Horse racing: Australian jockey Caserta presumed dead after swim tragedy

By Syndicated Content
 3 days ago

(Reuters) – Australian jockey Chris Caserta was presumed dead after disappearing while swimming at the Surfers Paradise beach in Queensland, local media reported. Caserta, 26, had been swimming with a 25-year-old woman at...

