It’s In The Book

It's a tradition that's almost a century old: The New York Public Library's annual best book list. The New York institution (which serves Manhattan, the Bronx and Staten Island) released their Best Books of 2021 list this morning, and it features around 300 titles "across all age groups, genres and formats... selected by committees of dedicated, expert librarians from across the NYPL system." If that list sounds long, consider that it was widdled down from thousands of books they looked at — all published this year, and fitting their other criteria, which includes "literary merit, audience appeal, and whether titles are representative of the diversity of New York City."

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 14 DAYS AGO