CVs alone, according to two legal recruiters and four partners across international law firms and elite European firms.
ECONOMY
Law.com

How Duane Morris Is Building Its Corporate Group in California

Duane Morris' CEO Matt Taylor is back on the road, looking to bolster the firm's California presence. The corporate group is fueling demand and growth for litigation, labor and employment and intellectual property lawyers. Duane Morris has its eye on growth in California, plotting expansion in practice areas adjacent to...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Law.com

McDermott Adds SPAC, IPO Specialist Group from Reed Smith

Former Reed Smith capital markets attorney Ari Edelman is heading to McDermott, along with a few other lawyers. Edelman works on SPACs and IPOs and plans to bring his clients. The firm has made several other capital markets hires in a highly active deal market. McDermott Will & Emery has...
BUSINESS
Law.com

Baker McKenzie Eyes Eventual Hybrid Work Scheme in Latin America

The COVID-19 pandemic remains very active in Latin America, a region that has experienced a comparatively high rate of deaths per capita from the virus. Therefore, many lawyers are still working from home. Like other parts of the world, though, much of the region is eyeing a hybrid work model when lawyers eventually do return to the office.
SOCIETY
irei.com

MindWorks Properties and Hines acquire Hong Kong Hotel

MindWorks Properties, a Hong Kong based real estate firm, in partnership with Hines, on behalf of its Pan-Asia fund Hines Asia Property Partners, have acquired the Butterfly on Prat Hotel in Hong Kong. The hotel will be transformed into a co-living flagship managed by Dash Living, Hong Kong’s largest operator...
ECONOMY
mining.com

Regulators in Hong Kong examine Rusal demerger plan

Hong Kong’s stock market regulators are examining plans by Russian aluminium producer Rusal to spin off its high-carbon smelters and refineries into a separate company that will be listed in Moscow, the Financial Times reported on Sunday. The decision to investigate the proposed demerger was set into motion by a...
ECONOMY
Toni Koraza

Strange Facts About The Biggest Fraud in American History

Bernard L. Madoff died of natural causes at the age of 82 in North Carolina prison. The name rings a bell for many, but some individuals may never forget this financial fraudster. He singlehandedly constructed and operated the largest Ponzi scheme in human history, reportedly. His companies and feeder funds ran for more than 50 years.
leedaily.com

A Couple Stored Ira Gold at Home. They Owe the IRS More Than $300,000

It can be risky to invest retirement-plan funds in abstruse assets without proper advice. A husband and a wife in Rhode Island have learned that lesson the challenging way. It’s an official law that owners of individual retirement accounts with assets invested in gold and silver coins can’t secure them in a safe at their home. A personal retirement account in the United States is a form of “individual retirement plan,” granted by many economic institutions that provide tax advantages for retirement savings.
RELATIONSHIPS
theedgemarkets.com

China Evergrande gets US$260m demand, warns of non-payment

BENGALURU (Dec 3): China Evergrande has got a demand under a US$260 million guarantee obligation, the company said on Friday, adding it may be unable to repay due to a liquidity crisis that has gripped China's property sector. Repayment dates under certain other agreements may be pulled forward if it...
ECONOMY

