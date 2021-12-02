ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Erdogan replaces finance minister as Turkey's lira crashes

SFGate
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleANKARA, Turkey (AP) — Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan appointed a new treasury and finance minister Thursday after the previous one stepped down as the country's currency has tumbled to record lows. Erdogan named deputy minister Nureddin Nebati to the post, according to an announcement published in the Official...

www.sfgate.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Guardian

Belarus vows tough response to new sanctions from west

Belarus has threatened to retaliate after the US, UK and other western countries introduced a new round of sanctions over its government’s human rights abuses and the orchestration of a migration crisis on the border with Europe. “The goal of this entire policy is to economically strangle Belarus,” the Belarusian...
POLITICS
investing.com

Turkey’s Erdogan Met With Central Bank Governor

(Bloomberg) -- Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has met central bank Governor Sahap Kavcioglu as the lira suffered a massive selloff and plunged to a new record low on Tuesday, according to an official with direct knowledge of the matter. Erdogan’s Rate Cut Mantra Spurs Lira’s Worst Streak in 20...
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Turkey#Inflation#Lira#Interest Rates#Ap#Turkish#The Official Gazette#Anadolu Agency#Central Bank
kfgo.com

Erdogan orders probe into Turkish lira’s slump – Anadolu

ISTANBUL (Reuters) – Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan has ordered an investigation into possible currency manipulation after the lira fell sharply to record lows against the dollar this week, the Anadolu news agency reported on Saturday. It said Erdogan had tasked the State Supervisory Council, an auditing agency which reports to...
BUSINESS
AFP

Council of Europe to discipline Turkey over jailed activist

The Council of Europe said Friday it will launch disciplinary action against Turkey for refusing to free prominent activist and philanthropist Osman Kavala, triggering a procedure used only once before in the organisation's history. The Turkish foreign ministry had urged the COE on Thursday not to begin the action "out of respect for the ongoing judicial process", warning that the procedure would be "interference" in its domestic affairs.
ADVOCACY
kfgo.com

Analysis – Erdogan unbowed by critics, leaving little stopping lira’s collapse

ANKARA (Reuters) – Little stands in the way of Turkey’s currency collapse expanding into a deeper economic crisis after President Tayyip Erdogan ignored appeals, even from within his government, to reverse policy, according to top officials and analysts. Two people familiar with internal discussions said some government officials are uncomfortable...
BUSINESS
Reuters

Turkish lira crashes 8% after Erdogan stokes firesale

ISTANBUL, Nov 23 (Reuters) - Turkey's lira nose-dived 8% on Tuesday after President Tayyip Erdogan defended recent sharp rate cuts, and vowed to win his "economic war of independence" despite widespread criticism and pleas to reverse course. The lira crashed to as low as 12.49 against the dollar after hitting...
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Middle East
iclarified.com

Apple Halts Sales in Turkey as Lira Crashes 15%

Apple halted online sales in Turkey today as the Lira crashed to a record low. The currency dropped 15% in its second-worst day ever, reports Reuters. The sell-off was triggered by President Tayyip Erdogan's defense of recent sharp rate cuts. Erdogan vowed to win his "economic war of independence", despite pleas to change course.
TECHNOLOGY
investing.com

Erdogan’s Audit Board to Probe FX Purchases After Lira Rout

(Bloomberg) -- Turkey’s top investigative body will focus on foreign currency purchases when it probes the reasons behind the lira’s plunge in November, a person familiar with the preparations said. Investigators from the State Supervisory Council will be authorized to seek prosecution if criminal activity is suspected, the person told...
BUSINESS
eturbonews.com

Erdogan: It’s ‘Türkiye’ from now on, not ‘Turkey’

The latest change is in line with the efforts of the Erdogan-led government to boost Turkish exports and thus increase the inflow of US dollars into the country’s crumbling economy. All exported Turkish-made goods will be labeled “Made in Türkiye” from now on, instead of the traditionally used “Made in...
BUSINESS
The Independent

EXPLAINER: Turkey's currency is crashing. What's the impact?

Turkey’s beleaguered currency has been plunging to all-time lows against the U.S. dollar and the euro in recent months as President Recep Tayyip Erdogan presses ahead with a widely criticized effort to cut interest rates despite surging consumer prices.As a result, families are struggling to buy food and other goods and the Turkish lira has lost around 40% of its value since the start of the year, becoming one of the world's worst-performing currencies.Here is a closer look at the Turkish currency crisis and its impact on a country with eye-popping inflation:WHAT IS GOING ON?Turkey’s Central Bank has cut...
BUSINESS
AFP

Iran nuclear talks set for pause amid European 'concern'

Negotiations in Vienna aimed at reviving the Iran nuclear deal are to be suspended Friday, Iranian media said, as European diplomats expressed "disappointment and concern" at the latest proposals from Iran. The semi-official ISNA news agency said the talks would "most likely" resume on Monday but French President Emmanuel Macron warned there could be a longer break in the talks, which resumed only on November 29 after a five-month break. Iran said it has submitted two draft proposals for the nuclear agreement, which has been in tatters since the US withdrew in 2018. "After the handing over of the text of the Iranian proposal to the P4+1 group (Britain, China, France and Russia plus Germany) and the European Union, a meeting of the joint committee of the nuclear deal will be held on Friday," said Iran's official news agency IRNA.
MIDDLE EAST

Comments / 0

Community Policy