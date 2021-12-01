ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Books & Literature

It’s In The Book

By classis@rocket-courier.com
rocket-courier.com
 6 days ago

“It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas…”...

www.rocket-courier.com

Comments / 0

Related
Gothamist.com

NYPL's Best Books Of 2021 Just Dropped

It's a tradition that's almost a century old: The New York Public Library's annual best book list. The New York institution (which serves Manhattan, the Bronx and Staten Island) released their Best Books of 2021 list this morning, and it features around 300 titles "across all age groups, genres and formats... selected by committees of dedicated, expert librarians from across the NYPL system." If that list sounds long, consider that it was widdled down from thousands of books they looked at — all published this year, and fitting their other criteria, which includes "literary merit, audience appeal, and whether titles are representative of the diversity of New York City."
NEW YORK CITY, NY
York News-Times

It's time to celebrate "Read a New Book Month"

When a person opens the pages of a new book, they can easily find themselves swept up in a delightful world of unique and interesting characters and stories, or maybe just compelling information. The best books, even instructional ones, guide the reader through a story that builds up and shares the vision of something the author wanted to share with the world.
YORK, NE
wktn.com

Book Celebrating ONU’s Sesquicentennial On Sale

A pictorial book that celebrates Ohio Northern University’s sesquicentennial is on sale now. The book captures the spirit of the University’s 150-year journey. With sections on academics, student life, faith, buildings and architecture, traditions and alumni, the book depicts how Ohio Northern evolved from its humble beginnings in 1871 into one of the top private universities in the Midwest.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Christmas#Radio
basinlife.com

Basin Book Trader – Klamath’s Place for Books!

Basin Book Trader | 5507 South Sixth Street, Klamath Falls, OR 97603. We have all kinds of great gift ideas for friends, children and loved ones! Come see us now!. AT HOME? WE WILL DELIVER TO YOU! CALL US AT 541-884-0197. “The Basin’s Place for Books” is Basin Book Trader,...
KLAMATH FALLS, OR
The Citizen Online

Bolden’s book hits the shelves

Inman Elementary’s Aubrey Bolden was already a star student, and now she can add published author to her resume. Last year, Bolden was Inman’s Leap for Literacy Winner, earning the privilege of having a book she wrote be professionally illustrated and published. Bolden, now a 4th grader in Emily Fugate’s...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Sedalia Democrat

For the love of books, support Reader’s World

I don’t know about you, but I am ecstatic that Hannah and Matthew Petree took the plunge and rescued Sedalia by purchasing Reader’s World. Not only does the bookstore offer a refuge in a …. This item is available in full to subscribers. Attention subscribers. We have recently launched a...
SEDALIA, MO
NYLON

December 2021's Best New Books

While December is scientifically the fastest month on record for everything else, it is a notoriously slow month for publishing, with this year’s predictable bestseller celebrity memoirs and coffee table books already released in time for Christmas shopping. (This year? A new novel from Big Little Lies author Liane Moriarty, an Anthony Bourdain oral history biography, and a Beatles coffee table book about the making of Let It Be, I’m predicting.) But don’t sleep on the books that are getting released this month — especially as most are being released in the first two weeks, which make the perfect of-the-moment gifts.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Books & Literature
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Country
South Africa
Times-Republican

Helping Ghana through children’s books

Sherry Kubalsky, once a resident of Marshalltown for 18 years before moving to Ankeny upon retiring in 2016, promoted her new book “The Square Wreath” during a signing event at the Stepping Stones Christian Bookstore on Friday. Kubalsky has always wanted to write children’s books with a Christian message, and...
MARSHALLTOWN, IA
harvardpress.com

Book Review: Linda Hoffman’s ‘The Artist and the Orchard’

Linda Hoffman, owner of Old Frog Pond Farm on Eldridge Road, heard the words “apples are hard to grow” so often over the years that they became a fitting title for the first chapter of her newly published memoir, “The Artist and the Orchard.” As Hoffman recounts her journey to restore an old apple orchard, she weaves in the story of her personal journey toward self-understanding.
GROTON, MA
northstarmonthly.com

The Bookshelf’s annual Christmas gift book suggestions

In our family, books are always the default Christmas gift. No size, color, or style choices to worry about and they’re easy to wrap and mail. Here’s a selection of fiction and non-fiction, one of which should appeal to the readers on your list. For non-fiction readers:. Taste, My Life...
RECIPES
Lancaster Farming

Exploring the Inglenook Cook Book's Holiday Recipes

“Inglenook Cook Book, Inglenook Cook Book, Inglenook Cook Book.” Say that fast three times and see if it doesn’t turn into a fun-sounding tongue twister. Although COVID-19 pandemic concerns caused us to cancel last year’s family Thanksgiving dinner at our farm, this year’s outlook is brighter and we’re planning to gather once again with our loved ones next Thursday. Thinking ahead to our menu, I decided to take a closer look at a cookbook that was gifted to me earlier this year by a friend who knows my weaknesses for both history and cookbooks. That explains how I came to have a copy of the 1911 Inglenook Cook Book’s “New and Revised Edition.”
RECIPES
Herald Community Newspapers

Dr. Williams pens book on Black Ph.D.’s

Baldwinite Dr. Zodelia Williams hosted a book signing on Nov. 19 for the anthology “Sistah Hooded: Stories of Strength and Resilience on the Doctoral Journey” at the new selfie event space Hello Gorgeous New York in Baldwin. The book, co-authored by Julie Clockston, Diona Shelton, Keara Ndhlovu, Andrea Grannum-Mosley, Karnesha...
BALDWIN, NY
davenportlibrary.com

November’s Celebrity Book Club Picks

It’s a new month which means that Jenna Bush Hager and Reese Witherspoon have picked new books for their book clubs! Reminder that if you join our Best Sellers Club, these titles will automatically be put on hold for you. _________________________________. Curious what The Family is about? Check out the...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Clear Lake Mirror Reporter

Church’s rich history recorded in book

(Above) The Congregational Church in Clear Lake was located at the corner of 2nd Avenue North and North 4th Street. The church, dedicated in February 1895, is shown as it looked in 1912. First Congregational Church, of Clear Lake, is celebrating its 150th Anniversary. The church intended to honor this...
CLEAR LAKE, IA
walterborolive.com

Ruffin woman writes a children’s book

Vandria Steward is a native of Ruffin, S.C., who currently resides in Aiken. She is a first-time author of a children's picture book that has just been released and is available on Amazon. The book is called “The Twin World of Lacole and Nacole,” which Steward both wrote and illustrated.
AIKEN, SC
schulenburgsticker.com

Schmidts release children’s book ‘The Christmas Armadillo’

“The Christmas Armadillo,” a children’s book by Jim and Sheila Schmidt, has been scheduled for release on Dec. 1. The book follows an armadillo family as they discover the real meaning of Christmas, and features a cute little “armored animal” telling the real Christmas story. Among the topics addressed in “The Christmas Armadillo” are telling a child about the real meaning of Christmas,…
BOOKS & LITERATURE
umd.edu

Alum’s Children’s Books to the Rescue

Jason Kraus’ fiancée had to break through his anti-pit bull prejudice before he finally agreed to adopt an elderly dog with thyroid cancer, but soon the couple were having nightly cuddles with the affectionate pooch. As Kraus '10 got to know 10-year-old Gibbson, he began focusing on the little things...
PETS

Comments / 0

Community Policy