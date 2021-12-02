C3 AI Announces Second Quarter Fiscal 2022 Results

Delivers Strong Q3 Cloud Revenue Growth; Expects Strong Q4 and Raises Annual Cloud Revenue Growth Guidance. Verint, The Customer Engagement Company™, today announced results for the three and nine months ended October 31, 2021 (FYE 2022). Revenue for the three months ended October 31, 2021 was $225 million on a GAAP basis representing 4% year-over-year growth and $227 million on a non-GAAP basis also representing 4% year-over-year growth. Revenue for the nine months ended October 31, 2021 was $640 million on a GAAP basis representing 6% year-over-year growth and $645 million on a non-GAAP basis representing 5% year-over-year growth. For the three months ended October 31, 2021, diluted EPS was $0.12 on a GAAP basis and, $0.69 on a non-GAAP basis. For the nine months ended October 31, 2021, diluted EPS was $0.08 on a GAAP basis and $1.71 on a non-GAAP basis.

