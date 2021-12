The on and off again FCC hearing into whether Roger Wahl should be allowed to hold the license of a Pennsylvania FM – and sell it to his daughter – is back on. After ending the hearing process last week, saying it had not heard anything from Wahl and putting the fate of oldies “QZ-93” WQZS, Meyersdale, PA (93.3) into the hands of the commissioners, it turns out Wahl did respond and pledge to appear at the hearing. And so the FCC’s Administrative Law Judge Jane Halprin has ordered the hearing process to move forward.

POLITICS ・ 19 HOURS AGO