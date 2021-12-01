The Vintagent Classics: The Thrill Is On

Indie French watchmaker Wolbrook has unveiled the Outrider Professional, a classic timepiece model inspired by field watches from the 1940s and 50s. Delivered in a 39.5mm 316L stainless steel case and equipped with a light brown leather strap, the Outrider Professional boasts a pleasingly simple, retro design. In addition, its case features an impact-resistant Hesalite crystal and HexapleX architecture, enhancing the watch's durability, while all its hands and indices feature Swiss Super-LumiNova® technology. In terms of power, the watch comes equipped with a Miyota 8315 automatic that delivers a 60-hour power reserve.
