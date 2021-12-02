Minimalist Charging Devices

Declutter your workspace while keeping your everyday accessories to hand with the Dango Cash Tray with DTEX Pads. Designed to be minimalist, this storage solution doesn’t require much space on your desk. All the while, it boasts three compartments to separate your belongings. Use one section for a pen, the other for money, and the other for keys. The best part about this Dango accessory is that you can use it for a variety of accessories. Plus, if you’re a cigar connoisseur, it also acts as a luxurious ashtray and cigar holder. Machined out of aerospace aluminum with a premium matte finish, it’s the perfect tray for everyday use. Best of all, the anti-slip rubber footings ensure that it remains planted while protecting surfaces.

