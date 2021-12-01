ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Society

JUST ASK ALICE

By classis@rocket-courier.com
rocket-courier.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDEAR ALICE: I see that you have put your mug...

www.rocket-courier.com

Comments / 0

Related
San Saba News & Star

Alice in Wonder Land

I have been anticipating today, November 22, the first anniversary of the death of my husband, Larry. My friend, Marsha, sent me book number four of Journeying through Grief by Kenneth C. Haugk that I read this morning titled The First Anniversary. Three ideas were: 1. Talk to someone about your loved one on that day.... How blessed I am that dear friends have called me today: Marlene, Zeta, Pastor Tom, Winfield, and yesterday I had dinner with my nieces, Tina and Beth, and their husbands along with Bill and Jenny. Elaine Keener called from Brownwood and did not know about this anniversary day. 2. Do something special to remember them.... I got out the photos that are on large poster boards displayed at Larry's services and put all 10 of them in my living room. My phone just rang, and I answered it and could not believe that Charlene Killgore called me from up by Abilene, Texas. We were members of the Singing Women of Texas, and she was a great prayer partner. She was overjoyed that God must have arranged for her to call today on this anniversary. 3. If you feel like crying, let the tears flow and let them cleanse your heart and heal your soul.... Oh yes, there have been tears, but with the help of these dear ones, this will be a day of also remembering how much God helped me and provided me with endearing memories of this day. I will be able to go to the Messiah practice tonight and sing with my whole heart.
ABILENE, TX
schoolnewsnetwork.org

Spreading joy, for Alice

We want to hear from you! What more do you want to see from School News Network? It'll just take a few minutes. Thank you!. Caledonia — Karen Beverage describes herself, husband Doug and 4-year-old son Doug Jr. as a “pretty normal family.”. But this normal family experienced a tragic...
SOCIETY
Spin

Giving Thanks to Arlo & Alice

When I was growing up, every Thanksgiving there was a local TV channel that played the movie Alice’s Restaurant on a loop. That’s where it stayed until dinnertime and then resumed later that night. To this day, I can’t think of a more worthy Turkey Day tradition than commemorating the 1965 Thanksgiving that Arlo Guthrie and his friend dumped “a half a ton” of garbage in hokey Stockbridge, Massachusetts, thereby getting into some exaggerated small-town trouble that would later, in a crazy turn of events, help him get him out of going to war.
BEAUTY & FASHION
rocket-courier.com

Reflections of Nature

During this past summer, a friend, Chuck Bastion, and I have been watching wasps enlarge their nest. The nest hung from a limb of a tree in Chuck’s yard. After several frosts in our area, Chuck ...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
womanaroundtown.com

The Alice: An Immersive Cocktail Experience

This event, up and running in half a dozen cities, has found its way to the basement of Pekarna Restaurant (terrific- review to come) in Manhattan on 89th and Amsterdam. Though genial, it’s not quite as billed and looks much more low budget than expected. Beautiful photography enhances publicity photos...
MANHATTAN, NY
rocket-courier.com

Angel Tree Providing for Inmates’ Children

Joe Kilmer, senior pastor of the Braintrim Baptist Church, next to the church’s Prison Fellowship Angel Tree. Photo by Warren HowelerIncarceration can strain family ties to the breaking point. That’s ...
HOMELESS
rocket-courier.com

Marie H. Jenner

Marie H. Jenner, 87, of Wyalusing passed away peacefully on Tuesday, Nov. 30, 2021, at the Bradford County Manor surrounded by her family. Born in LeRaysville on Oct. 30, 1934, she was a daughter of the late Stanley and Frances Zacharius Herman. She graduated from Wyalusing Valley High School in...
WYALUSING, PA
rocket-courier.com

Christmas in Our Hometown to Be Held Dec. 3-4

Tunkhannock’s Christmas in Our Hometown will be held Friday, Dec. 3 from 5-8 p.m. and Saturday, Dec. 4 from 11 a.m.-6:30 p.m. It has a reputation as a traditional hometown celebration of the season, e...
TUNKHANNOCK, PA
mymalonetelegram.com

Alice Hyde thanks supporters

MALONE — The University of Vermont Health Network — Alice Hyde Medical Center, has been on the receiving end of a full year of community support and generosity throughout 2021 and extends its thanks and gratitude. “Every donation makes a difference,” said Chantelle Marshall, Director of Alice Hyde’s Philanthropy department....
MALONE, NY
NEWS10 ABC

Local moms giving a helping hand with childcare

CLIFTON PARK, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Whether it’s self-care, housework, running errands, or taking a break, two moms have you covered on childcare. They can help you with some much-needed time. Me Time. You Time. is a new type of childcare facility. The business is located inside Vent Fitness in Clifton Park. Children ages 3 months […]
CLIFTON PARK, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy