Global Semiconductor Equipment Billings Jump 38% Year-Over-Year in Q3 2021, Log Fifth Straight Quarterly Record, SEMI Reports

Scrubs-maker Figs Inc. raised its 2021 full-year revenue outlook to $410 million from $395 million, citing strong third-quarter results and ongoing business momentum. “The most exciting thing is that even with the results we’ve seen, we still have so many opportunities right in front of us,” Co-Chief Executive Trina Spear told analysts during a Nov. 10 earnings call. “We’re still underpenetrated in the United States. Our nonscrubs lifestyle offerings continue to gain traction, and the international opportunity is largely untapped.”

FINANCIAL REPORTS ・ 13 DAYS AGO