America’s Day of Infamy Happened 80 Years Ago

By classis@rocket-courier.com
 6 days ago

Most people living today are too young to...

arizonadailyindependent.com

America’s National Day Of Thanksgiving

During his administration, President Lincoln, on November 28, 1861, ordered government departments closed for a local day of thanksgiving. Sarah Josepha Hale, a 74-year-old magazine editor, wrote a letter to Lincoln on September 28, 1863, urging him to have the “day of our annual Thanksgiving made a National and fixed Union Festival.” She explained, “You may have observed that, for some years past, there has been an increasing interest felt in our land to have the Thanksgiving held on the same day, in all the States; it now needs National recognition and authoritive fixation, only, to become permanently, an American custom and institution.”
POLITICS
alabamagazette.com

The Day of Infamy

Author’s Note: Because this December 7 is the 80th anniversary of the tragedy at Pearl Harbor, I am re-publishing my December 2018 article. This is a very important history lesson that every American should learn and remember—one that almost no schools or history books are willing to disclose. In the...
POLITICS
TIME

3 Myths About Pearl Harbor, According to a Military Historian

Tuesday marks the 80th anniversary of the Japanese attack on Pearl Harbor on Dec. 7, 1941, killing some 2,400 American servicemen and leading the U.S. to enter World War II. And 80 years later, myths and misunderstandings persist about what President Franklin Roosevelt called “a day that will live in infamy.”
MILITARY
prosperpressnews.com

Texas History Minute: The Day Which Live in Infamy

It came to be called the Day Which Will Live in Infamy. The attack on the American naval base at Pearl Harbor on December 7, 1941, was a devastating loss for the nation. When the attack began at 7:55 a.m. by Japanese forces, the Americans on the scene realized that their lives in that moment had changed. The American entry into World War II would transform the face of the war and forever alter the course of the nation and of the men and women who fought to protect it.
TEXAS STATE
KTSA

Is China preparing for a war against America?

While Biden’s military focuses on naming U.S navy ships after a gay rights leader and christened it by a transgender veteran, China’s military has built mockups in the shape of a U.S. aircraft carriers and other U.S. warships. For the last few months there has been a lot of concern about China attacking Taiwan, but are they also plotting an attack on the US? Lars talks about some disturbing new information that could mean just that, with Dr. Weifeng Zhong who is a Senior Research Fellow at the Mercatus Center at George Mason University.
FOREIGN POLICY
US News and World Report

U.S. Remembers the Day the World Changed 80 Years Ago at Pearl Harbor

(Reuters) - The United States marked the 80th anniversary of the Japanese attack on the U.S. naval base in Pearl Harbor, Hawaii, on Tuesday as the number of Americans belonging to the "Greatest Generation" who lived through World War Two dwindles. The attack on Dec. 7, 1941 shook a country...
POLITICS
Shropshire Star

Pearl Harbour: Day of infamy which changed history

December 7, 1941 – a date to live in infamy. A Sunday morning, a sleeping nation, and a devastating surprise attack 80 years ago. The Japanese raid on Pearl Harbour was the 9/11 of its day, which enraged America and was the act which brought the neutral US into the Second World War.
POLITICS
Portland Tribune

A watershed day that will live in infamy

Today marks the 80th anniversary of the attack on Pearl Harbor. It was a watershed moment in human history, drawing the United States into World War ll. Before that date that will live in infamy, the U.S. was a young, unproven nation still somewhat divided on the war, certainly on whether to become an active participant.
U.S. POLITICS
Rogersville Review

What Happened at Pearl Harbor: Timeline for 'A Day that will live in Infamy'

Early on the morning of Dec. 7, 1941, the peaceful Sunday morning in Hawaii was shattered by a Japanese attack on U.S. forces on the island. More than 350 Japanese planes strafed American forces in the surprise attack, which killed 2,404 Americans, both civilian and military. Here’s a timeline of events that fateful morning.
MILITARY
beaconseniornews.com

6 little-known stories about Pearl Harbor

Eighty years later, the December 7, 1941, attack on Pearl Harbor remains significant as one of only a few times the United States has been attacked by a foreign adversary on its own soil. The tragedy of the attack came not only in the loss of over 2,400 lives, but also in how unprepared the U.S. was for it. Not that they can be much blamed; a surprise attack from a nation over 4,000 miles away was previously unthought of.
MILITARY
wgnsradio.com

80-Years Ago--A Day That Will Live In Infamy!

(RUTHERFORD COUNTY, TN) Rutherford County is a great place for veterans, and every day WGNS honors those who served in country's military. This day is one of those that promotes a spirit of Americanism and flag waving. On December 7, 1941 the Japanese began a series of attacks that started with Pearl Harbor, Hawaii, and spread-out over the Pacific to include many islands as well as American ships between California and Hawaii--all within a short period of time.
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, TN
aerotechnews.com

Eighty years later, a day that still ‘lives in infamy’

Eighty years ago, on Dec. 7, 1941, the Imperial Japanese Navy Air Service launched an attack upon the United States — a neutral country at the time. The attack against the U.S. naval base at Pearl Harbor in Hawaii occurred just before 8 a.m., Dec. 7 — a Sunday. The...
MILITARY
CBS San Francisco

Bay Area Remembers 1941 Attack On Pearl Harbor That Changed America Forever

HAYWARD (KPIX) — On Sunday, December 7th, 1941, a young radio operator on Mare Island got an urgent message in Morse Code. It was the first news to reach the mainland about the attack on Pearl Harbor and America has never been the same since. E. “Paul” Ball was 15 years old when Pearl Harbor was bombed. Two years later he joined the fight, enlisting in the Navy. On Tuesday, the 80th anniversary of the attack, a small group of veterans and city officials gathered in Vallejo to remember a moment in history that changed everything. “It opened our eyes, man,...
VALLEJO, CA
Virginia Mercury

Political rage: America survived a decade of anger in the 18th century – but can it now?

By Maurizio Valsania, Università di Torino Americans have an anger problem. People rage at each other. They are angry at public officials for shutting down parts of society. Or for the opposite reason because they aren’t doing enough to curb the virus. Democrats vent their rage at Republicans. And Republicans treat Democrats not as opponents, […] The post Political rage: America survived a decade of anger in the 18th century – but can it now? appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
atchisonglobenow.com

Atchison Remembers: A Day that will live in Infamy

At 11:55 a.m. on December 7, 1941, America was attacked by Japan. Most people will remember the bombing of Pearl Harbor because there have been many movies and articles written about the attack. The Japanese were deadly with their bombing of the USS Arizona killing 1175 naval personnel. In the bombing, 20 naval vessels including 8 battleships and over 300 airplanes were extensively damaged. 2300 Americans died that fateful day and 100 were wounded.
ATCHISON, KS

