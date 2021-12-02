Triton Digital Releases Rankings for the Top Digital Audio Properties for October 2021

Forsta Recognized for Completeness of Vision and Ability to Execute. Forsta, the leading Customer Experience and Research Technology company, today announced that it has been positioned by Gartner as a Leader in the Magic Quadrant for Voice of the Customer1. The evaluation was based on specific criteria that analyzed the company’s overall completeness of vision and ability to execute its Voice of the Customer (VoC) offering. For a complimentary copy of the full 2021 Magic Quadrant for Voice of the Customer report, visit this Forsta webpage.

BUSINESS ・ 2 DAYS AGO