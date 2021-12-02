Global Semiconductor Equipment Billings Jump 38% Year-Over-Year in Q3 2021, Log Fifth Straight Quarterly Record, SEMI Reports
MILPITAS, Calif., Dec. 2, 2021 /CNW/ -- Global semiconductor equipment billings increased a robust 38% year-over-year to US$26.8 billion in the third quarter of 2021, an 8% rise from the prior quarter to register their fifth consecutive quarter-over-quarter record high, SEMI announced today in its Worldwide Semiconductor Equipment Market Statistics (WWSEMS)...www.kilgorenewsherald.com
Comments / 0