Sacramento Kings rout shorthanded Clippers 124-115

Sacramento Kings vs. Los Angeles Clippers Matchup Preview (12/1/21) The directionless Sacramento Kings will make the relatively short trip to Los Angeles to take on the Clippers in the Staples Center. Sacramento recently decided to part ways with Luke Walton and made Alvin Gentry its interim head coach, which has yielded mostly the same results. One notable difference is the Kings’ fortitude in their 3OT game against the Los Angeles Lakers on the road. That is certainly not a game that they could have won a few weeks earlier. Still, the Kings are dealing with several injuries to key players, including Moe Harkless and Harrison Barnes. Barnes will likely not play in this game, which will be a huge blow as he is one of their leading scorers. Meanwhile, Harkless is questionable, but he may not get the same minutes immediately, even if he plays. The Clippers are also very familiar with injuries. They just got Marcus Morris Sr back but will be without Nic Batum for at least a little longer. Morris rested on Monday for the second night of a back-to-back; however, he should be available for this bout. Additionally, the Clippers have been without Kawhi Leonard all season due to the knee injury in the second round of last season’s NBA playoffs. Since the Clippers are at home and aren’t dealing with significant injuries like the Kings are, I like for them to get a home win.

