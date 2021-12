Whether intentional or not, coaches gave the hockey world a head-to-head matchup between Sidney Crosby and Connor McDavid. The all-time great Crosby and great-in-waiting McDavid didn’t disappoint as both notched assists and offensive chances shortly after the opening puck drop. The Pittsburgh Penguins (10-8-5) kept the puck from the Edmonton Oilers (16-5-0) in the second period, but Edmonton filled the net in the first and third periods to beat the Penguins 5-2.

PITTSBURGH, PA ・ 5 DAYS AGO