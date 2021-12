For London-based Dent Reality, one opportunity is in creating specific small-scale experiences that showcase the powers of the technology — and hyper-localized mapping — starting in venues like grocery stores. In the case of a grocery store, the team’s augmented reality platform can provides shoppers with a small-scale layout of the store’s aisles, while integrating with the store’s database to provide shelf-specific data on where to find particular items. AR capabilities allow users to hold their phone up to chart a path to the object of their desire.

