In the 1990s, Star Trek was running full steam ahead before ending its television time in 2005 with the cancellation of Star Trek: Enterprise. Kate Mulgrew’s return to the role she made famous on Star Trek: Voyager has a lot of those fans feeling nostalgic. Back as Captain Janeway on Star Trek: Prodigy, she is in holographic form only, but her CG-animated appearance has fans flocking back to the screens. But is nostalgia the only reason why fans are tuning in and what does Mulgrew think of it?

TV SERIES ・ 5 DAYS AGO