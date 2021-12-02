Horse racing: Australian jockey Caserta presumed dead after swim tragedy

England haven't won a Test at Brisbane's 'Gabbatoir' since 1986 and will need to conquer those psychological demons to avoid another potentially fatal start to their Ashes campaign on Wednesday. But there is a glimmer of hope for Joe Root's men, despite their notoriously poor record at the formidable Gabba ground, where England have claimed just two Test victories since the end of World War II. It comes courtesy of India, who pulled off a stunning three-wicket upset in January, snapping Australia's undefeated red-ball streak in the Queensland capital stretching back to 1988. "Look at that India team that won at the Gabba. They were a long way from their first-choice XI but they had no fear," skipper Root said ahead of his departure for Australia.

WORLD ・ 19 HOURS AGO