America’s Day of Infamy Happened 80 Years Ago

It came to be called the Day Which Will Live in Infamy. The attack on the American naval base at Pearl Harbor on December 7, 1941, was a devastating loss for the nation. When the attack began at 7:55 a.m. by Japanese forces, the Americans on the scene realized that their lives in that moment had changed. The American entry into World War II would transform the face of the war and forever alter the course of the nation and of the men and women who fought to protect it.

