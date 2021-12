This is the web version of Bull Sheet, a no-nonsense daily newsletter on what’s happening in the markets. Sign up to get it delivered free to your inbox. The markets are in full Jekyll-and-Hyde mode. Stocks are having a rough day in Asia and Europe following Wednesday's late-day sell-off in the United States. U.S. futures, however, are on the rise today, further sign that investors are still unclear what kind of threat Omicron—or is it OMG-cron?—may pose for the global economy. Incidentally, there's all this debate out there about how to pronounce Omicron. I'm going with oh-MEE-crohn.

STOCKS ・ 5 DAYS AGO