Everton’s heavy derby defeat on Wednesday night seems a culmination of a lot of frustration that has been building for some time now. And while it would be unfair to pin all the blame on manager Rafa Benitez as he has only just joined the club, not had a proper transfer window’s spending to build a side and seen a horrendous spate of injuries to key players, he is still quite culpable for his squad selection and tactical choices.

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 2 DAYS AGO