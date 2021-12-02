ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
European Stock Futures Lower; Omicron Concerns Grow With U.S. Case

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleInvesting.com - European stock markets are expected to open lower Thursday as investors fret about the spread of the omicron Covid variant and the associated economic damage. At 2 AM ET (0700 GMT), the DAX futures contract in Germany traded 0.7% lower, CAC 40 futures in France dropped 0.9% and the...

Washington Post

Coronavirus vaccine demand grows in U.S. amid omicron variant concerns, booster eligibility expansion

Demand for coronavirus vaccines has spiked in the United States in recent weeks, as more Americans are eligible for booster shots and concerns grow over the omicron variant. Health-care providers administered 2.18 million doses of coronavirus vaccines on Thursday, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention — the “highest single-day total since May,” the White House said. According to the latest CDC report, over the week ending on Thursday, the average number of daily administered vaccine doses reported to the agency was 22 percent higher than the previous week.
PHARMACEUTICALS
investing.com

Stock Market News: Hawkish Fed, Omicron Fears Rock Markets As Volatility Soars

Market Indexes: It was a volatile week, with all 4 indexes retreating, as the market was rocked by hawkish comments from the Fed, the uncertainty of the Omnicom virus variant, and a weaker than expected jobs report, although the unemployment rate plunged to a 21-month low of 4.2%. Volatility: The...
STOCKS
investing.com

Powell Sticks With Taper As NASDAQ Bleeds!

Many years ago, I was asked to consult with a couple of venture capital partners. Essentially, those two individuals decided it would be worth their time to extract as much information as possible about asset management as they could. My time was not valuable to them, and ultimately, their supposed partnership turned to dust.
STOCKS
investing.com

Is The Omicron Selloff Over Yet?

What’s Really Driving The Omicron Market Selloff. While the media is running around trying to pin headlines on the market moves from the Fed to the Omicron variant, the reality is that we are in the midst of mutual fund distribution season. As Michael Lebowitz noted:. “We believe the rotation...
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Un#U S Stock Futures#Omicron Concerns Grow#Investing Com European#The Federal Reserve#Swiss Drugmaker Novartis#Novn#Eurozone
investing.com

Week Ahead: Volatility To Remain

The past week has been dominated by Omicron news as we all try to piece together the limited information we have and determine what it all means for the coming months. So much is still unknown and so the volatility and seesaw action we’ve seen this week may continue until we get a better idea of the threat posed by the new variant.
MARKETS
investing.com

Israel stocks lower at close of trade; TA 35 down 0.20%

Investing.com – Israel stocks were lower after the close on Sunday, as losses in the Biomed, Technology and Communication sectors led shares lower. At the close in Tel Aviv, the TA 35 declined 0.20%. The best performers of the session on the TA 35 were Tower Semiconductor Ltd (TASE:TSEM), which...
STOCKS
investing.com

Week Ahead: Volatility Could Fuel Wild Swings Between Risk-On And Safer Havens

Expectations increase that investors will reposition portfolios to once again reflect Reflation Trade. US small cap index now undervalued while NASDAQ 100 looks to have completed a bearish pattern. Volatility will continue to drive risk assets. The current market narrative anticipates value stocks will outperform growth shares in upcoming trading...
STOCKS
investing.com

Asian Stocks Mixed, Caution Reigns Over Omicron

Investing.com – Asia Pacific stocks were mixed on Monday morning, as uncertainties about the omicron COVID-19 variant continue and investors await U.S. inflation data later in the week. Japan’s Nikkei 225 fell 0.67% by 9:19 PM ET (2:19 AM GMT) and South Korea’s KOSPI edged up 0.14%. In Australia, the...
STOCKS
DailyFx

S&P 500 Weekly Forecast: Omicron Fears May Weigh on US Stocks; Reopening Trade at Risk

Volatility has spiked in recent days on growing concerns about the pandemic. The S&P 500 has trended lower as traders have trimmed their exposure to risk assets. Though the fundamental backdrop remains supportive for most U.S. stocks on strong corporate earnings and constructive profit outlook, omicron variant uncertainty will drive price action in the near-term.
STOCKS
investing.com

Asia lags as U.S., Euro stock futures rally

SYDNEY (Reuters) - Asian share markets lagged a bounce in U.S. and European futures on Monday, while bonds surrendered some of their recent gains and oil rallied as Saudi Arabia lifted its crude prices. November's mixed U.S. jobs report did little to shake market expectations of a more aggressive tightening...
STOCKS
MarketWatch

U.S. stock market aims for back-to-back gains, even as employment report shows 210,000 jobs created in November

U.S. stocks opened modestly higher Friday morning, as investors parsed a jobs report that came in much weaker than expected on a headline basis but appeared to offer some fodder for bullish investors worried about a rapid pace of interest-rate increases by the Federal Reserve. The Labor Department reported that a mere 210,000 new jobs were created in November, well below estimates from economists polled by The Wall Street Journal for a gain of 573,000 new jobs. However, the report did have some strong points. The jobless rate fell to 4.2% from 4.6%, and touched a new pandemic low. Economists...
STOCKS
MarketWatch

The Dow has shed over 2,000 points over past month as blue-chip, stock-market index heads for 4th weekly tumble

The Dow Jones Industrial Average has shed about 2,000 points since the middle of November to this Friday, as bullish momentum unwinds. At last check, the Dow was down 360 points Friday afternoon, bringing the weekly drop to nearly 630 points, or 1.8%, and marking the fourth consecutive weekly decline for the benchmark of 30 blue-chip stocks, if the decline holds. From the weekly period started Nov. 12 to Dec. 3, the index has lost about 2,054 points. U.S. stock benchmarks were down Friday, as investors reassessed weaker-than-expected November jobs report as unlikely to stay the hand of a Federal Reserve that seems intent on tamping down inflation. Worries about the spread of the omicron variant of the coronavirus that causes COVID-19 and fears about the Federal Reserve's monetary policy plans, was helping to undercut bullish momentum on Wall Street.
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Gold futures climb, end slightly lower for the week

Gold futures climbed sharply on Friday, getting a boost from disappointing monthly U.S. jobs data, but prices still posted a slight loss for the week after settling Thursday at their lowest in more than seven weeks. "Gold has not performed well this week, as we are concerned about the potential of deflation," said James Hatzigiannis, chief market strategist at Ploutus Capital Advisors. The Federal Reserve is set to be more aggressive and with inflation rising, that could "result in the central bank ending asset purchases sooner than we have expected for the next year," he said. "That is why you have not seen that haven appeal gold typically shows." February gold rose $21.20, or 1.2%, to settle at $1,783.90 an ounce. A week ago, the most-active contract settled at $1,785.50.
BUSINESS
MarketWatch

Nasdaq Composite loses perch at 15,000 as stock-market benchmark falls to 7-week low

The Nasdaq Composite was facing a fresh selloff Friday, capping a tumultuous week for the benchmark, as investors sold technology and technology-related shares, amid growing concerns that higher borrowing costs are in store for the U.S. economy. The Nasdaq Composite was trading 2.6% lower at 14,979, falling below 15,000 for the first time since Oct. 15, FactSet data show. The decline for the index comes amid a broader decline in the S&P 500 index and the Dow Jones Industrial Average , after a weaker-than-expected November jobs report was seen as unlikely to stay the hand of a Federal Reserve that seems intent on tamping down inflation.
STOCKS
NBC San Diego

Europe Stocks End the Week Lower Amid Omicron Fears; U.S. Jobs Data Disappoints

LONDON — European markets closed lower after another volatile session on Friday, wrapping up a tumultuous week following the discovery of the new omicron Covid-19 variant. The pan-European Stoxx 600 provisionally closed down about 0.8%, having fluctuated either side of the flatline earlier in the day. For the week, the benchmark is down more than 1%.
STOCKS
investing.com

U.S. Futures Edge Lower; Nonfarm Payrolls in Focus

Investing.com - U.S. stocks are seen opening in muted fashion Friday, at the end of a volatile week driven by news surrounding the omicron Covid variant and ahead of the release of the key monthly U.S. employment report. At 7 AM ET (1200 GMT), the Dow Futures contract was down...
STOCKS

