Stress test shows Danish banks have sufficient capital

One of the main supporters of raising the Bank of England’s base rate has signalled a softening of his stance.Michael Saunders has been a lone voice to raise rates on the committee that sets them.But in a speech on Friday, he said he will assess the impact the new Covid variant Omicron might have on the economy before December’s vote on the issue.“At present, given the new Omicron Covid variant has only been detected quite recently, there could be particular advantages in waiting to see more evidence on its possible effects on public health outcomes and hence on the economy,”...

BUSINESS ・ 2 DAYS AGO