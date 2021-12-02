ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
C3 AI Announces Second Quarter Fiscal 2022 Results

By Business Wire
martechseries.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleQ2 Revenue of $58.3 million, increased 41% year over year. FY 22 Revenue Guidance raised to 35% – 37% growth, up from 17% growth in FY 21. C3.ai, Inc., the Enterprise AI software company, announced results for its fiscal second quarter ended October 31, 2021. “We closed another strong...

martechseries.com

Comments / 0

martechseries.com

Verint Announces Strong Third Quarter Results, Raises Guidance and Three-Year Targets

Delivers Strong Q3 Cloud Revenue Growth; Expects Strong Q4 and Raises Annual Cloud Revenue Growth Guidance. Verint, The Customer Engagement Company™, today announced results for the three and nine months ended October 31, 2021 (FYE 2022). Revenue for the three months ended October 31, 2021 was $225 million on a GAAP basis representing 4% year-over-year growth and $227 million on a non-GAAP basis also representing 4% year-over-year growth. Revenue for the nine months ended October 31, 2021 was $640 million on a GAAP basis representing 6% year-over-year growth and $645 million on a non-GAAP basis representing 5% year-over-year growth. For the three months ended October 31, 2021, diluted EPS was $0.12 on a GAAP basis and, $0.69 on a non-GAAP basis. For the nine months ended October 31, 2021, diluted EPS was $0.08 on a GAAP basis and $1.71 on a non-GAAP basis.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
trendingwork.com

DocuSign (NASDAQ: DOCU) Move Down -40.25% after release of Third Quarter Fiscal 2022 Financial Results

DocuSign (NASDAQ: DOCU) changed -40.25% to recent value of $ 139.71. The stock transacted shares during most recent the day were 42460105 shares however it has an average volume of 2.28M shares. It spotted trading -55.61% off of the 52-week high price. On the other end, the stock has been noted -22.16% away from the low price over the last 52-weeks.
STOCKS
invezz.com

Ollie’s Bargain tanks 20% following quarterly results

Ollie’s Bargain missed both earnings and revenue estimates. Ollie’s Bargain’s stock tanks 20% following results. The results were impacted by supply chain disruptions which led to the results being lower than expected. Shares of American discount retail chain store Ollie’s Bargain (NASDAQ:OLLI) tanks 20% after the company announced weaker than...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fis#Fy 21 C3 Ai Inc#Enterprise Ai#C3 Ai Data Vision#Martech#Rpo
Benzinga

Cooper Companies Reports Mixed Q4 Results

Cooper Companies Inc (NYSE: COO) reported that Q4 sales increased 11% Y/Y to $759.1 million, beating the consensus of $747.85 million. Q4 adjusted EPS of $3.28 increased 4% Y/Y, missing the consensus of $3.37. Adjusted gross margin compressed to 67% from 68% a year ago, driven primarily by currency. Adjusted...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
martechseries.com

AppLovin Announces Launch of Secondary Offering

AppLovin Corporation, a leading marketing software company, today announced that certain of AppLovin’s stockholders, including KKR Denali Holdings L.P (the “Selling Stockholders”), intend to offer for sale in an underwritten secondary offering 6,500,000 shares of the Company’s Class A common stock. KKR Denali Holdings L.P. will also grant the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 975,000 shares of Class A common stock. The Selling Stockholders will receive all of the proceeds from the offering. AppLovin is not offering any shares of its common stock in the offering.
BUSINESS
ZDNet

C3 AI reports $58.3 million revenue for Q2

C3 AI reported its fiscal second-quarter results on Wednesday afternoon, beating Wall Street estimates. C3 AI reported second-quarter revenue of $58.3 million, up 41% from a year ago, with a net loss of 23 cents a share. C3 AI ended the quarter with 104 customers, up 63% from a year ago.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
martechseries.com

ON24 Announces Share Repurchase Authorization

ON24, a leading cloud-based hybrid engagement platform, announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program where ON24 may purchase up to $50 million of its common stock. Marketing Technology News: MarTech Interview with Josh Francia, Chief Growth Officer at Blueshift. “This share repurchase program reflects our...
BUSINESS
Zacks.com

Zuora (ZUO) Earnings Top Estimates in Q3, Revenues Up Y/Y

ZUO - Free Report) reported third-quarter fiscal 2022 non-GAAP loss of 2 cents per share, which was narrower than the the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 33.33%, but wider than a loss of 1 cent reported in the year-ago quarter. Revenues of $89.2 million beat the consensus mark by 3.16% and...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Motley Fool

Why C3.ai Stock Got Clobbered on Thursday

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More. What happened. Shares of C3.ai ( AI -2.50% ) tumbled...
STOCKS
martechseries.com

Exela Technologies Announces Webinar Hosted by Cantor Fitzgerald

Exela Technologies, Inc, a business process automation leader, announced today that Cantor Fitzgerald’s Head of Financial Technology Research, Josh Siegler, will host a webinar with Exela’s Global Head of Strategy, Matt Brown on December 8th, 2021 at 1PM ET. Marketing Technology News: NAB Show Adds ‘Intelligent Content’ Showcase to 2022...
SOFTWARE
magnoliareporter.com

Dollar General reports $8.5 billion in sales during third quarter

Dollar General Corporation has reported financial results for its fiscal year 2021 third quarter ended October 29. “We are pleased with our third quarter results, and I want to thank our associates for their unwavering commitment to meeting the needs of our customers, communities, and each other,” said Todd Vasos, Dollar General’s chief executive officer. “During the quarter, we made meaningful progress advancing our key initiatives, while continuing to successfully deliver for our customers, despite a challenging operating environment.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
smarteranalyst.com

Descartes Systems Q3 EPS Doubles; Shares Pop

This article was originally published on TipRanks.com. The Descartes Systems Group (DSG) is a technology company based in Canada that provides on-demand, software-as-a-service solutions to businesses. The company reported higher profits and revenues in its third quarter. (See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks) Revenues & Earnings. Revenues came in at...
STOCKS
sgbonline.com

Inside The Call: Zumiez Delivers Record Q3 Profits

Despite challenging year-ago comparisons, Zumiez Inc. increased earnings in the third quarter as strength in men’s and footwear drove sales gains, and product margins improved slightly. In the quarter ended October 30, sales reached $289.5 million, up 6.8 percent year-over-year and 9.6 percent against the third quarter of 2019. Results...
FINANCIAL REPORTS

