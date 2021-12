NO. 1 LUBBOCK CHRISTIAN (7-0) vs. OKLAHOMA CITY (4-5, 3-0) Rip Griffin Center (Lubbock, Texas) Lubbock Christian has been excellent on the glass this year, posting a positive rebounding margin in all seven of their games so far this season. The season's largest margin came during the trip to Hawaii, when they led Hawaii Hilo by 13 rebounds and pulled down a season-high 47 boards. The Chaps' average rebounding margin for the season is 4.7, which ranks sixth in the Lone Star Conference. Parker Hicks is the team-leader in rebounding with 9.7 per game, a mark that leads the LSC and ranks No. 28 among all D-II players. It was Lloyd Daniels though, who led the Chaps in rebounds in two out of the three games in Hawaii.

10 DAYS AGO