Pokémon Diamond and Pearl made several strides forward for the franchise, taking it online and to the Nintendo DS. With the pattern of remakes that had become expected, the Pokémon Company did the unexpected for this second serving of Sinnoh by… giving us exactly that. No big shake ups outside of those tied to modern convenience here, with the real change being something behind the scenes. These remakes were developed by ILCA rather than Game Freak, which may have played a part in them becoming faithful recreations rather than reimaginings.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 6 DAYS AGO