Let Us All Enjoy This Featurette For NIGHTMARE ALLEY

By Kellvin Chavez
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhat is Nightmare Alley? Other than a Guillermo Del Toro production (which is all that really matters once you’ve built a fanbase like he has)? Well, it’s a neo-noir psychological thriller based on a novel from 1946....

Richard Jenkins On His Failing Patriarch In ‘The Humans’, Shooting ‘Nightmare Alley’ & “Literally Going Mad” In Quarantine

Every actor knows where they were when the pandemic hit in 2020. Some were lucky enough to finish up before the hammer came down, some were in the middle of production, but it’s unlikely that many, like Richard Jenkins, were about to shoot their last scene. Jenkins was in Toronto at the time, preparing to wrap his role as Ezra Grindle in Guillermo del Toro’s remake of Nightmare Alley. “We stopped in March,” he recalls. “I had one scene left, and we pulled the plug.” As if that wasn’t bad enough, when he returned in October, he was forced to quarantine in...
‘Nightmare Alley’ Review: Cate Blanchette Femme Fatale Adds Verve, But Guillermo del Toro’s Noir Misses Otherwise

“If you displease the right people the world closes in on you very, very fast,” Dr. Lilith Ritter (Cate Blanchett) cautions her new partner in crime, mentalist Stan Carlisle (Bradley Cooper). In true film noir fashion, it’s a lesson Stan fails to take to heart in Guillermo del Toro latest film “Nightmare Alley.” It’s also one of the few moments in del Toro’s film, co-written with Kim Morgan and adapted from William Lindsay Gresham’s 1946 novel of the same name, that’s as sharp as those found in the classics from the genre.
'Nightmare Alley' Release Date, Cast, and Everything You Need to Know About Guillermo Del Toro's New Movie

Most people who watch a lot of movies know or have at least heard of Guillermo del Toro. The esteemed, Academy Award-winning director began his life and career in his home of Mexico, quickly making a name for himself through his skill at filmmaking. Early on in his career, del Toro jumped back and forth between dark and complex Spanish-language films like Cronos, The Devil's Backbone, and arguably his most acclaimed film, Pan's Labyrinth, and sci-fi and comic book English-language films for Hollywood. No matter the subject matter, language, or stars of his movies, del Toro's work is always outstanding.
Hollywood Records Announces 'Nightmare Alley' Soundtrack

The Nightmare Alley Original Motion Picture Soundtrack with music by celebrated composer Nathan Johnson is available today from Hollywood Records. Known for his innovative film scores, Johnson is a multidisciplinary artist, bringing a unique approach to composing and recording that blurs the lines between stage, screen and audio-visual narrative. Nightmare...
Guillermo Del Toro
Take A Tour Of ‘Nightmare Alley’ With Guillermo Del Toro, Bradley Cooper And J. Miles Dale

EXCLUSIVE: It has been nearly two full years since Guillermo del Toro started shooting Nightmare Alley. But now, finally, four years to the day since The Shape of Water’s US release, the cast and crew are preparing to gather in New York City for the movie’s global premiere at Alice Tully Hall Wednesday night. A simultaneous premiere will happen in Los Angeles and in other cities, and the events are taking place in association with Film at Lincoln Center, TIFF and the Telluride Film Festival, a nod to the disruption that meant Nightmare would not be able to complete the...
‘West Side Story’ Leaps Into Oscar Race; ‘Nightmare Alley’ Is Darkest Noir

With IndieWire’s Eric Kohn on paternity leave, in this week’s episode of Screen Talk (number 358), editor-at-large Anne Thompson and her fill-in guest, IndieWire Executive Editor Kate Erbland, parse the late-breaking Oscar contenders “West Side Story,” from Steven Spielberg, and “Nightmare Alley,” from Guillermo del Toro. Will they break into...
‘Nightmare Alley’: Guillermo del Toro’s Highly-Stylized Film Noir Lacks Realism and Substance [Review]

Guillermo del Toro’s “Nightmare Alley” screened for press last night. This is not a crowd-pleaser by any stretch of the imagination. Bradley Cooper’s Stanton Carlisle is despicable in his attempt to climb to the top by any means necessary. There are no likable characters aside from Rooney Mara’s Molly, who is at first Cooper’s love interest and accomplice in the swindle, only to eventually grow a pair of morals and defy his authority.
Guillermo del Toro discusses dark new film 'Nightmare Alley'

CHICAGO - Guillermo del Toro, the Oscar-winning monster master, is proving that humans are the scariest monster of all in his dark new film "Nightmare Alley." The director, known for the highly acclaimed and award-winning creature features like "The Shape of Water" and "Pan's Labyrinth," is now releasing a dark new carnival film "Nightmare Alley" starring Bradley Cooper, and spoke with FOX 32 Entertainment Reporter Jake Hamilton about it.
‘Nightmare Alley’ review: Another gorgeous but safe outing from Del Toro [Grade: B-]

There’s something beautiful, admirable, yet frustrating about Guillermo Del Toro’s recent works. With films like The Devil’s Backbone, Pan’s Labyrinth, and the Hellboy films, he has created some of the most horrifying yet endearing images in the fantasy genre. Truly, he’s a filmmaker who earns the title of “visionary.” But with Crimson Peak and The Shape of Water, both films I like very much, I sensed a pattern — a lack of flair and unpredictability in the storytelling, despite being reliably beautiful in its visuals.
How the ‘Nightmare Alley’ Team Explored Human Monstrosity With Guillermo del Toro’s Carnival Noir

Guillermo del Toro’s latest offering Nightmare Alley is likely to be both familiar and unfamiliar ground to fans of his monstrously popular work. Known for Pacific Rim, Crimson Peak and Pan’s Labyrinth, del Toro is certainly leaning into his love of monster metaphors, despite there being few actual monsters in his first spin in the director’s chair since the Oscar-winning Shape of Water. For producer Miles Dale, who worked with the Mexican movie helmer on the 2018 best picture winner, the “movie is a great evolution of his filmmaking style.” “It doesn’t have literal monsters, but I think his examination is of what is...
Nightmare Alley Stars Talk Guillermo del Toro's Ambitious Neo-Noir

Filmmaker Guillermo del Toro has been impressing audiences for decades with his ambitious and imaginative stories, blending together the worlds of horror, fantasy, and drama into compelling and unique experiences. These efforts have resulted in countless talented performers wanting to collaborate with him on projects, which includes multiple actors returning for repeat collaborations. Del Toro's latest film, Nightmare Alley, sees a blend of fresh and familiar faces, as Richard Jenkins previously starred in The Shape of Water, though Rooney Mara is a new recruit into the filmmaker's world. Nightmare Alley will be unleashed in theaters on December 17th.
Noirvember: The Original ‘Nightmare Alley’ Spins a Haunting Tale of Deceit and Tragedy

The first adaptation of William Lindsay Gresham‘s 1946 novel is a bit of a genre-bending anomaly. Nightmare Alley featured a larger than usual budget for its type, a film noir that bleeds into other genres with a lead star intentionally playing against type. It centers around an unlikable protagonist haunted by his actions. Much of it is set against the backdrop of a carnival as complex as its lead. With Noirvember winding to a close and Guillermo del Toro‘s more faithful novel adaptation on the way, now makes for a perfect time to visit the 1947 gem.
Original 'Nightmare Alley' to unreel at Screening Room

Academy Award-winning director Guillermo del Toro’s star-studded remake of “Nightmare Alley,” which was filmed partially in Buffalo in City Hall and at Niagara Square, will open in theaters on Dec. 17. While you wait to see Bradley Cooper, Richard Jenkins, Mary Steenburgen, Cate Blanchett, Willem Dafoe, David Strathairn, Rooney Mara,...
'Nightmare Alley' Tickets Now on Sale: Watch Exclusive Clip

Tickets are now on sale to watch Nightmare Alley in the big-screen glory of your favorite movie theater. Directed by Guillermo del Toro (The Shape of Water), the dark thriller follows the exploits of Stanton Carlisle (Bradley Cooper) as he endeavors to trick a powerful tycoon (Richard Jenkins), with the aid of his loyal girlfriend (Rooney Mara) and an unpredictable psychiatrist, Dr. Lilith Ritter (Cate Blanchett). Stanton claims to be able to read minds "under the right circumstances," but can he foresee the lurking dangers ahead?
Nightmare Alley Review: Guillermo del Toro’s Film Noir Reimagining Is A Captivating, Poisonous Throwback

The world knows writer/director Guillermo del Toro primarily as a purveyor of stories pertaining to monsters and the supernatural. After making a storied career through such projects, winning box office and awards season acclaim through movies like the Hellboy series and The Shape of Water, del Toro has arrived at a point where he can write his ticket to anywhere he wants to go. In this respect, watching Nightmare Alley will surprise some of his fans, as his reimagining of the 1946 novel doesn’t include any mythical creatures, and merely brushes against powers beyond the veil. To some, that journey may seem daunting; but to devoted fans of the filmmaker’s work, the new feature feels like a movie he’s been building towards for some time now.
Nightmare Alley First Reviews: A Winning Cast and Gorgeous Visuals Make Guillermo del Toro's Thriller Shine

It’s been four years since the release of The Shape of Water, Guillermo del Toro’s romantic fantasy film that won four Oscars, including Best Picture and Best Director for the fan-favorite auteur. Now comes his dream project follow-up, Nightmare Alley, which, aside from being another period piece, looks to be totally different from del Toro’s usual fare.
