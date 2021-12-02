ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

November PPMs, Day 1: October Toppers Repeat, Although Chicago, Houston Races Fit To Be Tied.

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAdult Contemporary and News/Talk stations lead the charge in seven of the eight markets reported on Day 1 of Nielsen's 6+ PPMs for the November 2021 survey (covering the period from Oct. 14 - Nov. 10), although one incumbent from each of those formats has to settle for a tie. While...

insideradio.com

News Bites: ‘DeDe in the Morning,’ ‘John DeBella Turkey Drop,’ KABQ, WQRS, Edison Research.

News Bites for November 30... ...The Compass Media-syndicated “DeDe in the Morning” is added to Crawford Broadcasting hip-hop/R&B “Power 92” WPWX Chicago, effective Jan. 3. “We’re so excited to have DeDe wake-up Chicago on Power 92, her whole vibe and feel is what the city and morning radio has been missing,” PD Jay Alan said in a release. “Plus, she’s a woman and we all know that women run the world.”
MICHIGAN STATE
Brooklyn Daily Eagle

November 22: ON THIS DAY IN HISTORY

ON THIS DAY IN 1914, the Brooklyn Daily Eagle reported, “NEW HAVEN, CONN., Nov. 21 (A.P.) — Harvard’s football juggernaut crushed the Yale eleven by a score of 36 to 0 in the Blue ‘bowl’ here this afternoon while 71,000 spectators watched the gridiron rout in stupefied amazement. The Crimson machine rushed up and down the field almost at will, scoring in every one of the four periods of play and, when the sixty minutes of battle had elapsed, had succeeded in rolling up the largest number of points ever registered against an Eli eleven. With the exception of the 1885 Yale victory of 48 to 0, it was the greatest score ever made in the thirty-four games played since 1875. The one-sided score fails to give the slightest inkling of the thrilling scope of the play, of the remarkable strategy and individual brilliancy with which the game fairly bristled. Surrounded by more than a third of a mile of towering tiers of humanity, the two elevens struggled back and forth the length of the gridiron, every second or third play bringing the thousands to their feet, so intense was the excitement and spectacular the play.”
BROOKLYN, NY
Daily Herald

From Houston Baptist to Chicago, Johnson's rise to Bears improbable

LAKE FOREST -- Caleb Johnson wasn't supposed to be the first player from Houston Baptist University to reach the NFL. Everybody around the program thought it would be Garrett Dolan, a linebacker who was one of the founding members of the now 8-year-old Division I FCS program. Dolan was one of 13 players who signed on when the program formed in 2013.
NFL
storycityherald.com

Chicago Bulls at Houston Rockets odds, picks and predictions

The Chicago Bulls (12-6) travel to Toyota Center Wednesday to take on the Houston Rockets (1-16). Tip-off is scheduled for 8 p.m. ET. Below, we look at the Bulls at Rockets odds and lines, and make our expert NBA picks, predictions and bets. Led by Zach LaVine and DeMar DeRozan,...
NBA
insideradio.com

Mike Abrams

Mike Abrams joins Lotus Communications as Regional Director of Programming for the company’s Bakersfield and Seattle stations. Abrams has most recently been serving as station curator and music manager for TuneIn, exiting in 2019. He previously served as Digital Music Programming Coordinator at iHeartRadio and as Sr. Director/Music Programming at SiriusXM.
ENTERTAINMENT
insideradio.com

Lance Tidwell

Lance Tidwell exits his role at SummitMedia Birmingham, where he served as PD of country WZZK (104.7) and hot AC “Mix 97.3” WPYA, while also hosting afternoons at WZZK as “Bama Lance.” The 30-year industry veteran has decided to exit the industry. “My wife and I have been considering whether...
CELEBRITIES
insideradio.com

Houston's Top Morning Shows, By The Numbers: KODA's Dana & Jay, KRBE's Roula & Ryan Rule.

Never mind what Tom Hanks said in “Apollo 13”: when it comes to radio, giving Houston listeners engaging and long-running morning shows has never been a problem. This week's edition of Inside Radio's “By The Numbers” focuses on H-Town's most popular morning shows, based on Nielsen's ranking of weekly cume persons 6+ from its November 2021 PPM survey.
TV & VIDEOS
insideradio.com

November PPMs, Day 2: Changes At The Top Benefit News/Talk, Adult R&B, Classic Hits.

While Day 2 of Nielsen's 6+ PPMs for the November 2021 survey (covering the period from Oct. 14 through Nov. 10) saw most of these 12 surveyed markets' October winners dig in at the top, flips in Minneapolis, Miami and Detroit add one News/Talk, Adult R&B and Classic Hits station respectively to the leaderboard. Looking at the top-ranked stations in all 20 reporting PPM markets during Days 1 and 2, News/Talk has six crowns to Adult Contemporary's five, while Adult R&B is third with three and Classic Hits has two.
ENTERTAINMENT
insideradio.com

Audacy Sacrifices L.A. CHR To Simulcast All News KNX On FM.

Less than eight months after giving its Los Angeles CHR a fresh face as “97.1 Now!” Audacy has sacrificed the music station to give its all-news outlet in the market a simulcast partner on FM. Starting today (Dec.6) at 3pm Pacific, the 97.1 frequency will serve as an FM simulcast of “Newsradio 1070” KNX. The 97.1 signal is a 20,900-watt Class B that broadcasts at 3,001 feet.
LOS ANGELES, CA
insideradio.com

November PPMs, Day 3: Classic Hits, Classic Rock Lead in Eight Markets.

Following two days of News/Talk and Adult Contemporary stations finishing at the top in most of Nielsen's PPM markets, Day 3 of the 6+ PPMs for the November 2021 survey (covering the period from Oct. 14 through Nov. 10) flipped the script, with five Classic Hits outlets – two of which re-claimed the top spot – and three Classic Rock stations in the driver's seat.
ENTERTAINMENT
insideradio.com

Chicago’s WBBM Bids Goodbye To Veteran Managing Editor Julie Mann.

Julie Mann, the highly regarded radio journalist who has led the newsroom at Chicago’s WBBM (780) and WCFS (105.9) as Managing Editor for more than a decade, has resigned from the top-rated Audacy all newser. According to Chicago media reporter Robert Feder, Mann’s resignation is effective Dec. 10, ending a 25-year stretch at the station.
CHICAGO, IL
insideradio.com

News Bites: Holiday Cheer in Chicagoland, KKOB, ‘Toys For Tots Live,’ ‘Soles 4 Music City,’ ‘Bikes or Bust,’ Erik Zachary.

News Bites for December 1... ...iHeartMedia Chicago stations embark on a month-long celebration, “Spreading Holiday Cheer in Chicagoland,” to give back to listeners and the community. Hot AC “93.9 Lite FM” WLIT and the Coca-Cola Company will grant $7,500 in Christmas wishes for Chicagoland families; Joe “Soto Claus” from adult R&B “V103” WVAZ will grant $5,000 in Christmas wishes for less fortunate families; hip-hop/R&B WGCI (107.5) presents “Toys from Tone” as afternoon host Tone Kapone awards ten families with $500 in Christmas cash; CHR “103.5 Kiss-FM” WKSC and Coca-Cola will grant $10,000 in “Kissmas Wishes” to Chicagoland families; and gospel “Inspiration 1390” will bless families with a share of $5,000 in Christmas cash. “iHeartMedia Chicago is the ‘holiday cheer’ headquarters from celebrating 93.9 Lite FM’s 21 years as Chicago’s Christmas music station, to giving away over $30,000 in Christmas cash, toys and other prizes to families in the Chicagoland community,” Matt Scarano, President of iHeartMedia Chicago said in a release. “We are thankful for our partners who joined forces with us to spread the holiday cheer.”
CHICAGO, IL
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
insideradio.com

A Look Inside Jeff Smulyan’s ‘Roller Coaster’ Ride Of A Life.

Much is known about one of the industry’s ground-breaking executives, Jeff Smulyan. He started Emmis Communications after working at a pair of stations in the mid-1970s that his father invested in, WNTS Indianapolis, where David Letterman hosted middays, and later KCRO Omaha. He developed a radio empire that included the first 24/7 all sports radio station (WFAN New York) and two of the country’s pioneering hip-hop stations – “Hot 97” WQHT New York and “Power 106” KPWR Los Angeles. He also bought and sold Major League Baseball’s Seattle Mariners.
SPORTS
insideradio.com

News Bites: ‘Hawkeye in the Morning,’ Shannon Burke, ‘Anna & Raven,’ KUMD, Jacobs Media.

News Bites for December 2... ...Cumulus Media country KSCS Dallas’ (96.3) “Hawkeye in the Morning” concluded its annual “10,000 for the Troops” holiday card drive, collecting 87,845 cards throughout the campaign, which began Nov. 1. “We were blown away by the amazing support we received in our third year with entire school districts, offices, church groups and a variety of organizations coming together to raise a record number of cards to send to our troops overseas,” co-host Michelle Rodriguez said in a release. “We’re so grateful to our listeners who are an extension of our family.”
CELEBRITIES
insideradio.com

Townsquare Buffalo Adds Bob Barnett As Director Of Content.

Townsquare Media Buffalo hires Buffalo native Bob Barnett as Director of Content and Brand Manager of country WYRK (106.5) and soft-AC WMSX (96.1). “We are thrilled to have Bob Barnett join our team,” Townsquare Buffalo Market President and Chief Revenue Officer Mark Plimpton said in a release. “He has a track record of success throughout his career that is beyond impressive.”
BUFFALO, NY
insideradio.com

Tom Farinaro

Tom Farinaro is elevated to MD at Press Communications classic rock “107.1 The Boss” WCHR Monmouth-Ocean, NJ. Farinaro is a 15-year company veteran who serves as a weekend and fill in talent at the station. “This is a long overdue promotion. Tom has been with the company for many years...
ENTERTAINMENT
insideradio.com

Thanksgiving Downloads Dip, But Signs Point To A Different Holiday Season For Podcasts.

The annual Thanksgiving dip in podcast listening has become as much a tradition as turkey and football. But in what may portend a stronger holiday season for listening, Podtrac reports that not only was the dip on par with last year’s holiday-week – when a lot more people were stuck at home – it also showed downloads overall were up last week versus a year ago.
NFL
insideradio.com

Beata Murphy Lands Coveted KIIS-FM PD Position.

KIIS-FM Los Angeles has promoted Assistant PD/Music Director Beata Murphy to Program Director, succeeding John Ivey who was named President of CHR Content Development and Strategy at iHeartMedia, ending a 20-year run at the station. Murphy will report to John Peake, Senior VP of Programming for iHeart L.A. Murphy brings...
ENTERTAINMENT
insideradio.com

After Three-And-A-Half Decades At KPLZ, PD Kent Phillips To Exit.

Kent Phillips, who has served as PD and air talent at hot AC “Star 101.5” KPLZ Seattle for 35 years, is exiting the station to join radio research firm FMR Associates as a partner. "It was too good an opportunity to pass up," Phillips said when making the announcement. "It...
ENTERTAINMENT

