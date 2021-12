The NHL is far from the only league to be ravaged by the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. The junior ranks are not immune from the impact of this virus either, as it was revealed on Tuesday afternoon that 12 players on the OHL's Sudbury Wolves have tested positive for COVID-19. In accordance with the established protocols, the Ontario Hockey League announced soon after that they have suspended all team activities for the Wolves indefinitely, including, among other things, postponing the team's game versus the Soo Greyhounds on December 1st, and their matchups with the Barrie Colts on December 3rd and 4th.

NHL ・ 6 DAYS AGO