Sacramento Kings rout shorthanded Clippers 124-115

 3 days ago

LOS ANGELES (AP) — De’Aaron Fox scored 24 points and Terence Davis added 23...

sircharlesincharge.com

Sacramento Kings: Will coaching change lead to bigger moves?

The Sacramento Kings make a big change. A 6-11 start to the season and the Sacramento Kings‘ brass had seen enough. Luke Walton was dismissed as the team’s head coach and Alvin Gentry was named the interim coach shortly after. The change isn’t exactly surprising, but the timing of it is quite interesting.
lineups.com

Sacramento Kings vs Los Angeles Clippers 12/1/21: Starting Lineups, Matchup Preview, Betting Odds, Live Stream

Sacramento Kings vs. Los Angeles Clippers Matchup Preview (12/1/21) The directionless Sacramento Kings will make the relatively short trip to Los Angeles to take on the Clippers in the Staples Center. Sacramento recently decided to part ways with Luke Walton and made Alvin Gentry its interim head coach, which has yielded mostly the same results. One notable difference is the Kings’ fortitude in their 3OT game against the Los Angeles Lakers on the road. That is certainly not a game that they could have won a few weeks earlier. Still, the Kings are dealing with several injuries to key players, including Moe Harkless and Harrison Barnes. Barnes will likely not play in this game, which will be a huge blow as he is one of their leading scorers. Meanwhile, Harkless is questionable, but he may not get the same minutes immediately, even if he plays. The Clippers are also very familiar with injuries. They just got Marcus Morris Sr back but will be without Nic Batum for at least a little longer. Morris rested on Monday for the second night of a back-to-back; however, he should be available for this bout. Additionally, the Clippers have been without Kawhi Leonard all season due to the knee injury in the second round of last season’s NBA playoffs. Since the Clippers are at home and aren’t dealing with significant injuries like the Kings are, I like for them to get a home win.
Terence Davis
De'aaron Fox
Alvin Gentry
Richaun Holmes
Luke Walton
Sactown Royalty

Kings squeak out victory in Los Angeles, beat Clippers 124-115 in high-scoring affair

The Sacramento Kings beat the Los Angeles Clippers 124-115 on their second night of a back-to-back behind an offensive symphony led by De’Aaron Fox’s 24 points followed by Terence Davis’ 23 points and Davion Mitchell’s 20. Tyrese Haliburton finished with 12 points and 12 assists, his sixth career double-double, while...
firstsportz.com

“Raaachel” Watch: Fans dig ‘dirty’ to bring up Jimmy Butler’s alleged past affair in Heat vs Timberwolves clash

Although fans might have witnessed great sportsmanship and friendship in the NBA over the course of its years to signify the positive side of NBA yet the other side is as ruthless as it can get. The latest to justify this claim, came in the Heat vs Timberwolves showdown as the home fans dug deep to spring up Jimmy Butler’s alleged past affair on national television during the on-going match.
fadeawayworld.net

NBA Rumors: 10 Players Who Will Leave Their Teams Before The Trade Deadline

The NBA season is in full effect and we have already seen some major moves made this offseason. These have been massive roster moves, with Russell Westbrook finding a new home in Los Angeles while the Washington Wizards and Chicago Bulls completely revamped their rosters. There could very well be even more player movement before this season’s trade deadline.
Sacramento Kings
Los Angeles Clippers
FOX Sports

Marcellus Wiley: Steph Curry is losing the divorce since he hasn't seen the playoffs since KD left I SPEAK FOR YOURSELF

Steph Curry dominated in the Golden State Warriors' win over the Brooklyn Nets last night with a game-high 37 points and nine three-pointers. His former teammate, Kevin Durant, had 19 points, but did not score a field goal in the third quarter. Golden State has the best record in the NBA. A columnist wrote that Curry and the Warriors are winning the breakup with KD. Marcellus Wiley explains why KD is winning the breakup over Steph.
CinemaBlend

After Scottie Pippen Takes Shots At Michael Jordan, Another Bulls Teammate Has A Take On What’s Really Going On

Scottie Pippen’s candid comments have really taken the sports world by storm over the past month or so. Through his recently released memoir and an assortment of interviews, the former player has discussed his time with the Chicago Bulls in great detail. He’s also taken a few shots at his on-court partner in crime, Michael Jordan, in the process. The statements have garnered a lot of attention, some of which has come from former players. Now, fellow Bulls alum Charles Oakley is sharing his take on Pippen’s recent assertions.
Larry Brown Sports

DeAndre Jordan facing bad news from Lakers?

DeAndre Jordan appears to be on his way to getting DeMoted by the Los Angeles Lakers. Lakers head coach Frank Vogel told reporters this week that Dwight Howard will start for the team Friday against the LA Clippers. Vogel also said that the team will only use one center moving forward, per Harrison Faigen of Silver Screen and Roll.
WITN

Bulls drop Hornets as Lonzo, LaMelo square off

CHICAGO (AP) — The Chicago Bulls took the latest battle of the Ball brothers, riding a stellar performance by Nikola Vucevic to a 133-119 victory over the Charlotte Hornets on Monday night. Chicago shot a season-high 59.6% from the field and had five players score in double figures. Vucevic had...
