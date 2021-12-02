ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Stress test shows Danish banks have sufficient capital

By Syndicated Content
whtc.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCOPENHAGEN (Reuters) -Danish banks have sufficient capital to withstand a recession but a few systematically important banks are close to reaching safety buffers, results of a stress test by...

whtc.com

Comments / 0

Related
whtc.com

China will encourage listing of leading futures firms, to issue futures law

BEIJING (Reuters) – China will help leading futures companies to speed up their development and encourage qualified firms to be listed, the China Futures Association said in a statement, citing an official from the securities regulator. Authorities would support futures companies to widen and diversify their financing channels and allow...
ECONOMY
whtc.com

Swiss watchdog seeks more tools to go after bad bankers – paper

ZURICH (Reuters) – The chairperson of Switzerland’s financial watchdog has called for more power to punish wayward bankers after a string of scandals tarnished the sector’s international reputation. Marlene Amstad, head of the Swiss Financial Market Supervisory Authority’s (FINMA) board of directors, told the SonntagsZeitung paper the agency would welcome...
ECONOMY
AFP

Governments help arms firms avoid Covid slump: report

The world's biggest weapons manufacturers largely avoided the economic downturn caused by Covid-19 and recorded a growth in profits last year for the sixth year in a row, according to a report published on Monday. Governments around the world have continued to buy arms during the pandemic and some also passed measures to help their big weapons firms, according to the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute (SIPRI). Overall, the 100 top weapons firms saw their profits rise by 1.3 percent on 2019 to a record $531 billion, despite the global economy contracting by more than three percent. "Military manufacturers were largely shielded by sustained government demand for military goods and services," said SIPRI researcher Alexandra Marksteiner in the institute's annual assessment of arms companies.
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Danish#Stress Test#Copenhagen#Reuters#Mrel
whtc.com

Telecom Italia close to choosing advisers for KKR deal – sources

MILAN (Reuters) – Telecom Italia is close to picking banks to advise it on a buyout offer approach from U.S. private equity group KKR and could even assign mandates this weekend, two sources said on Saturday. A special committee set up to study KKR’s non-binding bid approach, valued at 33...
BUSINESS
whtc.com

Italy reports 75 coronavirus deaths and 16,632 new cases

MILAN (Reuters) – Italy reported 75 coronavirus-related deaths on Saturday against 74 the day before, the health ministry said, while the daily tally of new infections fell to 16,632 from 17,030. Italy has registered 134,152 deaths linked to COVID-19 since February last year, the second-highest toll in Europe after Britain...
PUBLIC HEALTH
whtc.com

Belarus migrant crisis disrupts goods supplies to Russia

MOSCOW (Reuters) – The migrant crisis on the Belarus-Polish border has caused logistics problems for Russian food producers, who are suffering losses and risk having to temporarily stop production if the situation worsens. Poland has closed several border crossings with Belarus for cargo transport as the European Union has accused...
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Denmark
NewsBreak
Economy
Place
Europe
The Independent

Bank hawk Saunders signals rate hikes might wait for Omicron data

One of the main supporters of raising the Bank of England’s base rate has signalled a softening of his stance.Michael Saunders has been a lone voice to raise rates on the committee that sets them.But in a speech on Friday, he said he will assess the impact the new Covid variant Omicron might have on the economy before December’s vote on the issue.“At present, given the new Omicron Covid variant has only been detected quite recently, there could be particular advantages in waiting to see more evidence on its possible effects on public health outcomes and hence on the economy,”...
BUSINESS
kfgo.com

U.S. CFPB says considering guidance aimed at curbing banks’ reliance on overdraft, non-sufficient fees revenue

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – The head of the U.S. Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB) told reporters on Wednesday that he has asked staff to consider additional agency guidance aimed at curbing banks’ reliance on overdraft, non-sufficient fees. “The [consumer watchdog] is considering a range of regulatory interventions to help restore meaningful...
ECONOMY
hypebeast.com

Japan to Test Bank-Backed Cryptocurrency Next Year

Japan will soon be testing its very own bank-backed cryptocurrency. The new coin — tentatively called DCJPY — will be backed by a partnership between three of the country’s largest banking corporations: Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Mizuho Financial Group, and Sumitomo Financial Group. Up to 70 Japanese firms have already announced that they would launch the Yen-based cryptocurrency in 2022, and the three major players have been engaging in discussions since 2020 to build the necessary infrastructure for digital payments. Other members in the 70-strong consortium include massive companies such as the Kansai Electric Power Company and the East Japan Railway Company.
CURRENCIES
US News and World Report

JPMorgan: No Signs of Funding Stress in Turkey Banking System

LONDON (Reuters) - JPMorgan said it sees no signs of funding stress in Turkey's banking system at present and recommended going overweight on some subordinated bonds issued by lenders Garanti and Akbank. "We think credit risks in Turkey haven't increased materially in the recent weeks," JPMorgan's Konstantin Rozantsev wrote in...
PERSONAL FINANCE
nfcw.com

Japanese banks gear up to test digital currency

A consortium of more than 70 leading banks, financial services providers and other businesses in Japan is to conduct a series of proof of concept (PoC) trials of a digital currency supported by commercial banks across a range of specific use cases with the aim of rolling the currency out by the end of the 2022 fiscal year.
WORLD
whtc.com

Pakistan receives $3 billion loan from Saudi Arabia

KARACHI, Pakistan (Reuters) – Pakistan on Saturday received a $3 billion loan from Saudi Arabia, the prime minister’s finance adviser said, as part of an economic support package. The South Asian country has faced growing economic challenges, with high inflation, sliding forex reserves, a widening current account deficit and a...
BUSINESS
The Associated Press

Germany locks unvaccinated out of public life; mandate looms

BERLIN (AP) — Unvaccinated people across Germany will soon be excluded from nonessential stores, restaurants and sports and cultural venues, Chancellor Angela Merkel announced Thursday, and parliament will consider a general vaccine mandate as part of efforts to curb coronavirus infections. Merkel announced the measures after a meeting with federal...
PUBLIC HEALTH
whtc.com

China Evergrande gets $260 million guarantee demand

(Reuters) – China Evergrande Group said on Friday it had got a demand for a $260 million guarantee obligation, and said it may be unable to pay up due to a liquidity crunch. It said it was engaged in discussions with creditors to formulate a restructuring plan. (Reporting by Arundhati...
ECONOMY
The Independent

Germany: incoming minister advises against Christmas travel

Germany s incoming transport minister is advising people against traveling over Christmas as the country tries to stem a wave of coronavirus infections.Federal and state leaders on Thursday announced tough new restrictions that largely target unvaccinated people, preventing them from entering nonessential stores, restaurants, sports and cultural venues. In a longer-term move, parliament will consider a general vaccine mandate.Volker Wissing, whose pro-business party has designated him as transport minister in the incoming government, told Sunday's edition of the Bild am Sonntag newspaper that “in the current situation, it seems more sensible to spend Christmas in a small group at...
TRAVEL
Reuters

Meituan serves cold warning on Chinese consumers

HONG KONG, Nov 29 (Reuters Breakingviews) - Investors searching for clues about Chinese consumers should track their snack habits. Food-delivery company Meituan (3690.HK)reported a solid 38% year-on-year jump in revenue for the three months to September, and even nodded to the popularity of spicy crayfish as late-night fare on its app over the summer. Even more impressive was the 12 million orders of milk tea received in a single day - a new record for the $200 billion outfit.
ECONOMY
The Independent

CBI downgrades growth forecasts amid inflation and supply shortages

Britain’s leading business organisation has downgraded its economic growth forecasts for this year and 2022, blaming supply shortages and inflation for a slower-than-expected recovery from the Covid lockdowns.And the CBI warned of a “cliff-edge” in 2023, when chancellor Rishi Sunak’s super-deduction tax break for business investment expires and the main rate of corporation tax rises from 19 to 25 per cent.Director-general Tony Danker called for a “booster for growth” in the form of new incentives to invest in technology and skills, to protect the recovery from a retrenchment caused by this double blow to business.The CBI’s six-monthly economic forecast put...
BUSINESS

Comments / 0

Community Policy