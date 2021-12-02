ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Stress test shows Danish banks have sufficient capital

By Syndicated Content
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCOPENHAGEN (Reuters) -Danish banks have sufficient capital to withstand a recession but a few systematically important banks are close to reaching safety buffers, results of a stress test by...

CNN

The EU is finally putting its money where its mouth is on China

London (CNN) — The European Union has long been criticized for trying to have its cake and eat it when it comes to China. On one hand, it badly wants a strong economic relationship with its biggest partner for goods trade. On the other, it recognizes the Chinese government is a serial human rights offender and systemic rival.
ECONOMY
Norway to tighten COVID restrictions, health minister says

OSLO (Reuters) – The Norwegian government will introduce additional measures to limit the spread of COVID-19 following a recent surge of infections, the health minister told public broadcaster NRK on Monday. “These measures will be felt in our daily lives,” Ingvild Kjerkol said. The new measures will be introduced on...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Credit Suisse CIO says has “day-by-day, week-by-week” approach to China

LONDON (Reuters) – Credit Suisse global chief investment officer Michael Strobaek said on Monday he was taking a “day-by-day, week-by-week” approach to China and remained generally cautious on emerging markets. “I would take a wait-and-see approach on emerging markets,” Strobaek told the Reuters annual Investment Outlook Summit. “I would take...
MARKETS
Malaysia cabinet reconsidering single wholesale network plan for 5G – minister

KUALA LUMPUR (Reuters) – The Malaysian government is considering whether to go ahead with its plan for a single wholesale 5G network, with the cabinet to make a final decision by January, its communications minister Annuar Musa told reporters on Tuesday. Malaysia’s proposed centralised 5G network has been met with...
ASIA
AFP

Evergrande misses debt repayment, looks to restructure

Debt-laden Chinese property developer Evergrande has for the first time missed a deadline to repay some of its overseas creditors, a report said Tuesday, raising the prospect of it defaulting as it prepares for a government-backed mega-restructure. The Chinese government sparked a crisis within the property sector when it launched a drive last year to curb excessive debt among Evergrande and other real estate firms.
ECONOMY
The Independent

Taiwan, Slovakia hold talks as island firms ties with Europe

Senior officials from the Slovak Republic are in Taiwan for talks on deepening ties with the island in the highest-level visit by the EU-member country since it opened a representative office in Taiwan in 2003. The visit by the delegation, which began Sunday, follows a mission last month by members of the European Parliament to the self-ruled island, which is also claimed by China It comes amid growing support for the island democracy, which China says is part of its territory and could be annexed by force if necessary. “The fact that we are here today despite the...
ECONOMY
AFP

Governments help arms firms avoid Covid slump: report

The world's biggest weapons manufacturers largely avoided the economic downturn caused by Covid-19 and recorded a growth in profits last year for the sixth year in a row, according to a report published on Monday. Overall, the 100 top weapons firms saw their profits rise by 1.3 percent on 2019 to a record $531 billion, despite the global economy contracting by more than three percent.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Reuters

Euro falls, Aussie jumps as currency market risk appetite picks up

LONDON, Dec 7 (Reuters) - Monetary policy support in China and hopes that the Omicron variant of COVID-19 would be less severe than previously expected boosted currency market risk appetite on Tuesday, with the Australian dollar rebounding and the euro heading back towards 2021 lows. Global stock markets and oil...
CURRENCIES
Reuters

No need now for ECB to boost legacy bond purchase scheme: Muller

FRANKFURT, Dec 7 (Reuters) - Euro zone inflation could exceed the European Central Bank's forecast in the long term, so there is no reason now to boost a legacy bond purchase programme when an emergency scheme ends next March, ECB policymaker Madis Muller said. The ECB is debating life after...
BUSINESS
Reuters

Reuters interview with ECB policymaker Muller

FRANKFURT, Dec 7 (Reuters) - The following is the text of a Reuters interview with European Central Bank policymaker and Estonian central bank Governor Madis Muller. Q: How did your views on inflation evolve since the last policy meeting?. A: Recent inflation numbers have been higher than expected, supply chain...
BUSINESS
Singapore central bank urges prudence in bank finances amid pandemic recovery

SINGAPORE (Reuters) – Singapore’s central bank urged banks on Monday to keep their finances strong and resilient to “shocks”, in case of an abrupt rise in unemployment and business insolvencies due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Although the economic outlook had improved recently, there remained a risk of a further deterioration...
PUBLIC HEALTH
EU regulators pause investigation into Nvidia, ARM deal

BRUSSELS (Reuters) – EU antitrust regulators have temporarily halted their investigation into Nvidia’s bid for British chip designer ARM, the largest ever chip deal, as they await more information, according to a European Commission filing. The European Commission stopped the clock on its previous deadline on Nov. 25. Such delays...
BUSINESS
Omicron shows policymakers can’t let guard down -BIS

LONDON (Reuters) – The newly-discovered Omicron variant shows policymakers and financial markets cannot lower their guard on COVID-19 and will have to calibrate their policies carefully, the Bank for International Settlements said on Monday. Dubbed the central bank to the world’s central banks due to its regular gatherings of decision...
BUSINESS
The Independent

ECB plans to redesign euro bills, decision expected in 2024

The European Central Bank said Monday that it plans to redesign its euro banknotes, with a final decision on the new look expected in 2024.The euro was introduced in cash form in 2002, with banknotes based on what the Frankfurt-based central bank for the 19-nation euro area calls an “ages and styles” theme — with generic windows, doorways and bridges from various eras that don't represent any specific place or monument. They have undergone one relatively minor update in that time.“After 20 years, it’s time to review the look of our banknotes to make them more relatable to Europeans...
ECONOMY
Amid Evergrande crisis, more Chinese developers to issue ABS

BEIJING (Reuters) – Some of China’s major property developers are planning to issue asset-backed securities in the near term, a further sign that regulators are marginally broadening financial channels for developers amid Evergrande’s debt crisis. China Evergrande, wrestling with debts of more than $300 billion, said on Friday that there...
ECONOMY
Fundraising for Latam fintechs likely to be under pressure

(Reuters) – Fundraising is likely to become momentarily tougher for financial startups in Latin America as the prospect of higher interest rates has reduced investor appetite for riskier assets, chief financial officers told the Reuters Next conference. Panelists said investors will ask for more indications of profitability before pouring money...
ECONOMY

